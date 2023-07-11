Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03:48:20 2023-07-11 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
25.75
EUR
0.00%
-3.56%
+2.18%
Va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: va-Q-tec AG
va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.07.2023 / 09:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: va-Q-tec AG Street: Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33 Postal code: 97080 City: Würzburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 13415000 Previous notification 4.85 % 0.65 % 5.49 % / 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right To Recall Open 1018 0.01 % Total 1018 0.01 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swap 12.04.2033 Cash 83 0.0006 % Total 83 0.0006 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
11.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English Company: va-Q-tec AG Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33 97080 Würzburg Germany Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com
End of News EQS News Service
1676807 11.07.2023 CET/CEST
Va-Q-tec AG(XTRA:VQT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Jul. 07
CI
EQT Clears All Regulatory Hurdles for va-Q-Tec Takeover
Jul. 03
CI
German Cartel Office Clears EQT-led Takeover of Va-Q-tec
Jun. 12
MT
Va-Q-tec AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
May. 23
CI
VA-Q-TEC AG : Q1 2023 Earnings Release
May. 23
FA
VA-Q-TEC AG : Q1 2023 Earnings Call
May. 22
FA
WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
May. 16
DP
WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
May. 12
DP
VA-Q-TEC AG : Air Cargo Europe Conference
May. 08
FA
Va-Q-tec AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Apr. 28
CI
VA-Q-TEC AG : Q4 2022 Earnings Call
Apr. 28
FA
Transcript : Va-Q-tec AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
Apr. 27
CI
Sartorius and va-Q-tec Announce Long-Term Partnership for the Joint Development of Innovative Transport Systems for the Biopharmaceutical Industry
Apr. 27
CI
VA-Q-TEC AG : Q4 2022 Earnings Release
Apr. 21
FA
EQT-led Group Secures Nearly 86% Interest in va-Q-tec
Mar. 10
MT
Va-Q-tec Shareholders Approve EQT's Takeover Offer
Feb. 21
MT
EQT Exceeds Minimum Acceptance Threshold in Va-Q-tec Takeover Bid
Feb. 17
MT
Va-Q-tec Board Recommends Takeover Offer by EQT Holding Company
Jan. 25
MT
EQT Launches Bid for Germany's Va-Q-Tec
Jan. 16
MT
VA-Q-TEC : Berenberg is now Neutral
Dec. 15
MD
Global markets live: Apple, Tesla, Delta Air Lines, Carlyle...
Dec. 14
EQT To Buy German Thermal Insulation Developer Va-Q-tec
Dec. 13
MT
EQT X managed by EQT Partners AB made an offer to acquire va-Q-tec AG for €26 per share.
Dec. 13
CI
VA-Q-TEC AG : Berenberg European Conference
Dec. 04
FA
Va-Q-tec AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nov. 10
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
va Q tec AG is a Germany-based that provides various products and solutions in the field of thermal insulation. The Company develops, manufactures and sells, thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) and phase change materials (PCMs) for efficient temperature control and insulation, and also produces passive thermal containers and boxes by integrating VIPs and PCMs. It provides insulation solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnological clinical trials, laboratory devices, hot water storage tanks, ducting systems, electrical equipment, refrigerators and freezers, exterior walls, internal walls, floors, facades, roofs, balconies, winter gardens, passenger and commercial vehicles, aircrafts and ships, among others.
Read more
More about the company
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Average target price
22.38EUR
Spread / Average Target
-13.11% Consensus