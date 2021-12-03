Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. V-ZUG Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZUG   CH0542483745

V-ZUG HOLDING AG

(VZUG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

How-to videos: digital operating instructions

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
How-to videos: digital operating instructions

From setting up an appliance for the first time through to removing its door - there are many tasks that users of Excellence Line steamers and ovens do not have to attempt on a daily basis. When faced with these, few people actually reach for the operating instructions or even remember where to find them. V-ZUG's new how-to videos provide a handy solution as they can be called up on any device. The modern videos guide users step by step through a wide range of scenarios. The how-to videos are visually appealing and offer detailed instructions. The range of how-to videos is growing continuously and will be expanded to include even more product categories in the future.

Disclaimer

V-ZUG Holding AG published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about V-ZUG HOLDING AG
03:12aHOW-TO VIDEOS : digital operating instructions
PU
12/02V ZUG : “I want customers to benefit from my presence.”
PU
11/30V ZUG : More confidence and inspiration in the kitchen with how-to videos
PU
11/22V ZUG : “Efficiency thanks to smart automation”
PU
11/18V ZUG : “For me, helping to design Sulgen is a privilege”
PU
07/22V ZUG : H1 Net Result Climbs Amid Increased Consumer Activity
MT
07/22V ZUG : Media release dated 22 July 2021 / Ad-hoc release in accordance with Article 53 of..
EQ
07/22V-ZUG Holding AG Announces Earnings Results for the First Half of 2021
CI
05/25V ZUG : Stifel Lifts Price Target on V-Zug, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
04/29V ZUG : Approval of all motions at the Annual General Meeting and publication of the susta..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on V-ZUG HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 609 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 95,2 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 774 M 842 M 839 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 066
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart V-ZUG HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
V-ZUG Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends V-ZUG HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 120,40 CHF
Average target price 130,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
Managers and Directors
Peter Spirig Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Ineichen Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Riemenschneider Chairman
Stephan Keller Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Adrian Theiler Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
V-ZUG HOLDING AG36.35%842
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)47.48%73 277
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.87%24 321
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA16.67%16 378
HAL TRUST23.63%13 999
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)0.44%13 086