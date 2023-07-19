Final draft version

NON-BINDING CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION

Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer

Agreement

by and between

Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH with registered office in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, registered with the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 129025

"Fahrenheit AcquiCo"

and

va-Q-tecAG with registered office in Würzburg, Germany, registered with the commercial register of the local court of Würzburg, Germany, under HRB 7368

"va-Q-tec"and, collectively with Fahrenheit AcquiCo, the "Parties" and each a "Party"