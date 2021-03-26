Log in
03/26/2021 | 09:47am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: va-Q-tec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.03.2021 / 14:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2021
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/403/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2021
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/403/financial-reports.html

26.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1178999  26.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1178999&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 72,3 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
Net income 2020 -1,97 M -2,32 M -2,32 M
Net Debt 2020 37,0 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -214x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 398 M 468 M 468 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,01x
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 512
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart VA-Q-TEC AG
Duration : Period :
va-Q-tec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VA-Q-TEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 36,08 €
Last Close Price 30,40 €
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joachim Kuhn Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stefan Döhmen Chief Financial Officer
Gerald Hommel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Winfried Klar Member-Supervisory Board
Eberhard Kroth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VA-Q-TEC AG-1.62%512
ASSA ABLOY AB19.51%30 900
SAINT-GOBAIN31.71%30 747
MASCO CORPORATION5.64%14 781
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED10.16%13 162
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.5.84%12 562
