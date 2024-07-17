MCLEAN, Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX) proudly announces its award of a $141 million cost-plus-fixed-fee task order to continue providing comprehensive engineering support for Command, Control, Communications, Computer, and Intelligence (C4I) systems. This task order is part of the Navy's Fleet Systems Engineering Team (FSET) program, which V2X has supported for 25 years, ensuring that no U.S. Navy Strike Group or Amphibious Ready Group deploys without V2X.

"V2X provides a full range of assured communications services that are integral to the readiness of U.S. Navy ships," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "Since 1999, we have delivered complex C4I support under FSET, showcasing our longstanding history of innovative solutions. We look forward to continuing this vital relationship with the Navy."

With the task order, V2X will deliver end-to-end C4I systems engineering solutions to the U.S. Navy's afloat force, including command ships, ballistic missile defense ships, strike groups, and specific shore facilities. Additionally, we will offer systems engineering and technical innovation for the swift integration of new capabilities to mitigate new threats to Navy networks. Our fleet systems engineers will play a crucial role in monitoring C4I system performance, providing essential feedback on computer network defense status, and ensuring Navy C4I systems are promptly protected in the event of a mission impacting event.

This win exemplifies of V2X's expanding footprint with the Navy. The contract extends through July 2029, with an option to extend to 2030.

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

