V ZUG : Investor Presentation, March 2023

In 2022, our customer focus remained highest priority despite adverse
circumstances such as
supply bottlenecks and drastically increasing purchase prices.
Agenda
Overview
Strategic Transformation
Sustainability
Financial Information 2022
Outlook
Investment Case
Q&A
1. Overview: Full year 2022 at a glance
Adverse circumstances are reflected in the annual results 2022 - We remain ambitious and determined
A tough financial year
Net sales on previous year level despite supply challenges: CHF 636.3 million
EBIT under pressure: CHF 10.3 million EBIT margin at 1.6 %
Free cash flow: CHF -52.2 million
Strategic transformation on track
Evolution of the product portfolio
Strengthening of the premium brand V-ZUG
International expansion
Digitalisation: products, processes, platforms
Site transformation
Sustainability - one step further
Scope 1 and 2
CO2-neutral since 2020
Reduction of actual emissions by 14.9 %
Scope 3
Energy classes A-C: + 8.6 % more appliances vs. prior year
New "CO2 -Webshop" (offered in Switzerland)
Awarded as "Friendly Work Space"
vzug.com
1. Overview: Main challenges in 2022
Operations with challenges in supply chains and elevated cost levels
Disruptions in supply chains - in Q2 2022, situation deteriorated significantly due to COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai area. Situation started easing as of Q3 2022.
Lack of availability - causing temporary delivery delays on vital parts of the product range and short-term production adjustments resulting in relevant higher workload and inefficiencies in operation.
Temporary purchases onspot-buymarkets at drastically higher cost - in order to maintain delivery capability with a view to prioritizing customer satisfaction, followed by a redesign of software to fit new microprocessors to be sourced from new suppliers.
Significantly increased material, component and freight costs - passed on to business partners with consciously phased sales price adjustments.