va-Q-tec AG(XTRA:VQT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

va Q tec AG is a Germany-based that provides various products and solutions in the field of thermal insulation. The Company develops, manufactures and sells, thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) and phase change materials (PCMs) for efficient temperature control and insulation, and also produces passive thermal containers and boxes by integrating VIPs and PCMs. It provides insulation solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnological clinical trials, laboratory devices, hot water storage tanks, ducting systems, electrical equipment, refrigerators and freezers, exterior walls, internal walls, floors, facades, roofs, balconies, winter gardens, passenger and commercial vehicles, aircrafts and ships, among others.