DGAP-DD : va-Q-tec AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14.05.2021 / 11:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Döhmen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name va-Q-tec AG b) LEI 529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0006636681 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 29.95 EUR 32945.00 EUR 29.80 EUR 5960.00 EUR 29.95 EUR 748.75 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 29.927 EUR 39653.75 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-11; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

