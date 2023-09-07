Corporate
V2 RETAIL LIMITED
CIN - L74999DL2001PLC147724,
Regd. Office: Khasra No. 928, Extended Lal Dora Abadi, Village- Kapashera, Tehsil Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
South West Delhi - 110 037,
Phone: 011-41771850,E-mail: cs@v2retail.net.in,
Website: www.v2retail.com
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the 22nd (Twenty-second) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of V2 Retail Limited ("the Company") will be held on Friday, 29th September, 2023 at 11.00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC")/Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") for the purpose of which the Registered Office of the Company situated at Khasra No. 928, Extended Lal Dora Abadi, Village-Kapashera, South West Delhi, New Delhi - 110037 shall be deemed to be the venue of the AGM and the proceedings of the AGM shall be deemed to be taken place thereat, to transact the following business :
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
1. To consider and adopt:
- The Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
- The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023 and the Report of Auditors thereon.
2. To appoint a Director in place of Mrs. Uma Agarwal, Whole-time Director having DIN-00495945, who retires by rotation in terms of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 at this AGM and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
3. To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following Resolution as a Special Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, read with Schedule V and other applicableprovisionsoftheCompaniesAct,2013read with Rules made thereunder [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force] and as per relevant provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any amendments thereto or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force) (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Applicable Laws") and the Articles of Association of the Company and on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to such other approvals as may be
necessary, the consent of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the appointment of Mr. Akash Agarwal (DIN: 03194632) as Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing from 12th August, 2023 upto 11th August 2028 (liable to retire by rotation) at a fixed remuneration of upto Rs. 5,00,000/- (Rupees Five Lakhs) per month and such other perquisites/benefits as per applicable policies of the Company from time to time, with full liberty to the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Board" which shall be deemed to include the Nomination & remuneration Committee of the Board) to revise/ alter/ modify/ amend/ change the terms and conditions as may be agreed to by the Board and Mr. Akash Agarwal within the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT where in any financial year during the tenure of the said Whole Time Director, the Company has no profits or its profit are inadequate, the remuneration as may be approved by the Board of Directors of the Company from time to time shall be paid as minimum remuneration;
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT to give effect to above resolution, the Board of Directors and/or the Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby authorized to take all necessary steps and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things which may deem necessary in this behalf."
By Order of the Board
For V2 Retail Limited
Date: August 12, 2023
Sudhir Kumar
Place: New Delhi
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
M. No.: A25125
Annual Report 2022-23
Notes :
1. In view of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is a norm to be followed and MCA vide its Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28th December, 2022, Circular No. 02/2022 dated 05th May, 2022 to be read in conjunction with Circular No. 02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021, Circular No. 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020, Circular No. 14/2020 & 17/2020 dated 08th April, 2020 as issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI vide its circular number SEBI/HO/ CFD/ CMD2/CIR/P/2021/11 dated January 15, 2021 in continuation of SEBI circular number SEBI/HO/ CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79 dated May 12, 2020, physical attendance of the Members to the AGM venue is not required and Annual General Meeting (AGM) can be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Hence, Members can attend and participate in the ensuing AGM through VC/OAVM.
The Company has engaged the services of Link Intime India Private Limited (Intime) to provide the necessary electronic platform for holding the AGM through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and to provide remote e-voting facilities and for security and enabling the members to cast their vote in a secure manner.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR MEMBERS FOR ATTENDING THE AGM THROUGH VC/OAVM VIA LINK INTIME INSTAMEET ARE AS UNDER:
Step1:Open the internet browser and launch the
URL: https://instameet.linkintime.co.in
Thereafter, a Web Page of Link Intime InstaMeet will appear and the following steps are to be followed thereon:
Step 2:Select the "Company" and 'Event Date' and
register with your following details: -
- Demat Account No. or Folio No: Enter your 16 digit Demat Account No. or Folio No
- Shareholders/ members holding shares inCDSL demat account shall provide 16 Digit Beneficiary
ID
- Shareholders/ members holding shares inNSDL Demat account shall provide 8 Character DP ID followed by 8 Digit Client ID
- Shareholders/ members holding shares in Physicalform shall provide Folio Number registered with the Company
- PAN: Enter your 10-digit Permanent Account Number (PAN)
(Members who have not updated their PAN with the Depository Participant (DP)/ Company shall use the sequence number provided to you, if applicable.)
- Mobile No.: Enter your mobile number.
- Email ID: Enter your email id, as recorded with your DP/Company.
Step 3: Click "Go to Meeting" (You are now registered for InstaMeet and your attendance is marked for the meeting).
INSTRUCTIONS FOR SHAREHOLDERS/ MEMBERS WHO INTENDS TO SPEAK DURING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THROUGH INSTAMEET:
- Shareholders who would like to speak during the meeting must register their request3 days in advance with the company on the specific email id i.e.: cs@v2retail.net.in.
- Shareholders will get confirmation on first cum first basis depending upon the provision made by the company.
- Shareholders will receive "Speaking Serial Number" once they mark attendance for the meeting.
- Other shareholder may ask questions to the Panellist, via active chat-board during the meeting.
- Please remember speaking serial number and start your conversation with panellist by switching on video mode and audio of your device.
Note:Shareholders are requested to speak only when moderator of the meeting/ management will announce the name and serial number for speaking.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR SHAREHOLDERS/ MEMBERS TO VOTE DURING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THROUGH INSTAMEET:
Once the Electronic Voting is activated by the Scrutinizer/ Moderator during the Meeting, Shareholders/ Members who have not exercised their vote through the Remote E-voting can cast the Vote as under:
- On the Shareholders VC page, click on the link for E-Voting"Cast your vote"
- Enter your 16 digit Demat Account No./ Folio No. and OTP (received on the registered Mobile number/ registered Email Id) received during registration for InstaMEET and click on 'Submit'.
- After successful login, you will see "Resolution Description" and against the same the option "Favour/ Against" for voting.
- Cast your vote by selecting appropriate option i.e. "Favour/Against" as desired. Enter the number of shares (which represents no. of votes) as on the cut- off date under 'Favour/Against'.
- After selecting the appropriate option i.e. Favour/ Against as desired and you have decided to vote, click on "Save". A confirmation box will be displayed. If you wish to confirm your vote, click on "Confirm",
V2 Retail Limited
else to change your vote, click on "Back" and accordingly modify your vote.
6. Once you confirm your vote on the resolution, you will not be allowed to modify or change your vote subsequently.
Note: Shareholders/ Members, who will be present in the Annual General Meeting through InstaMeet facility and have not casted their vote on the Resolutions through remote e-Voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote through e-Voting facility during the meeting.
Shareholders/ Members who have voted through Remote e-Voting prior to the Annual General Meeting will be eligible to attend/ participate in the Annual General Meeting through InstaMeet. However, they will not be eligible to vote again during the meeting.
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS RELATED INSTRUCTIONS FOR BEST VC EXPERIENCE
Shareholders/ Members are encouraged to join the Meeting through Tablets/ Laptops connected through broadband for better experience.
Shareholders/ Members are required to use Internet with a good speed (preferably 2 MBPS download stream) to avoid any disturbance during the meeting.
Please note that Shareholders/Members connecting from Mobile Devices or Tablets or through Laptops connecting via Mobile Hotspot may experience Audio/Visual loss due to fluctuation in their network. It is therefore recommended to use stable Wi-FI or LAN connection to mitigate any kind of aforesaid glitches.
In case shareholders/ members have any queries regarding login/ e-voting, they may send an email to instameet@linkintime.co.inor Contact on: - Tel: 022-49186175.
2. Institutional/Corporate Shareholders (i.e. other than individuals/HUF, NRI, etc) are required to send a scanned copy (PDF/JPEG Format) of its Board Resolution or governing body Resolution/ Authorization etc., authorizing its representative to attend the Annual General Meeting through VC/ OAVM on its behalf and to vote through remote e-voting. The said Resolution/Authorization shall be sent to the Scrutinizer by email through their registered email address to goelsharwan@hotmail. comwith copies marked to the Company at cs@ v2retail.net.inand to its RTA at enotices@linkintime. co.in.
- Pursuant to the Circular No. 14/2020 dated 8th April, 2020, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the facility to appoint proxy to attend and cast vote for the members is not available for this AGM. However, the Body Corporate(s) are entitled to appoint authorized representatives to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM and participate thereat and cast their votes through e-voting.
- The Members can join the AGM in the VC/OAVM mode 15 minutes before and after the scheduled time of the commencement of the Meeting by following the procedure mentioned in the Notice. The facility of participation at the AGM through VC/OAVM will be made available for 1000 members on first come first served basis. However, this number does not include the large Shareholders i.e. Shareholders holding 2% or more shareholding, Promoters, Institutional Investors, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, the Chairpersons of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Auditors etc. who are allowed to attend the AGM without restriction on account of first come first served basis.
- The attendance of the Members attending the AGM through VC/OAVM will be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013.
- Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), and the Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 8th April, 2020, 13th April, 2020 5th May, 2020, and 28th December 2022; the Company is providing facility of remote e-voting to its Members in respect of the business to be transacted at the AGM. For this purpose, the Company has entered into an agreement with Link Intime India Private Limited (Intime) for facilitating voting through electronic means, as the authorized agency. The facility of casting votes by a member using remote e-voting system as well as e-voting on the day of the AGM will be provided by Intime.
- The Notice calling the AGM has been uploaded on the website of the Company in the Investor Relations Section under Financials in the Annual Reports tab. The complete Annual Report is also available in the same section. The Notice can also be accessed from the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www. bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively
Annual Report 2022-23
and the AGM Notice is also available on the website of Link Intime (agency for providing the Remote e-Voting facility) i.e. https://www.linkintime.co.in.
- This AGM has been convened through VC/OAVM in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with MCA Circular No. 14/2020 dated 8th April, 2020, MCA Circular No. 17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020, MCA Circular No. 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020, MCA Circular No. 02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021, MCA Circular No. 02/2022 dated 05th May, 2022, MCA Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28th December, 2022.
- The recorded transcript of the forthcoming AGM on 29th September, 2023, shall also be made available on the website of the Companywww.v2retail.comin the Investor Relations Section, as soon as possible after the Meeting is over.
- All documents referred to in the accompanying Notice and the Explanatory Statement can be obtained for inspection by writing to the Company at its email ID:cs@v2retail.net.intill the date of AGM.
- i. Members holding shares in physical form are requested to immediately intimate any change in their residential address to Link Intime India Private Limited, Noble Heights, 1st floor, Plot No NH-2,C-1 Block, LSC, Near Savitri Market, Janakpuri, New Delhi - 110058, Registrars and Transfer Agent of the Company, so that change could be effected in the Register of Members.
- Members who are holding shares in demat mode are requested to notify any change in their residential address, Bank A/c details and/ or email address immediately to their respective Depository Participants.
- To ensure all communications/ monetary benefits are received promptly, all shareholders holding shares in physical form are requested to notify to the Company, his/ her PAN/change in their address/bank details / email id/mobile number instantly by filling the KYC Form and by sending at the Registered Office of the Company at Khasra No. 928, Extended Lal Dora Abadi, Village-Kapashera,South-West Delhi - 110037.
- The annual accounts of the subsidiary company along with the related detailed information are available for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company and of the subsidiary concerned and copies will be made available to Shareholders of V2 Retail Limited and its subsidiary company upon request.
- Corporate Members are encouraged to attend the AGM through their Authorized Representatives.
They are requested to send by email, a certified copy of the Board Resolution/ Power of Attorney authorizing their representatives to attend and vote on their behalf in the Meeting.
- Special business are being transacted at 22nd (Twenty-second) Annual General Meeting hence explanatory Statement as required under Section 102 of Companies Act, 2013, relating to the special business to be transacted at the meeting is applicable and annexed herewith.
- Queries proposed to be raised at the Annual General Meeting may be sent to the Company at its registered office at least seven days prior to the date of Annual General Meeting to enable the management to compile the relevant information to reply the same in the meeting.
- In case of joint holders attending the Meeting, only such joint holder who is higher in the order of names will be entitled to vote.
- All documents referred to in the notice are open for inspection by the members and can be availed by writing an email atcs@v2retail.net.into the Company.
- Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) no amount is unclaimed towards dividend to any shareholder.
- Members are requested to intimate immediately the change of address or demise of any Member, if any, to the Company's Registrar and Transfer Agents or Depository Participant, as the case may be to prevent frauds.
- Statement giving details of the Director seeking appointment/ re-appointment is also annexed with this Notice pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as 'Listing Regulations') and Secretarial Standard on General Meeting ("SS-2").
- Pursuant to Regulation 46(2) (j) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has created an exclusive E-mail ID: cs@v2retail.net.infor quick Redressal of Members/investors grievances.
- The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, September 23, 2023, to Friday, September 29, 2023 (both days inclusive).
- Shareholders, who are holding shares in identical order of name in more than one folio, are requested to write to the Company enclosing their share
V2 Retail Limited
certificates to enable the Company to consolidate their holding in one folio. Members holding shares in physical form are requested to consider converting their holdings to dematerialized form to eliminate all risks associated with physical shares and for ease of portfolio management. Members can contact the Company or RTA for assistance in this regard.
- Pursuant to Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2013, Members who hold shares in the physical form can nominate a person in respect of all the shares held by them singly or jointly. Members who hold shares in single name are advised, in their own interest, to avail of the nomination facility by filling form SH-
- Members holding shares in the dematerialized form may contact their Depository Participant for recording the nomination in respect of their holdings.
- In terms of SEBI notification, the shares of the Company are subject to compulsory trading only in dematerialized form on the stock exchange hence members are requested to convert their physical share certificates into electronic form.
- In terms of Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2013, the shareholders of the Company may nominate a person to whom the shares held by him shall vest in the event of his death.
- Non-ResidentIndian Members are requested to inform RTA, immediately of:
- Change in their residential status on return to India for permanent settlement or
- Particulars of their bank account maintained in India with complete name, branch, account type, account number and address of the bank with pin code number, if not furnished earlier.
- The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated the submission of Permanent Account Number (PAN) by every participant in securities market. Members holding shares in electronic form are, therefore, requested to submit their PAN to their Depository Participants with whom they are maintaining their demat accounts. Members holding shares in physical form can submit their PAN details to the Company / Share Transfer Agent (RTA), Link Intime India Private Limited, Noble Heights, 1st floor, Plot No NH-2,C-1 Block, LSC, Near Savitri Market, Janakpuri, New Delhi - 110058, Tel : 011 - 4141 0592/93/94, Email : delhi@linkintime. co.in.
- Pursuant to Section 101 and Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant Rules made there under, Companies can serve Annual Reports and other communications through electronic mode to those members who have registered their
e-mail address either with the Company or with the Depository. Members who have not registered their e-mail address with the Company can now register as per the instructions mentioned below:
Registration of email ID and Bank Account details:
In case the shareholder's email ID is already registered with the Company/its Registrar & Share Transfer Agent "RTA"/Depositories, log in details for e-voting are being sent on the registered email address.
In case the shareholder has not registered his/her/ their email address with the Company/its RTA/ Depositories and or not updated the Bank Account mandate for receipt of dividend, the following instructions to be followed:
- Kindly log in to the website of our RTA, Link Intime India Private Ltd., www.linkintime.co.in under Investor Services > Email/Bank detail Registration- fill in the details and upload the required documents and submit.
OR
- In the case of Shares held in Demat mode:
The shareholder may please contact the Depository Participant ("DP") and register the email address and bank account details in the demat account as per the process followed and advised by the DP.
29. In terms of MCA circulars, the Notice of AGM along with annual report is being sent in electronic mode to members whose e-mail IDs are registered with the Company or the Depository Participant(s).
30. VOTING THROUGH ELECTRONIC MEANS
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), and the Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 8th April, 2020, 13th April, 2020, 5th May, 2020, 13th January, 2021, 05th May, 2022 and 28th December, 2022 the Company is providing facility for voting by electronic means for all its Members to enable them to cast their vote electronically and the business may be transacted through such e-voting (remote e-voting). A member may exercise his/her vote at the General Meeting by electronic means and the Company may pass any resolution by electronic voting system in accordance with the provisions of the aforesaid Rule.
The Company has engaged the services of Link Intime India Private Limited (Intime) to provide
Annual Report 2022-23
