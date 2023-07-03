

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.07.2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Gerald Last name(s): Hommel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG

b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006636681

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares due to settlement (after fulfillment of the last closing condition) of the voluntary public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH (cash offer) to the shareholders of va-Q-tec AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 26.00 EUR 953342.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 26.00 EUR 953342.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

