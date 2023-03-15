V ZUG : Annual Report 2022

The registered shares of V-ZUG Holding AG, domiciled in Zug, Swit- zerland (registered in the commercial register of the Canton of Zug under CHE-352.183.990), have been listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, Switzerland, since 25 June 2020, and are included in the SPI (ticker symbol VZUG; security number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745).

Dividend policy

V-ZUG Holding AG is aiming at a dividend policy that is primarily based on the distributable profit level. Mid- and long-term, the pay-out ratio is expected to be between 20 % and 40 % of the Group net result. In the first three years after the spin-off from the Metall Zug Group, the available financial resources of the V-ZUG Group are to be used primarily for investments in products, markets and the production sites in Zug and Sulgen, as previously communicated in the context of the spin-off. Free cash flow in the 2022 financial year was CHF - 52.2 million. The Board of Directors therefore proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid at present.