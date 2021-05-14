Log in
    VQT   DE0006636681

VA-Q-TEC AG

(VQT)
  Report
DGAP-DD : va-Q-tec AG english

05/14/2021 | 05:09am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
14.05.2021 / 11:08 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Stefan 
 
 Last name(s):  Döhmen 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 va-Q-tec AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0006636681 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 29.95 EUR      32945.00 EUR 
 
 29.80 EUR      5960.00 EUR 
 
 29.95 EUR      748.75 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 29.927 EUR    39653.75 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-11; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      va-Q-tec AG 
              Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33 
              97080 Würzburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.va-Q-tec.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

66844 14.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 05:08 ET (09:08 GMT)

