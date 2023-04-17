Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. V2X, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VVX   US92242T1016

V2X, INC.

(VVX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:29:25 2023-04-17 pm EDT
42.11 USD   +0.15%
03:08pV2x : Moves Headquarters to Northern Virginia
04/11Akoustis Technologies Begins Sampling of C-V2X Filter Solution for Automotive Industry
04/06V2X to help ready U.S. Navy air defense; V2X awarded O-level maintenance contract for Naval Test Wing Pacific
V2X : Moves Headquarters to Northern Virginia

04/17/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
MCLEAN, Va. (April 17, 2023) -V2X (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of critical mission solutions, has moved headquarters to Tysons Corner, Fairfax County, Virginia to best align with its clients and partners. The company's office space was designed with state-of-the-art technology, community spaces and workplace settings - fostering productivity and collaboration.

"Tysons Corner is a bustling community at the intersection of the DMV area. We are excited to be so close to thriving educational institutions and a wealth of talented prospective employees," says Chuck Prow, V2X CEO. "This is a strategic location for V2X that is collaborating with government clients, business partners, and educators. As federal agencies and the military continue to modernize, V2X sees this new home as a commitment to serve the current and future needs of our clients and the missions we are privileged to support."

V2X will continue to house significant operations in Colorado Springs, Indianapolis, Madison, Mississippi, Greenville, SC, and Orlando. Maintaining these footprints ensures V2X's support across the mission life cycle.

ABOUT V2X
V2X is a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, formed by the 2022 Merger of Vectrus and Vertex to build on more than 120 combined years of successful mission support. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

For Media Inquiries:
Jackie Hampton
Media Director
Jacqueline.hampton@kglobal.com
443-814-0693

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 851 M - -
Net income 2023 7,94 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 78,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 300 M 1 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 15 400
Free-Float 97,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 42,04 $
Average target price 59,80 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Managers and Directors
Charles L. Prow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary L. Howell Chairman
Melvin F. Parker Independent Director
Eric M. Pillmore Independent Director
Stephen L. Waechter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
V2X, INC.1.82%1 300
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.75%148 260
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.31%124 203
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.39%71 853
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.23%62 438
BAE SYSTEMS PLC18.69%38 466
