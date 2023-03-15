Advanced search
    VZUG   CH0542483745

V-ZUG HOLDING AG

(VZUG)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:23:46 2023-03-14 pm EDT
88.50 CHF   -2.53%
02:09aV-ZUG Posts Lower FY22 Net Result
MT
01:40aV Zug : Annual Report 2022
PU
01:40aV Zug : Investor Presentation, March 2023
PU
V ZUG : Investor Presentation, March 2023

03/15/2023
V-ZUG Group - Full-year Results 2022

15 March 2023

V-ZUG

In 2022, our customer focus remained highest priority despite adverse

circumstances such as

supply bottlenecks and drastically increasing purchase prices.

Agenda

  1. Overview
  2. Strategic Transformation
  3. Sustainability
  4. Financial Information 2022
  5. Outlook
  6. Investment Case
  7. Q&A

1. Overview: Full year 2022 at a glance

Adverse circumstances are reflected in the annual results 2022 - We remain ambitious and determined

A tough financial year

  • Net sales on previous year level despite supply challenges: CHF 636.3 million
  • EBIT under pressure: CHF 10.3 million EBIT margin at 1.6 %
  • Free cash flow: CHF -52.2 million

Strategic transformation on track

  • Evolution of the product portfolio
  • Strengthening of the premium brand V-ZUG
  • International expansion
  • Digitalisation: products, processes, platforms
  • Site transformation

Sustainability - one step further

  • Scope 1 and 2
    • CO2-neutral since 2020
    • Reduction of actual emissions by 14.9 %
  • Scope 3
    • Energy classes A-C: + 8.6 % more appliances vs. prior year
    • New "CO2 -Webshop" (offered in Switzerland)
  • Awarded as "Friendly Work Space"

vzug.com

1. Overview: Main challenges in 2022

Operations with challenges in supply chains and elevated cost levels

  • Disruptions in supply chains - in Q2 2022, situation deteriorated significantly due to COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai area. Situation started easing as of Q3 2022.
  • Lack of availability - causing temporary delivery delays on vital parts of the product range and short-term production adjustments resulting in relevant higher workload and inefficiencies in operation.
  • Temporary purchases on spot-buymarkets at drastically higher cost - in order to maintain delivery capability with a view to prioritizing customer satisfaction, followed by a redesign of software to fit new microprocessors to be sourced from new suppliers.
  • Significantly increased material, component and freight costs - passed on to business partners with consciously phased sales price adjustments.

vzug.com

Disclaimer

V-ZUG Holding AG published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 05:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on V-ZUG HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 635 M 693 M 693 M
Net income 2022 16,9 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net cash 2022 79,1 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 569 M 621 M 621 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 145
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart V-ZUG HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
V-ZUG Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends V-ZUG HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 88,50 CHF
Average target price 105,33 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Spirig Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Ineichen Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Riemenschneider Chairman
Stephan Keller Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Engineering
Adrian Theiler Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
V-ZUG HOLDING AG-2.75%621
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)5.96%57 938
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.06%23 810
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-3.70%11 269
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA1.72%11 188
LIFCO AB (PUBL)15.53%8 619