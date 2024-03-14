The Board's goal has been to make VIS an even more attractive investment option in the market with a clear vision of growth, development and capital structure. This effort entails making the Company more sales-driven and strengthen relationships with customers. The Board of Directors and management have established the vision for the Company of being the first choice for insurance and building a long-term relationship with the Company's customers and providing excellent service.

In February 2023, a letter of intent was signed for the Company's merger with Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. ("Fossar") which was submitted for approval at the Company's shareholders' meeting on 14 June 2023, and the completion of the merger was announced on 2 October. Subsequently, the Company's Board of Directors decided to transfer the Company's insurance operations to the subsidiary VÍS tryggingar hf., which decision was confirmed by the approval of the shareholders at a shareholders' meeting on last 17 January. The above will mean that if the transfer of the insurance operations is approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority, the Company will become a holding company that will be subject to certain supervision and requirements by the Financial Supervisory Authority and will not be considered an insurance company or a financial undertaking.

During the year, a VIS subsidiary, SIV eignastýring hf. (SIV Asset Management), received authorisation to operate alternative investment funds with additional authorisation to provide asset management and receive and broker instructions regarding financial instruments. The company has begun operating funds that are marketed either to retail investors or only to professional investors and eligible counterparties. An asset management agreement has also been signed between VIS and SIV Asset Management, whereby SIV Asset Management has taken over the management of the investment portfolio of VIS and Lífís.

60/2021 on Measures Against Market Abuse and Act No. 2/1995 on Limited Liability Companies. Insurance companies are "public-interest entities" within the meaning of Article 2(1) (3)(d) of Act No. 94/2019 on Auditors and Auditing, see Article 2(1)(9) of Act No. 3/2006 on Annual Accounts, and as such have certain responsibilities. VIS is regulated and licensed as an insurance company by the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland (the " the Financial Supervisory Authority"). VIS has a comprehensive operating license covering both primary insurance and reinsurance and is the parent company of Líftryggingafélag Íslands hf. (Lífís).

for employees on how they should conduct their relationships with customers, co-workers, regulators, shareholders, competitors and the community at large. All employees sign the Code of Ethics upon joining the Company and confirm their intention to adhere to it.

Guided by its policy on sustainability, VIS strives to contribute in a sustainable way to the good of society, employees, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders of the Company. The Company supports the Global Goals of the United Nations and uses them as a guiding light in its activities. In order to ensure that these goals are achieved, the Company sets measureable targets to monitor the implementation of the sustainability policy, and information is provided on performance and the status of issues through the publication of an annual sustainability report in accordance with international standards.

Through its policy on suitability, competence and diversity, the Company seeks to ensure that its senior management and management team reflect diversity with regard to factors such as age, gender, educational or professional background, in order to increase the likelihood of having in place the type of diverse knowledge, experience and insight that is necessary for the future success of the Company and to prevent opinions from becoming too uniform. Furthermore, the assessment of the qualifications of Board members should take into account whether the Board of Directors as a whole possesses the type of diversity and experience that is needed to ensure that the Company is managed in a professional manner.

Shareholders' Meetings

A shareholders' meeting is the supreme authority in the affairs of VIS as provided for by law and the Company's Articles of Association. At shareholders' meetings, shareholders exercise their powers of decision over the affairs of the Company. The VIS Annual General Meeting (AGM) shall be held before the end of March each year and consider the items of business provided for by law and the Company's Articles of Association. At the AGM, the Board of Directors is elected, audited annual financial statements for the preceding year are presented, a decision is taken regarding the allocation of the Company's profits or losses, fees for members of the Board and sub-committees are decided, and the Board's proposal on a Remuneration Policy is presented to the shareholders. The VIS AGM was held on 16 March 2023.

VIS is listed on the main market of Nasdaq Iceland, which means that the Company is required to abide by the Act on Limited Liability Companies concerning the convening of meetings and disclosure of information and materials in connection with the AGM and other meetings of shareholders. In most cases, these