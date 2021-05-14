DGAP-DD : va-Q-tec AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
14.05.2021 / 11:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Döhmen
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
va-Q-tec AG
b) LEI
529900MHY0HTHX71DO39
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.95 EUR 32945.00 EUR
29.80 EUR 5960.00 EUR
29.95 EUR 748.75 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.927 EUR 39653.75 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-11; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
14.05.2021
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com
66844 14.05.2021
