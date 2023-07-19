- 2 -

D. Participation in the meeting - Personal attendance

1. Method of participation by shareholder Attending the General Meeting personally

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PH

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation notification of participation in the General Meeting until

22 August 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230822;

22:00 hours (UTC)

3. Issuer deadline for voting 29 August 2023, exercise of voting rights during the

General Meeting from the beginning of the voting until

the closure of the voting by the chairman of the

meeting

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829;

until the closure of the voting by the chairman of the

meeting

D. Participation in the meeting - Proxies appointed by the Company

1. Method of participation by shareholder Exercise of voting rights by granting proxy and

instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company

(also via a third party proxy)

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation notification of participation in the General Meeting until

22 August 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230822;

22:00 hours (UTC)

3. Issuer deadline for voting Voting via granting proxy and instructions to the proxies

appointed by the Company:

- at least in text form to the postal or email address

provided in the invitation to the General Meeting

(available via the URL set out in section C.6): 28 August

2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), time of receipt decisive

[in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230828,

22:00 hours (UTC)]

- at the venue of the General Meeting or electronically

via the Shareholder Portal: until the beginning of the

voting in the General Meeting on 29 August 2023

[in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829;