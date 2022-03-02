Vátryggingafelag Íslands : Proposals by the Board of Directors of Vátryggingafélag Íslands 03/02/2022 | 10:18am EST Send by mail :

Proposals by the Board of Directors of Vátryggingafélag Íslands Item 2 Proposal to approve the Company's consolidated annual financial statements The Board of Directors proposes that the Company's consolidated annual financial statements for 2021 be approved. Further details: The consolidated annual financial statements for 2021 are available on the VIS website at www.vis.is/fjarfestar. The annual financial statements will be presented by CEO Helgi Bjarnason. Item 3 Proposal on the allocation of the Company's profits The Board of Directors proposes that the Company should pay shareholders a dividend of ISK 2 per share for the year 2021. The total dividend payment will be approximately ISK 3,789 million, but taking own shares into account, ISK 3,500 million will be paid to shareholders. The declaration date is 17 March 2022, meaning that shareholders of record at the end of 21 March 2022 (the date of record) are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date, i.e. the date on which the shares of the Company start trading without the right to receive a dividend, is therefore 18 March 2022, and dividends will be paid on 29 March 2022 (the payment date). Further details: VIS has defined the Company's risk appetite on the basis of a solvency ratio in the range of 1.35 - 1.70. The Company's dividend policy is to pay a dividend of up to 100% of each year's after-tax profit. However, the amount of the dividend should never result in a solvency ratio, after the payment of dividends, below the range determined by the Company's risk appetite. The Group's solvency ratio without the planned dividend and share repurchases is 1.76 but is 1.48 at year-end 2021 taking the planned dividend and share repurchases into account. Item 4 Proposal on a remuneration policy and bonus scheme The Board of Directors proposes that the Company's remuneration policy, in the form presented by the Board of Directors in advance of the AGM, be approved. The remuneration policy and the proposed bonus scheme are described in a separate document that accompanies these proposals. At the same time, the Board of Directors proposes that the AGM approve the estimated cost of the Company's bonus scheme, as outlined in the available Remuneration Report. The estimated cost of the Company's bonus scheme for 2022 is ISK 131 million including payroll-related expenses based on a 80% success rate in achieving targets. The maximum cost of the 2022 bonus scheme is ISK 163 million. Further details: The changes proposed to last year's remuneration policy mainly relate to the implementation of the employee bonus scheme and the establishment of targets for 2022. They also confirm the arrangement of Board members enjoying employee terms on the Company's insurance. Item 5 Proposal to reduce share capital in connection with repurchases of shares under share repurchase program The Board of Directors presents the following proposal for approval at the AGM: "The VIS AGM held on 17 March 2022 agrees to reduce the Company's share capital from ISK 1,894,462,192 in nominal value to ISK 1,750,000,000 in nominal value, through the cancellation of treasury shares in the nominal value of ISK 144,462,192. The proposal is adopted subject to the final approval of the Icelandic Register of Companies." Further details: On 19 March 2021, the Company's AGM authorised the Board of Directors to purchase, over the next 12 months, shares in the Company for the purpose of: i) making a market in the Company, ii) instituting a formal repurchase program, and/or iii) making an offer to shareholders generally for the repurchase of their shares, amounting to up to 10% of its share capital, subject to further conditions as specified in the resolution. On the basis of this authorisation, the Board of Directors approved share repurchase programs on 29 April, 23 June and 21 October 2021, on the basis of which shares in the Company were purchased in the total nominal value of ISK 144,462,192. The Company's share repurchase programs were implemented in accordance with Act No. 2/1995 on Limited Liability Companies and Act No. 60/2021 on Measures Against Market Abuse; see Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse; see Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 on technical standards and buy-back programs. Item 6 Amendments to the Company's Articles of Association The Board of Directors proposes the following amendments to the Company's Articles of Association: Proposal I: If the proposal presented in item 5 concerning a reduction of share capital is approved, the Board of Directors of the Company shall be entitled, subject to the prior approval of the Icelandic Register of Companies, to update the Company's Articles of Association in accordance with the approved reduction in share capital, so that Article 3 will read as follows: "The share capital of the Company is ISK 1,750,000,000 - one billion seven hundred and fifty million - divided into an equal number of shares". Further details: The proposal is self-explanatory and is dependant on the approval of the proposal presented in item 5. Proposal II: It is proposed that a new paragraph, becoming the second paragraph, should be added to Article 7, as follows: "If a shareholders' meeting authorises the purchase and ownership of own shares, the authorisation shall be mentioned in a special appendix to these Articles of Association, and the authorisation shall be part of the Articles of Association for the duration of the authorisation." Further details: The above proposal is presented in order to make it easier for shareholders to have an overview of the authorisations that have been granted to the Company's Board of Directions and are valid at any given time. Item 7 Decision on fees for members of the Board of Directors, sub-committees of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee It is proposed that the monthly fee for members of the Board of Directors should be increased by ISK 17,000 and become ISK 445,000 for regular Board members and ISK 855,000 for the Chairman. Alternate members of the Board are to be paid a one-time fee of ISK 445,000 at the beginning of the operating year and an additional ISK 120,000 for each meeting attended. It is proposed that a fixed monthly fee be paid to members of Board sub-committees as set out below, and that committee chairmen be paid double the fee of other members: For membership of the Audit Committee: ISK 75,000 per month

For membership of the Remuneration Committee: ISK 50,000 per month

For membership of the Risk Committee: ISK 75,000 per month

The fee for members of the Nomination Committee will be ISK 95,000 per month and double that amount for the chairman Further details: It is proposed that the monthly fees for Board members should be increased by a comparable ISK amount as the general wage increase that took effect under the collective bargaining agreements of VR union and the Confederation of Icelandic employees at the beginning of the year. Committee fees will be changed in such a way that the fee for members of the Audit Committee will remain unchanged, and the fee for members of the Risk Committee will be brought in line with the fee for members of the Audit Committee, as the number of meetings in both committees has become the same and a lot of material has been transferred from the Audit Committee to the Risk Committee in recent years. The fee for members of the Remuneration Committee was lowered last year in light of fewer meetings in the previous operating year, but the Commit- tee's work was considerably more extensive in the current operating year and the scope of the Committee's work is expected to be similar for the next operating year. It is therefore proposed that the monthly fee for members of the Remuneration Committee should be increased to ISK 50,000. Item 8 Election of the Board of Directors According to the Company's Articles of Association, five principal directors and two alternates are to be elected for the coming year of operation. Candidate application forms are available on the Company's website. The deadline for submitting candidacies for the VIS Board of Directors expires at 4:00 p.m. on 12 March 2022. The signed form shall be emailed to tilnefningarnefnd@vis.is or delivered at the Company's office at Ármúli 3, Reykjavik within the specified time. Information on candidates for the Board of Directors will be available at the Company's website no later than two days before the AGM, and will also be available for inspection by shareholders at the Company's headquarters. Item 9 Election of an auditor The Board of Directors proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers ehf. be elected as the auditor of VIS. Further details: PricewaterhouseCoopers ehf. was elected as the auditor of VIS at the 2018 AGM and re-elected at the 2019, 2020 and 2021 AGMs. However, the provision stating that auditors of insurance companies shall be elected for a term of 5 years at a time has been removed from the Act on Insurance Activities. Item 10 Election of the Nomination Committee According to the Company's Articles of Association, three members shall be elected to the Nomination Committee for the coming year of oper- ation. Candidate application forms are available on the Company's website. The signed form shall be emailed to stjorn@vis.is or delivered at the Company's office at Ármúli 3, Reykjavik. The deadline for submitting candidacies for the VIS Nomination Committee expires at 4:00 p.m. on 12 March 2022. Item 11 Proposal for an authorisation for the Company to repurchase shares The Board of Directors presents the following proposal for approval at the AGM: "The Board of Directors of the Company shall be authorised to purchase, over the next 12 months, shares in the Company for the purpose of i) making a market in the Company, ii) instituting a formal repurchase program and/or iii) making an offer to shareholders generally for the repurchase of their shares, e.g. by means of a tender offer, provided that the principle of equal treatment of shareholders is observed in issuing such offer, so that the Company together with its subsidiaries will own, subject to fulfilment of all relevant legal requirements, up to 10% of its share capital. The authorisation to repurchase shares for the purpose of reducing share capital is subject to the approval of the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority. The price paid for repurchased shares shall not exceed the price paid in the most recent independent transaction or the highest independent quoted price on the Iceland Stock Exchange, whichever is higher. However, such purchases are permitted if carried out by a market maker in accordance with Article 116 of the Act on Securities Transactions and regulations issued under Articles 118 and 131 of the said Act." Further details: The Board requests new authorisation to repurchase shares. Shareholders are reminded that the rules governing insurance companies require that the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority should be obtained before shares are repurchased for the purpose of reducing share capital. The reduction of share capital following repurchases will not be implemented except with the approval of a meeting of shareholders. Before deciding to repurchase shares, the Board of Directors should ensure that the Company's future sustainability is guaranteed, that its solvency ratio remains within the Board's defined risk appetite, and that its liquidity position remains strong. Item 12 Presentation of policy on capital structure and distributions to shareholders The Board of Directors has established a policy for the Company's capital structure and distributions to shareholders, which deals with equity, equity risk, equity management and distributions to shareholders, including payment of dividends. The basis of the policy is to maximise return on equity within the established risk tolerance. At its meeting on 24 February, the Board of Directors approved changes to the policy which it would like to present to shareholders, while also inviting shareholders to express their views on the changes in emphasis that have been made to the policy. The policy provides that: The Company's equity position shall at all times be such that the Company's sustainability for the future is ensured. With that in mind, the Company will seek to: • • • Maximise return on equity while taking into account risk and future prospects. Maintain the Company's solvency ratio within the defined risk tolerance, which is currently in the range of 1.35-1.70. Maintain a strong liquidity position. When deciding on distributions to shareholders, the following should be considered: Which form of distribution to shareholders is the most optimal at any given time, taking into account the liquidity position, solvency ratio and market risk. The Company can pay dividends, repurchase its own shares, issue a tender offer or reduce share capital.

The Company will aim to pay shareholders an annual dividend amounting to at least 40% of the after-tax earnings in the previous operating year.

after-tax earnings in the previous operating year. In addition to the allocation of earnings from the previous operating year, the Company shall consider additional distributions to shareholders in the form of share repurchases or other methods with the aim of meeting the Company's equity ratio targets and maximising return on equity within the Company's defined risk tolerance. Further details: In 2018, the Board of Directors of VIS proposed to shareholders that the Company's share capital should be reduced by distributing to shareholders its shares in Kvika Bank. This measure was a major part of the changes being made at the time which involved establishing a new capital structure for the Company with the aim of moving it towards a similar structure as that employed by Scandinavian insurers. In that connection, a shareholders' meeting was convened in June 2018 to ask shareholders to approve the proposed plans. The goal was to reduce the Company's market risk and ensure that its core operations were profitable. With this in mind, the Company established a 3-5 year goal of having a solvency ratio between 1.35-1,70, a combined ratio below 95% and an equity ratio in the range of 25-28%. Since 2018, the Company has made significant progress and is now approaching the above targets, which is the basis for sustainable insurance operations. Major investments have also been made in the Company's core systems as well as technical infrastructure, placing the Company in a strong technological position. At the same time, rapid societal and technological developments have taken place, which have changed and are likely to continue to change the competitive landscape due to more advanced fintech, new entrants and new distribution channels. In recent years, increased regulation and major advances in fintech have led to mergers of financial services companies around the world in an effort to reduce costs and reach customers with new revenue streams. Thus, the Company has identified a clear trend both domestically and abroad towards companies using their strengths and infrastructure to further expand their operations, including by utilizing fintech solutions to offer customers a wider range of products and to expand their customer base. Recently, the Company has been considering the possibility of expanding various financial-related activities that complement the Company's current operations. With reference to this and the above-described changes in the Company's environment, the Board of Directors has established a policy on the capital structure and distributions to shareholders which includes the objective of paying shareholders a dividend amounting to at least 40% of the prior year's after-tax earnings. At the same time, the Board of Directors is looking at market opportunities to further support the Company's revenue generation with a view to maximising return on equity. Item 13 Other lawfully submitted business Attachments Original Link

