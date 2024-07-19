Purchase prices slightly decreasing but remaining on an overall high level

New builds / new construction: still low due to limited financial return expectations and slow approval processes

Destocking activities of trade partners came to an end, except OEM customer in the US

Ongoing uncertainties regarding the worldwide situation, both in geopolitical as well as economic terms

Improving market sentiment. Destocking came to an end in almost all markets.

Circular economy factory: from pilot to focusing on scaling the processes

"Product as a service": gaining relevance for washing machines and dryers, expanding into kitchen appliances

Differentiation paying off and leading to sales growth in all markets

Focus on product launches, differentiation in the market and ongoing measures to lower cost structure.

