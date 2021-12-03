How-to videos: digital operating instructions

From setting up an appliance for the first time through to removing its door - there are many tasks that users of Excellence Line steamers and ovens do not have to attempt on a daily basis. When faced with these, few people actually reach for the operating instructions or even remember where to find them. V-ZUG's new how-to videos provide a handy solution as they can be called up on any device. The modern videos guide users step by step through a wide range of scenarios. The how-to videos are visually appealing and offer detailed instructions. The range of how-to videos is growing continuously and will be expanded to include even more product categories in the future.