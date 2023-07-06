Annual Report
2022
CONTENT
To our shareholders
- Letter from the Management Board
- Supervisory Board report
- Corporate governance/Statement in accordance with Sections 289f and 315d HGB
Combined management report
- Basis of the va-Q-tec Group
- Business report
- Events after the balance sheet date
- Forecast
- Report on opportunities and risks
- Non-financialstatement
- Takeover law disclosures and notes pursuant to Sections 289a and 315a HGBB
- Corporate governance statement
- Notes to the (HGB) financial statements of va-Q-tec Aktiengesellschaft
Consolidated financial statements
Other information
and notes to the financial
statements of va-Q-tec AG for the
141
Responsibility statement
2021 financial year
142
Independent Auditor's Report
150
Imprint
150
Financial calendar
78
Consolidated income statement
79
Consolidated statement of comprehensive
income
- Consolidated statement of financial position
- Consolidated statement of cashflow
- Consolidated statement of changes in equity
- Notes
Letter from the Management Board
|3
1 TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
1.1 LETTER FROM THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
Dr. Joachim Kuhn (CEO), Stefan Döhmen (CFO)
Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, employees, partners, friends and customers,
To our Shareholders
The 2022 financial year was particularly challenging for va-Q-tec AG for the same reason as 2021 - Covid-19 vaccine shipments - only this time rather with the opposite, negative effects. Rapidly diminishing demand for vaccines worldwide, changes at short notice as well as inaccurate or inapplicable demand forecasts from our customers, particularly in the Covid-19 business, led to high fluctuations in capacity utilization and inadequate coverage of the fixed costs that we had accumulated in 2021 in light of vaccine shipments.
Given massive rises in energy prices and increasingly difficult energy supplies, the question of how we can both save energy and harness the available energy even more efficiently became the focus of public discussion. As experts in high-performance insulation materials, for over twenty years we have been providing our customers with effective solutions that make their applications more energy-efficient and that improve them on a sustainable basis. The potential for industry to save valuable energy is far from exhausted, and we identify numerous further
potential application areas in the long term, including in the private sector. After all, in addition to expanding renewable energies, one of the most promising solutions in the fight against climate change is to avoid the loss of energy in thermal processes as best as possible. After all, industrialized countries, in particular, consume the most energy in the thermal area for space heating, process heating and cooling. These insights are also increasinglygaining acceptance among the general public. For example, towards the end of the financial year under review we saw signs of an actual trend towards thermally efficient household appliances for the first time.
Furthermore, with our sustainable thermal packaging solutions, we aim to enable secure, temperature- stable supply chains and minimize the loss of vital, temperature-sensitive goods. The special focus here is on products from the pharmaceutical industry, such as biotechnology products and clinical samples. The boom that we had experienced in the course of the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines subsided very sharply in 2022, and in the fourth quarter, in particular, the
|4
expected increase in vaccine deliveries failed to materialize almost entirely. These high fluctuations and inaccurate or inappropriate forecasts by customers presented va-Q-tec AG with particular challenges in the past financial year. However, the trend towards more and more temperature-sensitive drugs - not least due to the establishment of mRNA technology - continued last year and contributed significantly to the company's growth. Revenue growth of 7 % to EUR 111.8 million, of which EUR 86.9 million alone is attributable to the temperature-controlled logistics business for pharmaceutical products, illustrates this impressively. In this context, the non-Covid portion grew by more than 20 %, while Covid vaccine shipments, in which va-Q-tec continued to play an internationally significant role, fell short of our customers' original announcements by almost EUR 10 million. This market outside of vaccine shipments will continue to grow constantly oversteadily in the coming years. However, ensuring temperature-stable supply chains is also highly relevant for other sectors, such as in the semiconductor and food industries.
At the same time, the effects of the war in Ukraine, high inflation and rising energy and commodity prices have not left us unscathed. As a consequence, we still achieved EBITDA of kEUR 15,692 after adjusting for non-recurring costs of kEUR 6,657 in connection with the public takeover offer by EQT Private Equity (see also "Adjusted earnings" below), as well as for payments of tax arrears of kEUR 1,299, but ultimately fell significantly short of our original target.
In order to to realize the long-term potential for our vacuum insulation technology as optimally as possible, we, together with the founding families, decided at the end of the 2022 financial year to continue our success story to date as a privately managed company together with a partner in the future. With EQT and its partners Cinven and Mubadala ("EQT"), we and the founding families, who continue to hold significant interests in the company, have gained entrepreneurial and financially strong partners that support va-Q-tec's sustainable and long-term development and growth and which share our values in relation to innovation and team spirit. Nevertheless, this strategically important and positive event has caused significant challenges and consequences for va-Q-tec in the preparation of these financial statements, which we explain in detail in section 2.1.1.2 ("Strategic orientation") of the
management report. With the high acceptance rate of almost 86 % for EQT's offer in February 2023, we have received broad support from shareholders for these future plans. At the time of preparing this report in April 2023, all relevant contracts had been signed for the transaction, with only the antitrust regulatory approval pending. This is very good news for va-Q-tec as a company, for our workforce, for the regions of Würzburg and of Kölleda in Thuringia, as well as for our subsidiaries all over the world.
The Management Board, the Supervisory Board and the founding families would like to express their sincere thanks to you, our shareholders, for this encouragement, as well as for the confidence and trust you have placed in us since our IPO in 2016. We would also like to thank you, our valued customers and business partners, the Supervisory Board and all our employees for our constructive collaboration over the past financial year.
With best regards
Dr. Joachim Kuhn
Stefan Döhmen
CEO
CFO
To our Shareholders
|5
1.2 SUPERVISORY BOARD REPORT
Dr. Gerald Hommel, Chairman of the supervisory board
To our Shareholders
Dear shareholders,
The Supervisory Board held eight meetings in the 2022 financial year. The Supervisory Board's main task is to consult with and supervise the Management Board. The subject of our regular consultations in the plenary sessions was, among other matters, the financial position and performance as well as the organizational structure of va-Q-tec AG. In addition, the Supervisory Board played an intensive role in driving forward va-Q-tec's strategic and structural development, which formed a strong foundation for the outstanding performance achieved by the company's employees in the past financial year. The Russia-Ukraine war is leading to considerable macroeconomic distortions. Further topics of our activities in the reporting period included, in particular, a critical evaluation of the strategy and of business area development, the international orientation of va-Q-tec AG, overseeing the continued growth during the reporting period as well as corporate finance and liquidity. One focus of the consultations was also on supporting the structured process that the Management Board had launched with regard to the potential involvement of a private equity investor. In general, an important focus here was on opportunities and risks.
The Annual General Meeting was held on 2 June 2022. After two virtual formats due to the pandemic, the event was again be held in the physical presence of the shareholders and their representatives. At over 60 % of the share capital, attendance was again high. All agenda items were approved by large majorities in excess of 85 %. From the Vogel Convention Center in Würzburg, the Management Board reported in detail on the performance of va-Q-tec AG in the 2021 financial year, for which the actions of the Management and Supervisory boards were approved by a clear majority. In a lively discussion, the Management and Supervisory boards responded to the questions and comments of the shareholders and their representatives. We would like to thank all shareholders for their active participation.
In the year under review, the Supervisory Board of va-Q-tec AG performed all of the duties incumbent upon it under the law, the bylaws and the rules of procedure with the requisite care and diligence, and in doing so was guided by the German Corporate Governance Code ("DCGK"). We advised and supervised the Management Board in its management of the company. The Management Board involved us
