MCLEAN, Va., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc., (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of global mission solutions, announced that company management will address the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 4, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

