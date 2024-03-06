MCLEAN, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc., (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of global mission solutions, announced that company management will address the Raymond James & Associates 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 6, at 9:50 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the briefing will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/rj129/vvx/1512800 and be available for replay for 90 days afterward.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Contact Information

Investor Contact Media Contact Mike Smith, CFA Angelica Spanos Deoudes IR@goV2X.com Communications@goV2X.com 719-637-5773 571-338-5195

