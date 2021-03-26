DGAP-AFR : va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: va-Q-tec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-03-26 / 14:45 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: German Date of disclosure: March 29, 2021 Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/403/finanzberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: March 29, 2021 Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/403/financial-reports.html =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: va-Q-tec AG Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33 97080 Würzburg Germany Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1178999 2021-03-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 09:46 ET (13:46 GMT)