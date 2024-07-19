Zug, 19 July 2024

Dear Shareholders

In the first half of 2024, we consistently pursued our strategic goals and increased our profitability compared to the previous year while the market environment remained challenging. The investments in the differentiation of the V-ZUG brand, the product portfolio and mod- ernisation of marketing and production are beginning to pay off. We could not have achieved this progress without the commitment of our employees, the loyalty of our partners and the trust that you, dear shareholders, have placed in us.

On a macro level, geopolitical uncertainties, inflation and high interest rates still had a dampening effect on the general economic situation and on demand for consumer goods. New construction business proceeded sluggishly, primarily as a result of delayed construction projects. Renovation business improved again, whereas replacement business remained stable at a good level. Growth dynamics for V-ZUG were positive again in most markets, except for the USA and in Germany, in the first half of 2024. Order intake in Switzerland was considerably higher than in the first half of 2023. Compared to the previous year, we expect that overall order intake, volume and net sales will further recover in the second half of the year.

In the first half of the year, net sales amounted to CHF 284.1 million, which is 4.7 % below the previous year (CHF 298.2 million). The decline is mainly attributable to the lower sales volume of our partner in North America, which had built up an above-average level of inventory due to changes in the product range in the first half of 2023, which is now being reduced. In the home market of Switzerland, net sales increased slightly compared to the previous year, even though the previous year had benefited from supply backlogs from 2022.

The operating result (EBIT) amounted to CHF 8.8 million, which is higher than the previous year (CHF 5.1 million). The gross profit margin increased by a further 2.5 percentage points, partly due to the improved utilisation of