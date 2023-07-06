expected increase in vaccine deliveries failed to materialize almost entirely. These high fluctuations and inaccurate or inappropriate forecasts by customers presented va-Q-tec AG with particular challenges in the past financial year. However, the trend towards more and more temperature-sensitive drugs - not least due to the establishment of mRNA technology - continued last year and contributed significantly to the company's growth. Revenue growth of 7 % to EUR 111.8 million, of which EUR 86.9 million alone is attributable to the temperature-controlled logistics business for pharmaceutical products, illustrates this impressively. In this context, the non-Covid portion grew by more than 20 %, while Covid vaccine shipments, in which va-Q-tec continued to play an internationally significant role, fell short of our customers' original announcements by almost EUR 10 million. This market outside of vaccine shipments will continue to grow constantly oversteadily in the coming years. However, ensuring temperature-stable supply chains is also highly relevant for other sectors, such as in the semiconductor and food industries.

At the same time, the effects of the war in Ukraine, high inflation and rising energy and commodity prices have not left us unscathed. As a consequence, we still achieved EBITDA of kEUR 15,692 after adjusting for non-recurring costs of kEUR 6,657 in connection with the public takeover offer by EQT Private Equity (see also "Adjusted earnings" below), as well as for payments of tax arrears of kEUR 1,299, but ultimately fell significantly short of our original target.

In order to to realize the long-term potential for our vacuum insulation technology as optimally as possible, we, together with the founding families, decided at the end of the 2022 financial year to continue our success story to date as a privately managed company together with a partner in the future. With EQT and its partners Cinven and Mubadala ("EQT"), we and the founding families, who continue to hold significant interests in the company, have gained entrepreneurial and financially strong partners that support va-Q-tec's sustainable and long-term development and growth and which share our values in relation to innovation and team spirit. Nevertheless, this strategically important and positive event has caused significant challenges and consequences for va-Q-tec in the preparation of these financial statements, which we explain in detail in section 2.1.1.2 ("Strategic orientation") of the