va-Q-tec AG will likely not reach its revenue and earnings forecast for 2022 / Profit warning Würzburg, 25 January 2023. The Management Board of va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668) announces that the company is unlikely to reach its revenue and earnings forecast for the financial year 2022. This is the result of today's analysis of the preliminary business figures for the fourth quarter and the financial year 2022 by the Management Board as part of the ongoing year-end closing process of preparing the company’s annual financial statements. According to this analysis, the revenue forecast of previously EUR 115 to 122 million will likely be narrowly missed and the margin of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in relation to revenue (EBITDA-margin) will likely be below the previous year's level. +++END OF THE AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT+++ IR contact va-Q-tec AG

Email: krause@cometis.de About va-Q-tec va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. With this key thermal technology, va-Q-tec produces passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) which can maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec – within a global partner network – operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany. Further information: www.va-q-tec.com,

