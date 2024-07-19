V-ZUG Group - Half-year results 2024
19 July 2024
V-ZUG in 1H24
Order intake and profitability improved.
Focus on product launches, differentiation in the market and ongoing measures to lower cost structure.
Agenda
- Overview
- Strategic Transformation
- Sustainability
- Financial Information 1H24
- Outlook
- Investment Case
- Q&A
1. Overview: First half-year 2024 at a glance
Visible progress
Profitability improved despite lower net sales
- Net sales: CHF 284.1 million, - 4.7 % vs. PY
- Order intake Appliances CH: + 9 % vs. PY
- International Own Brand: Sales YTD + order book + 20 % vs. PY
- OEM sales 2024 low, 2025 return to normal pattern expected
-
EBIT: CHF 8.8 million, + 71.9 % vs. PY
EBIT margin: 3.1 %, + 1.4 ppt
- Net income doubled:
CHF 8.7 million vs. 4.3 million in PY
Strategic transformation delivering results
- Strengthen V-ZUG brand
- Rejuvenation and evolution of the product portfolio
- Ongoing site transformation and digitalisation (products, platforms, processes)
- Differentiation paying off and leading to sales growth in all markets
Sustainability is an ongoing effort
- "Product as a service": gaining relevance for washing machines and dryers, expanding into kitchen appliances
- Circular economy factory: from pilot to focusing on scaling the processes
1. Overview: Market situation in the first half-year 2024
Improving market sentiment. Destocking came to an end in almost all markets.
Overall market situation
- Ongoing uncertainties regarding the worldwide situation, both in geopolitical as well as economic terms
- Destocking activities of trade partners came to an end, except OEM customer in the US
Swiss market
- New builds / new construction: still low due to limited financial return expectations and slow approval processes
- Renovation: improving level of activities
- Replacement: Stable on a good level
Purchase prices
- No more spot-market purchases since March 2023
- Purchase prices slightly decreasing but remaining on an overall high level
(metal prices lower; electronics component prices generally flat, some trending higher)
1. Overview: Successful navigation in a changing business environment
Differentiation - Invigorating growth - "Simplify V-ZUG"
2022
2021
Supply chain
2024
Pandemic-related
disruptions
Revitalising growth
boom
2023
Destocking
Investments in differentiation pay off
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Net sales, actual
Net sales, schematic
Projected net sales with 3 % annual growth
1. Overview: Highlights of the first half-year 2024
Development in the 1st half years 2020 - 2024
Sales in CHF million
Margin in %
350
300
312.4
25
303.0298.2
284.1
258.6
20
250
200
150
100
50
0
17.2
15
10.712.3
7.2
8.3
EBITDA10
5.0
6.3
margin
5
3.1
EBIT
1.4
1.7
margin
0
1H20
1H21
1H22
1H23
1H24
V-ZUG at the Salone Del Mobile Milano
2. V-ZUG at the Milan Design Week
Outstanding and well-received presence
