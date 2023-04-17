V2X : Moves Headquarters to Northern Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. (April 17, 2023) -V2X (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of critical mission solutions, has moved headquarters to Tysons Corner, Fairfax County, Virginia to best align with its clients and partners. The company's office space was designed with state-of-the-art technology, community spaces and workplace settings - fostering productivity and collaboration.

"Tysons Corner is a bustling community at the intersection of the DMV area. We are excited to be so close to thriving educational institutions and a wealth of talented prospective employees," says Chuck Prow, V2X CEO. "This is a strategic location for V2X that is collaborating with government clients, business partners, and educators. As federal agencies and the military continue to modernize, V2X sees this new home as a commitment to serve the current and future needs of our clients and the missions we are privileged to support."

V2X will continue to house significant operations in Colorado Springs, Indianapolis, Madison, Mississippi, Greenville, SC, and Orlando. Maintaining these footprints ensures V2X's support across the mission life cycle.

V2X is a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, formed by the 2022 Merger of Vectrus and Vertex to build on more than 120 combined years of successful mission support. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

