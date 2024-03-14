VIS Remuneration Report 2023

Contents I. REMUNERATION COMMITTEE 3 II. IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2023 REMUNERATION POLICY 4 The VIS Remuneration Report provides information on the Remuneration Committee and the compensation of the Board of Directors, the CEO, Managing Directors and key personnel in the past year.

Remuneration Committee The Remuneration Committee is a sub-committee of the VIS Board of Directors. The Board of Directors appoints three persons to the Remuneration Committee. The majority of the members shall be independent of the Company and those charged with its day-to-day management. The following Board members served on the VIS Remuneration Committee for the year 2023: • • • Guðný Hansdóttir, chairman Marta Guðrún Blöndal, Stefán Héðinn Stefánsson The VIS Remuneration Committee has the role of preparing the Board of Directors' decisions regarding the Company's Remuneration Policy. Main tasks: Prepare a draft remuneration policy for the Company and submit it to the Board.

Prepare a proposal to be presented at a shareholders' meeting on the compensation of members of the Board and sub-committees of the Board.

sub-committees of the Board. Monitor compliance with the Company's current remuneration policy.

Ensure that wages and other employment terms adhere to applicable laws, regulations and best practices.

Prepare decisions of the Board of Directors on wages and other employments terms of the CEO and other personnel whose compensation is decided by the Board of Directors.

Provide an opinion to the Board of Directors on the Company's bonus scheme.

Take an independent position on the impact of compensation on the Company's risk-taking and risk management in consultation with the Company's Risk Management division and the Compliance Officer.

Take an independent position on the impact of compensation on the Company's risk-taking and risk management in consultation with the Company's Risk Management division and the Compliance Officer. Prepare a draft remuneration report for the Company that describes the progress of the Company's remuneration policy and the impact of the policy on goals and operations. The Remuneration Committee operates on the basis of rules of procedure which were reviewed and approved by the Company's Board of Directors on 23 November 2023. The rules of procedure for the Remuneration Committee are published on the Company's website at https://www.vis.is/starfsreglur-og-stjornarhaettir/ The Remuneration Committee held eight meetings during the year and co-operated with the following employees of the Company on the gathering of information, advice, opinion presentation and the work of the Committee. Guðný Helga Herbertsdóttir, CEO

Haraldur Þórðarson, CEO

Anna Rós Ívarsdóttir, Managing Director of Human Resources and Culture

Vigdís Halldórsdóttir, Compliance Officer and Committee Secretary

Helga Harðardóttir, Internal Auditor

Birgir Örn Arnarson, Head of Risk Management

Sigrún Helga Jóhannsdóttir, General Counsel

Brynjar Þór Hreinsson, Group CFO

• • Þórunn Ólafsdóttir, General Counsel of Fossar Óttar Pálsson, attorney with LOGOS This report presents remuneration at Vátryggingafélag Íslands, reg. no. 690689-2009 as it was in 2023. Implementation of the 2023 Remuneration Policy 1. Remuneration of principal members of the Board, alternate members of the Board and members of sub-committees Principal members of the Board received a monthly director's fee of ISK 475,000 and the Chairman of the Board received a monthly fee of ISK 913,000 during the 2022-2023 operating year. Alternate directors received a onetime payment of ISK 475,000 at the beginning of the operating year but no attendance payments were made. A fixed monthly fee was paid for membership of sub-committees. Audit Committee: ISK 80,000 per month and double that amount for the chairman

Risk Committee: ISK 80,000 per month and double that amount for the chairman

Remuneration Committee: ISK 54,000 and double that amount for the chairman

Nomination Committee: ISK 95,000 per month and double that amount for the chairman In accordance with the Remuneration Policy, Board members and members of sub-committees of the Board received no other payments for their work other than those set out above. Board of Director Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Risk Commiteee Nomination Committee Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð 4,275,000 Áslaug Rós Guðmundsdóttir 1,890,000 Guðný Hansdóttir 5,610,000 225,000 1,122,000 720,000 Gylfi Dalmann Aðalsteinsson 1,140,000 Jensína K. Böðvarsdóttir 2,280,000 Magnús Bjarnason 1,140,000 Marta Guðrún Blöndal 5,610,000 786,000 1,665,000 Óskar Hafnfjörð Auðunsson 225,000 Ragnheiður Hrefna Magnúsd. 475,000 Stefán Héðinn Stefánsson 10,782,000 636,000 Sveinn Friðrik Sveinsson 475,000 Valdimar Svavarsson 1,335,000 720,000 450,000 Vilhjálmur Egilsson 5,610,000 945,000 945,000 34,172,000 4,005,000 2,544,000 3,780,000 4,560,000

2. VIS remuneration structure At the 2018 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposal for a bonus scheme that links together the interests of the Company's shareholders and senior management was approved unanimously by the shareholders. It was the opinion of the Board of Directors that the implementation of the bonus scheme had been a positive step for the Company and assisted the Board of Directors and management in achieving the Company's strategic and operational goals. Subsequently, the owners unanimously approved the Board's proposal at the 2019 AGM to expand to bonus scheme so that it also covered other employees. The year 2023 was the sixth year of the Company's bonus scheme. The results of the bonus scheme have been set out in detail in each year's Remuneration Report and are also presented at the Annual General Meeting. The bonus scheme takes into account considerations relating to the protection of the Company's customers, creditors and shareholders, and otherwise complies with good business practices in the insurance field and is consistent with sound and healthy operations. 2.1 Bonus scheme goals and results for 2023 In 2023, the VIS bonus scheme was divided into two levels, with the first level intended for senior-level managers and second level intended for other employees of the Company to reward them for good operations and professional work that supports the Company's overall interests. The functioning of the bonus scheme is described in the Company's Remuneration Report for the year 2023. Total bonus payouts in 2023 amounted to ISK 129,261,670 excluding payroll-related expenses. Bonus scheme of senior management Bonuses for managers are based on the same common performance criteria as for employees, which account for 60%, and personal performance criteria, which account for 40%. Total bonus payouts to senior managers for results achieved in 2023 amounted to ISK 62,300,271 excluding payroll-related expenses. Half of the bonus is paid out as salary, while half is delivered in the form share-based rights after three years have passed. Bonus scheme of employees VIS financial performance Performance results based on return on equity. Implementation of VIS policies Performance results based on new sales and customer satisfaction. Overall, the success rate in achieving the established targets for employee bonuses in 2023 was 85%, or ISK

425,000 for each full-time employee. Total bonus payouts in 2023 amounted to ISK 66,961,399 excluding payroll- related expenses. Employees of key functions did not receive in bonus in accordance with the Remuneration Policy. 2.2 Employee share option scheme In October 2023, share option agreements were concluded with employees of VIS and its subsidiaries in accordance with the share option scheme for which the Company's Board of Directors received authorisation in the Remuneration Policy approved at the Annual General Meeting in March 2023. The purchase price of shares is calculated based on the market price of shares traded on Nasdaq Iceland, where shares in the Company are listed, in accordance with the weighted average price in transactions involving the Company's shares during ten whole trading days prior to the contract date, or ISK 15.25 per share. A total of 239 employees concluded share option agreements covering up to 20,973,700 shares a year based on 100% exercise of the share options. 2.3 Implementation of the equality and equal pay policy VIS has adopted an equality plan which is an integral part of its equality policy. The equality plan lays down measurable targets for equality issues and sets out time-specific actions for achieving the established targets. By implementing an effective equality plan, the Company ensures that equality is maintained between its employees and that gender discrimination, if any, is eradicated. VIS first received equal pay certification in 2017 and now has a valid certification until 2026 after an audit in 2023 revealed that the Company met all the requirements of the equal pay standard. The certification must be maintained through regular reviews. The next review is a maintenance audit at the end of 2024. The results of salary surveys show that the Company has been very successful in tackling equality issues. Gender pay gap eliminated The gender pay gap has been steadily decreasing and was eliminated in 2021. No gender pay gap was measured in 2023. This result is very pleasing and shows that the concerted efforts of the past few years have resulted in a salary structure that is based on merit rather than gender. Gender pay gap - development for VÍS

3. CEO remuneration VIS has had two CEOs since October 2023, when Haraldur Þórðarson was appointed to the position of Group CEO alongside Guðný Helga Herbertsdóttir who heads the insurance operations. This is a temporary measure until the Company's transformation into a financial services group has been completed and they will each manage a separate company. The table shows Guðný Helga's salary for a period of 12 months and Haraldur's salary for a period of three months. The fixed salary and benefits of the two CEOs amounted to ISK 64,687,088 in 2023. No bonuses were paid to CEOs in 2023 for the year 2022 but during the year, a 40% bonus from 2019 in the amount of ISK 3,045,004 was settled with Guðný Helga. Prior years' bonuses have been partly (60%) earmarked for the purchase of VIS shares for a period of three years while part of them (40%) is deferred for a period of three years. Guðný Helga is owed a bonus for performance achieved in 2021 when she held the position of managing director. The Board of Directors made a change to the Company's Remuneration Policy for 2023, which entails that for the year 2023, 50% of bonuses are paid as a salary and 50% are paid in the form of share-based rights that are not delivered until three years have passed. Guðný Helga is owed a bonus that was deferred for three years in respect of the year 2021. 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Fixed Fixed salary 60,225,763 salary > 75% of Car benefits 4,461,325 total compensa tion Bonus for 2022 performance 0 40% bonus paid for performance in 3,045,004 2019 which had been deferred for three years. Pension fund 11,784,023 Annual Maximum bonus 25% bonus < result 23.5% 25% of 50% bonus total 2023 compensa ISK 7,746,349 tion Amount of 2023 bonus 15,492,698 40% bonus 40% bonus 40% bonus Deferred bonus to be delivered in three years 2020 2021 2022 ISK 1,620,599 ISK 2,640,619 ISK 0 50% bonus 2023 in the formof share-basedrights ISK 7,746,349

4. Remuneration of other senior managers During the year, there were significant changes to the management team due to the Company's transformation into a financial services group. The group defined here as senior managers* is therefore larger than before; some of them will work in the parent company or other subsidiaries of the group once the changes have been fully implemented. In 2023, senior managers (hereinafter "managers") received fixed wages and benefits in the amount of ISK 120,383,269 plus bonuses in the amount of ISK 5,761,573 which had been deferred and were paid out for the year 2019 to two managers. No bonuses were paid to managers in 2023 for the year 2022. Bonuses for the years 2019-2022 have been partly (60%) earmarked for the purchase of VIS shares for a period of three years while part of them (40%) is deferred for a period of three years. The Board of Directors made a change to the Company's Remuneration Policy for 2023, which entails that now 50% of bonuses are paid as salaries and 50% are paid in the form of share-based rights that are not delivered until three years have passed. Two managers within the group are now owed bonuses for results achieved in 2021. Fixed salary > 75% of total compensation 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Fixed salary and benefits 120,383,269 Bonus for performance in 2022 0 40% bonus paid for performance 5,761,573 2019 which had been deferred for three years. Pension fund contributions 21,006,206 Annual Maximum 25% bonus < result 22.8% 25% of total compensa 50% tion Amount of 2023 bonus 24,604,778 bonus 2023 ISK 12,302,389 40% bonus 40% bonus 40% bonus 50% bonus 2020 2021 ISK 2022 ISK 0 2023 in the form Frestaður kaupauki kemur til afhendingar eftir þrjú ár ISK 3,205,940 4,981,057 of share-based rights ISK 12,302,389 * Managing directors, Group CFO, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Business Intelligence, some part of the year