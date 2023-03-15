V ZUG : Annual Report 2022

Based on weighted average of outstanding shares during the reporting period, see p. 83.
According to proposal of the Board of Directors.
Listing
The registered shares of V-ZUG Holding AG, domiciled in Zug, Swit- zerland (registered in the commercial register of the Canton of Zug under CHE-352.183.990), have been listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, Switzerland, since 25 June 2020, and are included in the SPI (ticker symbol VZUG; security number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745).
Important dates
25 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
21 July 2023 Publication of half-year results
Dividend policy
V-ZUG Holding AG is aiming at a dividend policy that is primarily based on the distributable profit level. Mid- and long-term, the pay-out ratio is expected to be between 20 % and 40 % of the Group net result. In the first three years after the spin-off from the Metall Zug Group, the available financial resources of the V-ZUG Group are to be used primarily for investments in products, markets and the production sites in Zug and Sulgen, as previously communicated in the context of the spin-off. Free cash flow in the 2022 financial year was CHF - 52.2 million. The Board of Directors therefore proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid at present.
4 Share information
Table of contents
Group Report
Letter to shareholders
06
Segment report
15
Household Appliances
Sustainability
31
The V-ZUG Group
10
Segment report
27
Real Estate
Corporate governance and compensation
Corporate Governance
41
Report
Executive Committee
52
Financial Report
Consolidated financial
72
statements
Multi-year key figures
114
Board of Directors
45
Compensation
61
Report
Financial statements
106
V-ZUG Holding AG
Addresses and legal information
V-ZUG Group
116
Legal information
117
addresses
Due to the relaunch of our website vzug.com, some of the links in the text will only be available as of April 2023. Until then, all content can be accessed directly on the website under "V-ZUG Group".