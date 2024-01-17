Vatryggingafelag Islands hf, also known as VIS Insurance Ltd, is an Iceland-based company active in the insurance sector. It provides non-life insurance services, offering insurance products for individuals, families, companies, institutions and municipalities. The Company performs in such insurance sectors as Property insurance, Marine insurance, Mandatory motor insurance, Other motor insurance, Liability insurance, Personal accident insurance, International insurance and Life and critical illness insurance. The Company operates one subsidiary, Liftryggingafelag Islands hf, which provides life, critical illness, unit-linked and income insurance.