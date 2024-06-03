MCLEAN, Va., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) announces it has successfully repriced and extended its $907 million First Lien Term Loan.

Under the repricing, the annual interest margin was reduced by 50 basis points to 2.75%. Additionally, the 10-basis point Credit Spread Adjustment was eliminated from the company's Secured Overnight Financing Rate, further improving the anticipated savings from the repricing. The company also extended the maturity of the loan by two years to December 2030.

"I'm pleased to report the successful repricing of our first lien term loan, which is another positive step in our efforts to increase shareholder value and enhance the company's capital structure," said Shawn Mural, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at V2X. "The repricing is expected to yield notable interest expense savings and lower the overall cost of capital, while extending those benefits for another two years. This outcome is a testament to the strength in our business, supported by V2X's robust backlog, strong cash flow generation capabilities, and progress deleveraging the balance sheet."

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all the statements in this release that are not historical, including, without limitation, interest expense savings, cost of capital, strength in our business, long-term contracts, cash flow generation capabilities, backlog, and progress deleveraging the balance sheet.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intent," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "potential," "continue," "can," "goal," "long-term," "drive," "next," and variations of such words and or similar expressions and terminology. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company based on information currently available to management.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

