Half-Year Report 2024
V-ZUG Group
Key figures for the 1st half of 2024
Net sales in total and by region in CHF million
284.1
(- 4.7 %)
Positive development in own-brand business and in terms of profitability.
International markets share 15.3 %
Switzerland 240.5
Europe (excluding Switzerland) 13.6
North and South America 4.3
Asia / Pacific / Others 25.7
8.8 (+ 71.9 %) Operating result (EBIT) in CHF million
3.1 % (+ 140 bp) EBIT margin
- 36.2 (n. m.)
Free cash flow in CHF million
Net sales per half-year2021-2024 in CHF million
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
H2
H1
H2
H1
H2
H1
H1
2021
2022
2023
2024
Switzerland
International V-ZUG own brand International OEM business
2,085 (- 1.4 %) Employees
as at 30.06. (FTEs)
V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024
Letter to shareholders
Zug, 19 July 2024
Dear Shareholders
In the first half of 2024, we consistently pursued our strategic goals and increased our profitability compared to the previous year while the market environment remained challenging. The investments in the differentiation of the V-ZUG brand, the product portfolio and mod- ernisation of marketing and production are beginning to pay off. We could not have achieved this progress without the commitment of our employees, the loyalty of our partners and the trust that you, dear shareholders, have placed in us.
On a macro level, geopolitical uncertainties, inflation and high interest rates still had a dampening effect on the general economic situation and on demand for consumer goods. New construction business proceeded sluggishly, primarily as a result of delayed construction projects. Renovation business improved again, whereas replacement business remained stable at a good level. Growth dynamics for V-ZUG were positive again in most markets, except for the USA and in Germany, in the first half of 2024. Order intake in Switzerland was considerably higher than in the first half of 2023. Compared to the previous year, we expect that overall order intake, volume and net sales will further recover in the second half of the year.
In the first half of the year, net sales amounted to CHF 284.1 million, which is 4.7 % below the previous year (CHF 298.2 million). The decline is mainly attributable to the lower sales volume of our partner in North America, which had built up an above-average level of inventory due to changes in the product range in the first half of 2023, which is now being reduced. In the home market of Switzerland, net sales increased slightly compared to the previous year, even though the previous year had benefited from supply backlogs from 2022.
The operating result (EBIT) amounted to CHF 8.8 million, which is higher than the previous year (CHF 5.1 million). The gross profit margin increased by a further 2.5 percentage points, partly due to the improved utilisation of
production capacities, lower quality costs and because purchases on spot-buy markets could be completely avoided, unlike in the first two months of the previous year. The EBIT margin amounted to 3.1 % (previous year: 1.7 %). Besides the improved gross margin, various short- and medium-term cost reductions as part of the "Simplify V-ZUG" initiative as well as profit participation from the pension fund in the amount of CHF 1.8 million contributed to increasing the operating result. The Group net result doubled to CHF 8.7 million (previous year: CHF 4.3 million).
Measures to increase sales and effiency proving effective.
In the first half of the year, cash flow from operating activities amounted to CHF - 10.8 million (previous year: CHF + 17.9 million). This deviation is primarily due to changes in trade receivables based on increasing business in the second quarter of 2024. As a result of the high investments that continue to be made in the site transformation, cash flow from investment activities amounted to CHF - 25.3 million (previous year: CHF - 25.4 million). Free cash flow amounted to CHF - 36.2 million (previous year: CHF - 7.5 million).
The balance sheet of the V-ZUG Group as of 30 June 2024 continues to be solid with an equity ratio of 76.4 % (30 June 2023: 75.4 %) as well as cash and cash equivalents including securities of CHF 45.5 million (30 June 2023: CHF 56.4 million). V-ZUG continued to finance the high investment activities itself, without raising external funds.
Higher order intake on the Swiss market
The Swiss market recovered in the first half of 2024. Net sales amounted to CHF 240.5 million (previous year: CHF 237.4 million). We saw consistently better order intake in the first half of 2024, and the measures to increase sales proved effective. For instance, the new "Adora" dishwasher had a good start in terms of sales. In addition, our revised cooling portfolio - premium cool-
Letter to shareholders
V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024
Oliver Riemenschneider
Peter Spirig
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Chief Executive Officer
Letter to shareholders
V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024
ing appliances manufactured in Switzerland - is being very well received by our partners and end customers. Higher order intake, coupled with our new products and the measures we have taken, show a positive outlook for the second half of the year.
Market presence in Berlin, Hamburg, Milan and Sydney further strengthened.
International: strong growth in own-brand business
Own-brand business developed positively at + 18.5 %, particularly in Asian-Pacific markets such as Australia, Singapore and China, where growth was very high at + 42.1 %. Development in Europe, with the exception of Germany, was stable. Demand from North America in the OEM business was characterised by extreme volatility in the past 18 months. More than 90 % of net sales for the year was earned in the first half of 2023, which shows that orders and, consequently, the increase in inventory were extraordinarily high. Our deliveries to North America since the summer of 2023 are well below average due to excessively high inventory levels. Accordingly, the comparison as of 30 June 2024 shows a decline in net sales since the previous year by CHF 23.3 million, or 84.4 %, to CHF 4.3 million. The positive development in the rest of the V-ZUG Group has regrettably been mitigated by this decline. Net sales in the international markets of CHF 43.6 million in total decreased compared to the previous year (CHF 60.8 million).
We further strengthened our consistent positioning outside of Switzerland as a premium supplier by opening V-ZUG studios in Berlin, Hamburg, Milan and Sydney and by expanding the local service organisation.
New products from Switzerland - marketed internationally
All product launches in 2024 demonstrate the effectiveness of our development department and our Swiss production facilities. In Zug, "Adora" dishwashers in the "Excellence Line" and "Combair V600" ovens and cookers in the "Advanced Line" were completely redesigned to further strengthen the mid-range segment. "Adora" dishwashers were designed with a focus on lower ener-
gy consumption, user convenience and higher flexibility in terms of loading. Dedicated programs, such as for spotless wine glasses through targeted steaming at the end of the program, augment the usual array of func- tions. In addition to standard integration in the "V6000" model, they are also being made available as a V-Upgrade (paid additional function through the V-ZUG app). "Combair V600" ovens and cooktops impress through an improved design among the thermal appliances positioned in the mid-range segment. The product line offers a functionally outstanding range of appliances and is designed for users who prefer control knobs. In Sulgen, a new platform for single-door refrigerators was launched. Two "V2000" models heralded the start of a new generation of refrigerators with integrated freezer compartment. The refrigerators of the new platform are considerably more energy efficient and quiet.
Successful launch of dishwashers,
ovens and refrigerators;
naturally, from Switzerland.
We were present at the Salone del Mobile in Milan in April 2024, where we further expanded our Swiss and worldwide customer relationships. Various events, such as the opening of the V-ZUG Studio in the centre of Mi- lan and gala dinners with customers in the Pinacoteca di Brera, strengthened the loyalty and enthusiasm for V-ZUG products.
Visible site transformation in Zug
The "Zephyr Ost" building, the last part of the vertical factory, was completed in the first quarter of 2024 and handed over to V-ZUG for the installation and commissioning of operating equipment. Raw materials and decoupling storage, conveyor belts and the cleaning system are all now in operation. Logistics was set up for finished goods. Ramps enable trucks to drive right up to the production building, and a tunnel provides a direct connection to the high-bay storage in our logistics building "ZUGgate". The transformation, relocation and commissioning of all production systems will be completed in the second quarter of 2025. This will increase the efficiency of production and logistics.
The site transformation also includes the "Zephyr West" office and lab building. The preliminary project was
Letter to shareholders
V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024
worked on intensively in the first half of the year. The plan for future use was further developed in a cross-departmental collaboration with the V-ZUG staff responsible for users. The work to clear the construction site is expected to begin in late 2024.
Recertification as
"friendly workspace".
V-ZUG - an established name in sustainability Since 2020, we have been producing CO2-neutrally at our production sites. Direct emissions are being continuously lowered, including through the commissioning of the "Multi Energy Hub" at the Zug site. Remaining emissions are being offset each year through our V-Forest reforestation project. We are currently focusing on the electrification of our service vehicles and truck fleet.
Our circular business model "V-ZUG product as a ser- vice" is increasingly gaining acceptance on the market. The product range is being expanded, starting with washing machines and dryers. We are also currently piloting kitchen furnishing as a service in a project in Zurich. Furthermore, we pushed ahead with our pilot project on the circular economy factory for the return and dismantling of household appliances. The focus was on the scaling of processes in collaboration with charitable organisations and the recycling industry. In the second half of 2024, we will push further ahead with the industrialisation of this area. The objective is to lower the environmental footprint through the skilful reuse of durable components - at the same or lower cost.
The existing smart work principles, which are well established, have been augmented with other flexible options designed to increase motivation. One model makes it possible to work the full number of hours on four workdays per week, which is attractive for service technicians in particular. They have embraced this new model, while V-ZUG has good customer coverage during off-peak working hours. In addition, we once again obtained certification as a "friendly workspace". This positions us on the employment market as an attractive, credible employer.
2024 outlook
For the full year, we expect an improvement compared to the previous year, although the challenges of the past two years are only gradually abating. We anticipate increasing net sales and better results in the second half of 2024 compared to the second half of 2023. The "Simplify V-ZUG" initiative contributes to further reducing complexities and automating collaborative work and processes. "Simplify V-ZUG" is also having a positive impact on customer focus and product quality. In addi- tion, we are benefiting from a gradually improving overall market situation, as well as from lowering inventory levels of our partners. For the full year 2024, we anticipate higher net sales and improved profitability compared to 2023 - in both absolute terms as well as in relation to net sales.
We thank you
We thank our employees for their passion, their com- mitment, and the knowledge and abilities that they bring to V-ZUG every day. We thank our customers for their loyalty and enthusiasm for our products and services. And we thank you, dear shareholders, for your trust. We are doing our best to improve our operational performance so that it will be mirrored by the performance of the V-ZUG share.
Oliver Riemenschneider
Peter Spirig
Chairman of the Board of
Chief Executive Officer
Directors
Letter to shareholders
V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024
Financial Report
V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024
Consolidated income statement
in KCHF
H1 2024
H1 2023
Net sales
284,079
298,150
Costs of goods and services sold
- 182,031
- 198,580
Gross profit
102,048
99,570
Marketing and sales costs
- 52,422
- 49,409
Research and development costs
- 22,072
- 26,065
Administration costs
- 21,895
- 22,141
Other operating income
3,215
3,373
Other operating costs
- 100
- 225
Operating result (EBIT)
8,774
5,103
Financial income
1,342
32
Financial expenses
- 512
- 359
Share of results from associated companies
494
63
Financial result
1,324
- 264
Net result before taxes
10,098
4,839
Taxes
- 1,367
- 508
Group net result
8,731
4,331
Earnings per share (in CHF)
1.36
0.67
Number of employees (FTE) as at 30.06.
2,085
2,114
Financial Report
V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024
Consolidated balance sheet
in KCHF
30.06.2024
31.12.2023
30.06.2023
Cash and cash equivalents
45,384
80,860
56,289
Securities
95
95
95
Trade receivables
66,597
49,481
61,079
Other receivables
9,218
5,249
10,367
Inventories
106,173
98,540
116,727
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
5,862
3,614
4,868
Current assets
233,329
237,839
249,425
Tangible assets
352,300
348,282
323,488
Intangible assets
9,655
9,123
7,579
Financial assets
24,948
24,270
25,176
Fixed assets
386,903
381,675
356,243
Assets
620,232
619,514
605,668
Trade payables
29,163
33,662
24,169
Other current liabilities
37,011
40,383
42,686
Accrued expenses and deferred income
33,827
36,072
36,508
Current provisions
20,714
20,086
20,303
Current liabilities
120,715
130,203
123,666
Other long-term liabilities
106
129
552
Long-term provisions
11,040
11,141
11,309
Deferred tax liabilities
14,677
14,109
13,765
Non-current liabilities
25,823
25,379
25,626
Total liabilities
146,538
155,582
149,292
Share capital
1,736
1,736
1,736
Capital reserves
132,792
132,792
132,792
Retained earnings
339,166
329,404
321,848
Shareholders' equity
473,694
463,932
456,376
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
620,232
619,514
605,668
Financial Report
