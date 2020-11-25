Vátryggingafelag Íslands : Combined Ratio and Investment Returns in October 2020

VIS: Combined Ratio and Investment Returns in October 2020

The combined ratio* was 103.1% in the month of October 2020 and stands at 107.5% for the year so far. The trailing 12-month combined ratio is105.6%. The combined ratio in October reflects seasonal fluctuations in the company's operations, although it is worth noting that one loss accounts for 5% of the ratio. In addition, some of the costs related to the development of the Driving Indicator (Ökuvísir) where charged in the month.

In October, VIS paid out almost ISK 1.5 billion in claims** to its customers and has paid just under ISK 14.3 billion in claims for the year so far.

Investment returns were 1.0% in October, and are 7.9% from the beginning of the year to the end of October.

*The combined ratio measures the ratio of claims losses, reinsurance costs and underwriting-related operating expenses as a percentage of premiums earned, in accordance with Guidelines No.1/2020 issued by the Financial Supervision division of the Central Bank of Iceland.

**It should be borne in mind that claims losses incurred by insurance companies are subject to monthly fluctuation.

For further information, please contact Erla Tryggvadóttir, Director of Communications, at +354 660 5260 or erlat@vis.is.