DGAP-AFR : va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021-03-26 / 14:45
va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2021
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/403/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2021
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/403/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com
