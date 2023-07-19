Information pursuant to Section 125 (2) in conjunction with Section 125 (5) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), Art. 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex
to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
A. Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
in the format required by the Commission Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
abcc05fffa1eee118148005056888925
2. Type of message
Convocation of the General Meeting
in the format required by the Commission Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE0006636681
2. Name of issuer
va-Q-tec AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1. Date of General Meeting
29 August 2023
in the format required by the Commission Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829
2. Time of General Meeting
11:00 hours (CEST)
in the format required by the Commission Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 09:00 hours (UTC)
3. Type of General Meeting
Ordinary General Meeting
in the format required by the Commission Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET
4. Location of the General Meeting
Vogel Convention Center, Max-Planck-Straße 7/9,
Entrance West, 97082 Würzburg, Germany
5. Record Date
Technical Record Date: 22 August 2023, 24:00 hours
(CEST). The right to attend the General Meeting and to
exercise voting rights is governed by the registration
status of the share register as of 22 August 2023, 24:00
hours (CEST), as for processing reasons no changes will
be made to the share register from 23 August 2023,
00:00 hours (CEST), to 29 August 2023, 24:00 hours
(CEST).
in the format required by the Commission Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230822; 22:00 hours
(UTC)
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/
English/600/hauptversammlung.html
D. Participation in the meeting - Personal attendance
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Attending the General Meeting personally
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PH
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
notification of participation in the General Meeting until
22 August 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230822;
22:00 hours (UTC)
3. Issuer deadline for voting
29 August 2023, exercise of voting rights during the
General Meeting from the beginning of the voting until
the closure of the voting by the chairman of the
meeting
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829;
until the closure of the voting by the chairman of the
meeting
D. Participation in the meeting - Proxies appointed by the Company
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercise of voting rights by granting proxy and
instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company
(also via a third party proxy)
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
notification of participation in the General Meeting until
22 August 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230822;
22:00 hours (UTC)
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Voting via granting proxy and instructions to the proxies
appointed by the Company:
- at least in text form to the postal or email address
provided in the invitation to the General Meeting
(available via the URL set out in section C.6): 28 August
2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), time of receipt decisive
[in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230828,
22:00 hours (UTC)]
- at the venue of the General Meeting or electronically
via the Shareholder Portal: until the beginning of the
voting in the General Meeting on 29 August 2023
[in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829;
until the beginning of the voting]
D. Participation in the meeting - Granting proxy to a third party
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercise of voting rights by a third party proxy
(instructions may be issued to such proxy as well)
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
notification of participation in the General Meeting until
22 August 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230822;
22:00 hours (UTC)
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercise of voting rights during the General Meeting by
the third party proxy or by the proxies appointed by the
Company sub-authorized by the third party proxy on 29
August 2023, from the beginning of the voting until its
closure by the chairman of the meeting
[in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829;
until the closure of the voting by the chairman of the
meeting]
Granting of proxy to a third party
- at least in text form (unless stipulated otherwise in
Section 135 AktG) to the postal or email address
provided in the invitation to the General Meeting
(available via the URL set out in section C.6): 28 August
2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), time of receipt decisive [in
the format required by the Commission Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230828, 22:00 hours
(UTC)]
- at the venue of the General Meeting or electronically
via the Shareholder Portal: until the end of the General
Meeting on 29 August 2023 [in the format required by
the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: 20230829; until the end of the General
Meeting]
Grant of sub-proxy and instructions by the third party proxy to the proxies appointed by the Company:
- at least in text form to the postal or email address provided in the invitation to the General Meeting (available via the URL set out in section C.6): 28 August 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), time of receipt decisive [in the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230828, 22:00 hours (UTC)]
- at the venue of the General Meeting or electronically via the Shareholder Portal: until the beginning of the voting in the General Meeting on 29 August 2023 [in the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829; until the beginning of the voting]
E. agenda - item 1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2. Title of the agenda item
Submission of the approved annual financial
statements as of 31 December 2022, the approved
consolidated financial statements as of 31 December
2022, the combined management report for the
group and for va-Q-tec AG for the 2022 financial year,
the Supervisory Board report for the 2022 financial
year, and the explanatory report of the Management
Board relating to the statements pursuant to Sections
289a Sentence 1, 315a Sentence 1 of the German
Commercial Code (HGB)
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/
English/600/hauptversammlung.html
4. Vote
no vote
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: ---
5. Alternative voting options
None
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: ---
E. agenda - item 2
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2.
Title of the agenda item
Ratification of the actions of the members of the
Management Board for the 2022 financial year
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/
English/600/hauptversammlung.html
4.
Vote
binding vote
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. agenda - item 3
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2.
Title of the agenda item
Ratification of the actions of the members of the
Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/
English/600/hauptversammlung.html
4.
Vote
binding vote
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. agenda - item 4
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
4
2.
Title of the agenda item
Election of the auditor of the separate financial
statements and of the auditor of the consolidated
financial statements for the 2023 financial year as well
as for a potential audit review of additional interim
financial information before the Annual General
Meeting in 2024
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/
English/600/hauptversammlung.html
4.
Vote
binding vote
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. agenda - item 5
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
5.1
2.
Title of the agenda item
Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mr Jarl Dahlfors
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/
English/600/hauptversammlung.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. agenda - item 5
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
5.2
2.
Title of the agenda item
Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mr Ali Farahani
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/
English/600/hauptversammlung.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
in the format required by the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. agenda - item 5
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
5.3
2.
Title of the agenda item
Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mr Matthias
Wittkowski
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/
English/600/hauptversammlung.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
