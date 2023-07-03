Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.07.2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Gerald
Last name(s):Hommel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
va-Q-tec AG

b) LEI
529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0006636681

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares due to settlement (after fulfillment of the last closing condition) of the voluntary public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH (cash offer) to the shareholders of va-Q-tec AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
26.00 EUR953342.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
26.00 EUR953342.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


