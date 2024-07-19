Half-Year Report 2024

V-ZUG Group

Key figures for the 1st half of 2024

Net sales in total and by region in CHF million

284.1

(- 4.7 %)

Positive development in own-brand business and in terms of profitability.

International markets share 15.3 %

Switzerland 240.5

Europe (excluding Switzerland) 13.6

North and South America 4.3

Asia / Pacific / Others 25.7

8.8 (+ 71.9 %) Operating result (EBIT) in CHF million

3.1 % (+ 140 bp) EBIT margin

- 36.2 (n. m.)

Free cash flow in CHF million

Net sales per half-year2021-2024 in CHF million

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H1

2021

2022

2023

2024

Switzerland

International V-ZUG own brand International OEM business

2,085 (- 1.4 %) Employees

as at 30.06. (FTEs)

V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024

Letter to shareholders

Zug, 19 July 2024

Dear Shareholders

In the first half of 2024, we consistently pursued our strategic goals and increased our profitability compared to the previous year while the market environment remained challenging. The investments in the differentiation of the V-ZUG brand, the product portfolio and mod- ernisation of marketing and production are beginning to pay off. We could not have achieved this progress without the commitment of our employees, the loyalty of our partners and the trust that you, dear shareholders, have placed in us.

On a macro level, geopolitical uncertainties, inflation and high interest rates still had a dampening effect on the general economic situation and on demand for consumer goods. New construction business proceeded sluggishly, primarily as a result of delayed construction projects. Renovation business improved again, whereas replacement business remained stable at a good level. Growth dynamics for V-ZUG were positive again in most markets, except for the USA and in Germany, in the first half of 2024. Order intake in Switzerland was considerably higher than in the first half of 2023. Compared to the previous year, we expect that overall order intake, volume and net sales will further recover in the second half of the year.

In the first half of the year, net sales amounted to CHF 284.1 million, which is 4.7 % below the previous year (CHF 298.2 million). The decline is mainly attributable to the lower sales volume of our partner in North America, which had built up an above-average level of inventory due to changes in the product range in the first half of 2023, which is now being reduced. In the home market of Switzerland, net sales increased slightly compared to the previous year, even though the previous year had benefited from supply backlogs from 2022.

The operating result (EBIT) amounted to CHF 8.8 million, which is higher than the previous year (CHF 5.1 million). The gross profit margin increased by a further 2.5 percentage points, partly due to the improved utilisation of

production capacities, lower quality costs and because purchases on spot-buy markets could be completely avoided, unlike in the first two months of the previous year. The EBIT margin amounted to 3.1 % (previous year: 1.7 %). Besides the improved gross margin, various short- and medium-term cost reductions as part of the "Simplify V-ZUG" initiative as well as profit participation from the pension fund in the amount of CHF 1.8 million contributed to increasing the operating result. The Group net result doubled to CHF 8.7 million (previous year: CHF 4.3 million).

Measures to increase sales and effiency proving effective.

In the first half of the year, cash flow from operating activities amounted to CHF - 10.8 million (previous year: CHF + 17.9 million). This deviation is primarily due to changes in trade receivables based on increasing business in the second quarter of 2024. As a result of the high investments that continue to be made in the site transformation, cash flow from investment activities amounted to CHF - 25.3 million (previous year: CHF - 25.4 million). Free cash flow amounted to CHF - 36.2 million (previous year: CHF - 7.5 million).

The balance sheet of the V-ZUG Group as of 30 June 2024 continues to be solid with an equity ratio of 76.4 % (30 June 2023: 75.4 %) as well as cash and cash equivalents including securities of CHF 45.5 million (30 June 2023: CHF 56.4 million). V-ZUG continued to finance the high investment activities itself, without raising external funds.

Higher order intake on the Swiss market

The Swiss market recovered in the first half of 2024. Net sales amounted to CHF 240.5 million (previous year: CHF 237.4 million). We saw consistently better order intake in the first half of 2024, and the measures to increase sales proved effective. For instance, the new "Adora" dishwasher had a good start in terms of sales. In addition, our revised cooling portfolio - premium cool-

Letter to shareholders

3

V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024

Oliver Riemenschneider

Peter Spirig

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer

4 Letter to shareholders

V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024

ing appliances manufactured in Switzerland - is being very well received by our partners and end customers. Higher order intake, coupled with our new products and the measures we have taken, show a positive outlook for the second half of the year.

Market presence in Berlin, Hamburg, Milan and Sydney further strengthened.

International: strong growth in own-brand business

Own-brand business developed positively at + 18.5 %, particularly in Asian-Pacific markets such as Australia, Singapore and China, where growth was very high at + 42.1 %. Development in Europe, with the exception of Germany, was stable. Demand from North America in the OEM business was characterised by extreme volatility in the past 18 months. More than 90 % of net sales for the year was earned in the first half of 2023, which shows that orders and, consequently, the increase in inventory were extraordinarily high. Our deliveries to North America since the summer of 2023 are well below average due to excessively high inventory levels. Accordingly, the comparison as of 30 June 2024 shows a decline in net sales since the previous year by CHF 23.3 million, or 84.4 %, to CHF 4.3 million. The positive development in the rest of the V-ZUG Group has regrettably been mitigated by this decline. Net sales in the international markets of CHF 43.6 million in total decreased compared to the previous year (CHF 60.8 million).

We further strengthened our consistent positioning outside of Switzerland as a premium supplier by opening V-ZUG studios in Berlin, Hamburg, Milan and Sydney and by expanding the local service organisation.

New products from Switzerland - marketed internationally

All product launches in 2024 demonstrate the effectiveness of our development department and our Swiss production facilities. In Zug, "Adora" dishwashers in the "Excellence Line" and "Combair V600" ovens and cookers in the "Advanced Line" were completely redesigned to further strengthen the mid-range segment. "Adora" dishwashers were designed with a focus on lower ener-

gy consumption, user convenience and higher flexibility in terms of loading. Dedicated programs, such as for spotless wine glasses through targeted steaming at the end of the program, augment the usual array of func- tions. In addition to standard integration in the "V6000" model, they are also being made available as a V-Upgrade (paid additional function through the V-ZUG app). "Combair V600" ovens and cooktops impress through an improved design among the thermal appliances positioned in the mid-range segment. The product line offers a functionally outstanding range of appliances and is designed for users who prefer control knobs. In Sulgen, a new platform for single-door refrigerators was launched. Two "V2000" models heralded the start of a new generation of refrigerators with integrated freezer compartment. The refrigerators of the new platform are considerably more energy efficient and quiet.

Successful launch of dishwashers,

ovens and refrigerators;

naturally, from Switzerland.

We were present at the Salone del Mobile in Milan in April 2024, where we further expanded our Swiss and worldwide customer relationships. Various events, such as the opening of the V-ZUG Studio in the centre of Mi- lan and gala dinners with customers in the Pinacoteca di Brera, strengthened the loyalty and enthusiasm for V-ZUG products.

Visible site transformation in Zug

The "Zephyr Ost" building, the last part of the vertical factory, was completed in the first quarter of 2024 and handed over to V-ZUG for the installation and commissioning of operating equipment. Raw materials and decoupling storage, conveyor belts and the cleaning system are all now in operation. Logistics was set up for finished goods. Ramps enable trucks to drive right up to the production building, and a tunnel provides a direct connection to the high-bay storage in our logistics building "ZUGgate". The transformation, relocation and commissioning of all production systems will be completed in the second quarter of 2025. This will increase the efficiency of production and logistics.

The site transformation also includes the "Zephyr West" office and lab building. The preliminary project was

Letter to shareholders

5

V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024

worked on intensively in the first half of the year. The plan for future use was further developed in a cross-departmental collaboration with the V-ZUG staff responsible for users. The work to clear the construction site is expected to begin in late 2024.

Recertification as

"friendly workspace".

V-ZUG - an established name in sustainability Since 2020, we have been producing CO2-neutrally at our production sites. Direct emissions are being continuously lowered, including through the commissioning of the "Multi Energy Hub" at the Zug site. Remaining emissions are being offset each year through our V-Forest reforestation project. We are currently focusing on the electrification of our service vehicles and truck fleet.

Our circular business model "V-ZUG product as a ser- vice" is increasingly gaining acceptance on the market. The product range is being expanded, starting with washing machines and dryers. We are also currently piloting kitchen furnishing as a service in a project in Zurich. Furthermore, we pushed ahead with our pilot project on the circular economy factory for the return and dismantling of household appliances. The focus was on the scaling of processes in collaboration with charitable organisations and the recycling industry. In the second half of 2024, we will push further ahead with the industrialisation of this area. The objective is to lower the environmental footprint through the skilful reuse of durable components - at the same or lower cost.

The existing smart work principles, which are well established, have been augmented with other flexible options designed to increase motivation. One model makes it possible to work the full number of hours on four workdays per week, which is attractive for service technicians in particular. They have embraced this new model, while V-ZUG has good customer coverage during off-peak working hours. In addition, we once again obtained certification as a "friendly workspace". This positions us on the employment market as an attractive, credible employer.

2024 outlook

For the full year, we expect an improvement compared to the previous year, although the challenges of the past two years are only gradually abating. We anticipate increasing net sales and better results in the second half of 2024 compared to the second half of 2023. The "Simplify V-ZUG" initiative contributes to further reducing complexities and automating collaborative work and processes. "Simplify V-ZUG" is also having a positive impact on customer focus and product quality. In addi- tion, we are benefiting from a gradually improving overall market situation, as well as from lowering inventory levels of our partners. For the full year 2024, we anticipate higher net sales and improved profitability compared to 2023 - in both absolute terms as well as in relation to net sales.

We thank you

We thank our employees for their passion, their com- mitment, and the knowledge and abilities that they bring to V-ZUG every day. We thank our customers for their loyalty and enthusiasm for our products and services. And we thank you, dear shareholders, for your trust. We are doing our best to improve our operational performance so that it will be mirrored by the performance of the V-ZUG share.

Oliver Riemenschneider

Peter Spirig

Chairman of the Board of

Chief Executive Officer

Directors

6 Letter to shareholders

V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024

Financial Report

V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024

Consolidated income statement

in KCHF

H1 2024

H1 2023

Net sales

284,079

298,150

Costs of goods and services sold

- 182,031

- 198,580

Gross profit

102,048

99,570

Marketing and sales costs

- 52,422

- 49,409

Research and development costs

- 22,072

- 26,065

Administration costs

- 21,895

- 22,141

Other operating income

3,215

3,373

Other operating costs

- 100

- 225

Operating result (EBIT)

8,774

5,103

Financial income

1,342

32

Financial expenses

- 512

- 359

Share of results from associated companies

494

63

Financial result

1,324

- 264

Net result before taxes

10,098

4,839

Taxes

- 1,367

- 508

Group net result

8,731

4,331

Earnings per share (in CHF)

1.36

0.67

Number of employees (FTE) as at 30.06.

2,085

2,114

Financial Report

9

V-ZUGHalf-Year Report 2024

Consolidated balance sheet

in KCHF

30.06.2024

31.12.2023

30.06.2023

Cash and cash equivalents

45,384

80,860

56,289

Securities

95

95

95

Trade receivables

66,597

49,481

61,079

Other receivables

9,218

5,249

10,367

Inventories

106,173

98,540

116,727

Prepaid expenses and accrued income

5,862

3,614

4,868

Current assets

233,329

237,839

249,425

Tangible assets

352,300

348,282

323,488

Intangible assets

9,655

9,123

7,579

Financial assets

24,948

24,270

25,176

Fixed assets

386,903

381,675

356,243

Assets

620,232

619,514

605,668

Trade payables

29,163

33,662

24,169

Other current liabilities

37,011

40,383

42,686

Accrued expenses and deferred income

33,827

36,072

36,508

Current provisions

20,714

20,086

20,303

Current liabilities

120,715

130,203

123,666

Other long-term liabilities

106

129

552

Long-term provisions

11,040

11,141

11,309

Deferred tax liabilities

14,677

14,109

13,765

Non-current liabilities

25,823

25,379

25,626

Total liabilities

146,538

155,582

149,292

Share capital

1,736

1,736

1,736

Capital reserves

132,792

132,792

132,792

Retained earnings

339,166

329,404

321,848

Shareholders' equity

473,694

463,932

456,376

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

620,232

619,514

605,668

10 Financial Report

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

V-ZUG Holding AG published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 04:41:07 UTC.