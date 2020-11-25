Log in
NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf.    VIS   IS0000007078

VÁTRYGGINGAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.

(VIS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vátryggingafelag Íslands : Combined Ratio and Investment Returns in October 2020

11/25/2020 | 04:57am EST
VIS: Combined Ratio and Investment Returns in October 2020

The combined ratio* was 103.1% in the month of October 2020 and stands at 107.5% for the year so far. The trailing 12-month combined ratio is105.6%. The combined ratio in October reflects seasonal fluctuations in the company's operations, although it is worth noting that one loss accounts for 5% of the ratio. In addition, some of the costs related to the development of the Driving Indicator (Ökuvísir) where charged in the month.

In October, VIS paid out almost ISK 1.5 billion in claims** to its customers and has paid just under ISK 14.3 billion in claims for the year so far.

Investment returns were 1.0% in October, and are 7.9% from the beginning of the year to the end of October.

*The combined ratio measures the ratio of claims losses, reinsurance costs and underwriting-related operating expenses as a percentage of premiums earned, in accordance with Guidelines No.1/2020 issued by the Financial Supervision division of the Central Bank of Iceland.

**It should be borne in mind that claims losses incurred by insurance companies are subject to monthly fluctuation.

For further information, please contact Erla Tryggvadóttir, Director of Communications, at +354 660 5260 or erlat@vis.is.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VIS Insurance Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 09:56:10 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 26 081 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2019 2 527 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net Debt 2019 1 776 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,16x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 24 344 M 180 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart VÁTRYGGINGAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Duration : Period :
Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VÁTRYGGINGAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Helgi Bjarnason Chief Executive Officer
Valdimar Svavarsson Chairman
Svanhildur Nanna Vigfusdottir Director
Gestur Breiðfjörð Gests­son Director
Marta Guðrún Blön­dal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VÁTRYGGINGAFÉLAG ÍSLANDS HF.18.54%180
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.41%36 422
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-22.52%34 263
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.41%34 083
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-6.73%30 805
SAMPO OYJ-9.02%23 224
