va-Q-tec AG(XTRA:VQT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|26.65 EUR
|+0.19%
|+2.30%
|+5.75%
|Jul. 03
|EQT Clears All Regulatory Hurdles for va-Q-Tec Takeover
|Jun. 12
|German Cartel Office Clears EQT-led Takeover of Va-Q-tec
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|26.65 EUR
|+0.19%
|+2.30%
|388 M $
|EQT Clears All Regulatory Hurdles for va-Q-Tec Takeover
|German Cartel Office Clears EQT-led Takeover of Va-Q-tec
|Va-Q-tec AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|VA-Q-TEC AG : Q1 2023 Earnings Release
|VA-Q-TEC AG : Q1 2023 Earnings Call
|WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
|WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
|VA-Q-TEC AG : Air Cargo Europe Conference
|Va-Q-tec AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|VA-Q-TEC AG : Q4 2022 Earnings Call
|Transcript : Va-Q-tec AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
|Sartorius and va-Q-tec Announce Long-Term Partnership for the Joint Development of Innovative Transport Systems for the Biopharmaceutical Industry
|VA-Q-TEC AG : Q4 2022 Earnings Release
|EQT-led Group Secures Nearly 86% Interest in va-Q-tec
|Va-Q-tec Shareholders Approve EQT's Takeover Offer
|EQT Exceeds Minimum Acceptance Threshold in Va-Q-tec Takeover Bid
|Va-Q-tec Board Recommends Takeover Offer by EQT Holding Company
|EQT Launches Bid for Germany's Va-Q-Tec
|VA-Q-TEC : Berenberg is now Neutral
|Global markets live: Apple, Tesla, Delta Air Lines, Carlyle...
|EQT To Buy German Thermal Insulation Developer Va-Q-tec
|EQT X managed by EQT Partners AB made an offer to acquire va-Q-tec AG for €26 per share.
|VA-Q-TEC AG : Berenberg European Conference
|Va-Q-tec AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|VA-Q-TEC AG : Q3 2022 Earnings Call
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+5.75%
|388 M $
