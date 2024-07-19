V-ZUG Group - Half-year results 2024

19 July 2024

V-ZUG in 1H24

Order intake and profitability improved.

Focus on product launches, differentiation in the market and ongoing measures to lower cost structure.

Agenda

  1. Overview
  2. Strategic Transformation
  3. Sustainability
  4. Financial Information 1H24
  5. Outlook
  6. Investment Case
  7. Q&A

1. Overview: First half-year 2024 at a glance

Visible progress

Profitability improved despite lower net sales

  • Net sales: CHF 284.1 million, - 4.7 % vs. PY
  • Order intake Appliances CH: + 9 % vs. PY
  • International Own Brand: Sales YTD + order book + 20 % vs. PY
  • OEM sales 2024 low, 2025 return to normal pattern expected
  • EBIT: CHF 8.8 million, + 71.9 % vs. PY
    EBIT margin: 3.1 %, + 1.4 ppt
  • Net income doubled:
    CHF 8.7 million vs. 4.3 million in PY

Strategic transformation delivering results

  • Strengthen V-ZUG brand
  • Rejuvenation and evolution of the product portfolio
  • Ongoing site transformation and digitalisation (products, platforms, processes)
  • Differentiation paying off and leading to sales growth in all markets

Sustainability is an ongoing effort

  • "Product as a service": gaining relevance for washing machines and dryers, expanding into kitchen appliances
  • Circular economy factory: from pilot to focusing on scaling the processes

1. Overview: Market situation in the first half-year 2024

Improving market sentiment. Destocking came to an end in almost all markets.

Overall market situation

  • Ongoing uncertainties regarding the worldwide situation, both in geopolitical as well as economic terms
  • Destocking activities of trade partners came to an end, except OEM customer in the US

Swiss market

  • New builds / new construction: still low due to limited financial return expectations and slow approval processes
  • Renovation: improving level of activities
  • Replacement: Stable on a good level

Purchase prices

  • No more spot-market purchases since March 2023
  • Purchase prices slightly decreasing but remaining on an overall high level
    (metal prices lower; electronics component prices generally flat, some trending higher)

1. Overview: Successful navigation in a changing business environment

Differentiation - Invigorating growth - "Simplify V-ZUG"

2022

2021

Supply chain

2024

Pandemic-related

disruptions

Revitalising growth

boom

2023

Destocking

Investments in differentiation pay off

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Net sales, actual

Net sales, schematic

Projected net sales with 3 % annual growth

1. Overview: Highlights of the first half-year 2024

Development in the 1st half years 2020 - 2024

Sales in CHF million

Margin in %

350

300

312.4

25

303.0298.2

284.1

258.6

20

250

200

150

100

50

0

17.2

15

10.712.3

7.2

8.3

EBITDA10

5.0

6.3

margin

5

3.1

EBIT

1.4

1.7

margin

0

1H20

1H21

1H22

1H23

1H24

V-ZUG at the Salone Del Mobile Milano

2. V-ZUG at the Milan Design Week

Outstanding and well-received presence

