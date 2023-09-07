Pursuant to Section 101 and Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant Rules made there under, Companies can serve Annual Reports and other communications through electronic mode to those members who have registered their

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated the submission of Permanent Account Number (PAN) by every participant in securities market. Members holding shares in electronic form are, therefore, requested to submit their PAN to their Depository Participants with whom they are maintaining their demat accounts. Members holding shares in physical form can submit their PAN details to the Company / Share Transfer Agent (RTA), Link Intime India Private Limited, Noble Heights, 1st floor, Plot No

Particulars of their bank account maintained in India with complete name, branch, account type, account number and address of the bank with pin code number, if not furnished earlier.

Change in their residential status on return to India for permanent settlement or

In terms of Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2013, the shareholders of the Company may nominate a person to whom the shares held by him shall vest in the event of his death.

In terms of SEBI notification, the shares of the Company are subject to compulsory trading only in dematerialized form on the stock exchange hence members are requested to convert their physical share certificates into electronic form.

Members holding shares in the dematerialized form may contact their Depository Participant for recording the nomination in respect of their holdings.

Pursuant to Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2013, Members who hold shares in the physical form can nominate a person in respect of all the shares held by them singly or jointly. Members who hold shares in single name are advised, in their own interest, to avail of the nomination facility by filling form SH-

certificates to enable the Company to consolidate their holding in one folio. Members holding shares in physical form are requested to consider converting their holdings to dematerialized form to eliminate all risks associated with physical shares and for ease of portfolio management. Members can contact the Company or RTA for assistance in this regard.

e-mail address either with the Company or with the Depository. Members who have not registered their e-mail address with the Company can now register as per the instructions mentioned below:

Registration of email ID and Bank Account details:

In case the shareholder's email ID is already registered with the Company/its Registrar & Share Transfer Agent "RTA"/Depositories, log in details for e-voting are being sent on the registered email address.

In case the shareholder has not registered his/her/ their email address with the Company/its RTA/ Depositories and or not updated the Bank Account mandate for receipt of dividend, the following instructions to be followed:

Kindly log in to the website of our RTA, Link Intime India Private Ltd., www.linkintime.co.in under Investor Services > Email/Bank detail Registration- fill in the details and upload the required documents and submit.

OR

In the case of Shares held in Demat mode:

The shareholder may please contact the Depository Participant ("DP") and register the email address and bank account details in the demat account as per the process followed and advised by the DP.

29. In terms of MCA circulars, the Notice of AGM along with annual report is being sent in electronic mode to members whose e-mail IDs are registered with the Company or the Depository Participant(s).

30. VOTING THROUGH ELECTRONIC MEANS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), and the Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 8th April, 2020, 13th April, 2020, 5th May, 2020, 13th January, 2021, 05th May, 2022 and 28th December, 2022 the Company is providing facility for voting by electronic means for all its Members to enable them to cast their vote electronically and the business may be transacted through such e-voting (remote e-voting). A member may exercise his/her vote at the General Meeting by electronic means and the Company may pass any resolution by electronic voting system in accordance with the provisions of the aforesaid Rule.

The Company has engaged the services of Link Intime India Private Limited (Intime) to provide