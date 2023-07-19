Information pursuant to Section 125 (2) in conjunction with Section 125 (5) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), Art. 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex

to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

in the format required by the Commission Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

abcc05fffa1eee118148005056888925

2. Type of message

Convocation of the General Meeting

in the format required by the Commission Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE0006636681

2. Name of issuer

va-Q-tec AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of General Meeting

29 August 2023

in the format required by the Commission Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829

2. Time of General Meeting

11:00 hours (CEST)

in the format required by the Commission Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 09:00 hours (UTC)

3. Type of General Meeting

Ordinary General Meeting

in the format required by the Commission Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET

4. Location of the General Meeting

Vogel Convention Center, Max-Planck-Straße 7/9,

Entrance West, 97082 Würzburg, Germany

5. Record Date

Technical Record Date: 22 August 2023, 24:00 hours

(CEST). The right to attend the General Meeting and to

exercise voting rights is governed by the registration

status of the share register as of 22 August 2023, 24:00

hours (CEST), as for processing reasons no changes will

be made to the share register from 23 August 2023,

00:00 hours (CEST), to 29 August 2023, 24:00 hours

(CEST).

in the format required by the Commission Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230822; 22:00 hours

(UTC)

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/

English/600/hauptversammlung.html

D. Participation in the meeting - Personal attendance

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Attending the General Meeting personally

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PH

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

notification of participation in the General Meeting until

22 August 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230822;

22:00 hours (UTC)

3. Issuer deadline for voting

29 August 2023, exercise of voting rights during the

General Meeting from the beginning of the voting until

the closure of the voting by the chairman of the

meeting

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829;

until the closure of the voting by the chairman of the

meeting

D. Participation in the meeting - Proxies appointed by the Company

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercise of voting rights by granting proxy and

instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company

(also via a third party proxy)

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

notification of participation in the General Meeting until

22 August 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230822;

22:00 hours (UTC)

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Voting via granting proxy and instructions to the proxies

appointed by the Company:

- at least in text form to the postal or email address

provided in the invitation to the General Meeting

(available via the URL set out in section C.6): 28 August

2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), time of receipt decisive

[in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230828,

22:00 hours (UTC)]

- at the venue of the General Meeting or electronically

via the Shareholder Portal: until the beginning of the

voting in the General Meeting on 29 August 2023

[in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829;

until the beginning of the voting]

D. Participation in the meeting - Granting proxy to a third party

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercise of voting rights by a third party proxy

(instructions may be issued to such proxy as well)

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

notification of participation in the General Meeting until

22 August 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230822;

22:00 hours (UTC)

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercise of voting rights during the General Meeting by

the third party proxy or by the proxies appointed by the

Company sub-authorized by the third party proxy on 29

August 2023, from the beginning of the voting until its

closure by the chairman of the meeting

[in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829;

until the closure of the voting by the chairman of the

meeting]

Granting of proxy to a third party

- at least in text form (unless stipulated otherwise in

Section 135 AktG) to the postal or email address

provided in the invitation to the General Meeting

(available via the URL set out in section C.6): 28 August

2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), time of receipt decisive [in

the format required by the Commission Implementing

Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230828, 22:00 hours

(UTC)]

- at the venue of the General Meeting or electronically

via the Shareholder Portal: until the end of the General

Meeting on 29 August 2023 [in the format required by

the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20230829; until the end of the General

Meeting]

Grant of sub-proxy and instructions by the third party proxy to the proxies appointed by the Company:

  • at least in text form to the postal or email address provided in the invitation to the General Meeting (available via the URL set out in section C.6): 28 August 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), time of receipt decisive [in the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230828, 22:00 hours (UTC)]
  • at the venue of the General Meeting or electronically via the Shareholder Portal: until the beginning of the voting in the General Meeting on 29 August 2023 [in the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230829; until the beginning of the voting]

E. agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Submission of the approved annual financial

statements as of 31 December 2022, the approved

consolidated financial statements as of 31 December

2022, the combined management report for the

group and for va-Q-tec AG for the 2022 financial year,

the Supervisory Board report for the 2022 financial

year, and the explanatory report of the Management

Board relating to the statements pursuant to Sections

289a Sentence 1, 315a Sentence 1 of the German

Commercial Code (HGB)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/

English/600/hauptversammlung.html

4. Vote

no vote

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: ---

5. Alternative voting options

None

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: ---

E. agenda - item 2

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2.

Title of the agenda item

Ratification of the actions of the members of the

Management Board for the 2022 financial year

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/

English/600/hauptversammlung.html

4.

Vote

binding vote

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. agenda - item 3

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2.

Title of the agenda item

Ratification of the actions of the members of the

Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/

English/600/hauptversammlung.html

4.

Vote

binding vote

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. agenda - item 4

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2.

Title of the agenda item

Election of the auditor of the separate financial

statements and of the auditor of the consolidated

financial statements for the 2023 financial year as well

as for a potential audit review of additional interim

financial information before the Annual General

Meeting in 2024

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/

English/600/hauptversammlung.html

4.

Vote

binding vote

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. agenda - item 5

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5.1

2.

Title of the agenda item

Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mr Jarl Dahlfors

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/

English/600/hauptversammlung.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. agenda - item 5

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5.2

2.

Title of the agenda item

Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mr Ali Farahani

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/

English/600/hauptversammlung.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

in the format required by the Commission

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. agenda - item 5

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5.3

2.

Title of the agenda item

Elections to the Supervisory Board - Mr Matthias

Wittkowski

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/

English/600/hauptversammlung.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

