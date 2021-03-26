Va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
03/26/2021 | 09:47am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: va-Q-tec AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
26.03.2021 / 14:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: