Non-binding convenience translation va-Q-tec AG Würzburg ISIN: DE0006636681 WKN (German Securities Identifier): 663668 (Unique identifier of the event: abcc05fffa1eee118148005056888925) Dear shareholders, We hereby invite our shareholders to our Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which will be held on Tuesday, 29 August 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (CEST) at the Vogel Convention Center, Max- Planck-Strasse 7/9, "Eingang West" (West Entrance), 97082 Würzburg, Germany. AGENDA 1. Submission of the approved annual financial statements as of 31 December 2022, the approved consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2022, the com- bined management report for the group and for va-Q-tec AG for the 2022 financial year, the Supervisory Board report for the 2022 financial year, and the explanatory report of the Management Board relating to the statements pursuant to Sections 289a Sentence 1, 315a Sentence 1 of the German Commercial Code (HGB) On 27 April 2023, the Supervisory Board approved the separate annual financial statements prepared by the Management Board and the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Management Board for the 2022 financial year. As a consequence, the separate annual financial statements are adopted pursuant to Section 172 Sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). For this rea- son, no resolution concerning the separate annual financial statements by the AGM is required. The separate annual financial statements, the combined management report for the Group and for va-Q-tec AG for the 2022 financial year, the Supervisory Board report and the report of the Management Board on the statements pursuant to Sections 289a Sentence 1, 315a Sentence 1 HGB must be made available to the AGM. No resolution on this agenda item will be passed.

- 2 - Ratification of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2022 financial year

The Management and Supervisory boards propose that the actions of all of the members of the Management Board in office in the 2022 financial year be ratified for their respected periods of office in the 2022 financial year. Ratification of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year

The Management and Supervisory boards propose that the actions of all of the members of the Supervisory Board in office in the 2022 financial year be ratified for their respected periods of office in the 2022 financial year. Election of the auditor of the separate financial statements and of the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year as well as for a potential audit review of additional interim financial information before the Annual General Meeting in 2024

On the recommendation of its Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board proposes ap- pointing Rödl & Partner GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesell- schaft, Nuremberg, as auditor of the separate annual financial statements and as the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year as well as any review of additional financial information prepared during the year prior to the Com- pany's 2024 AGM, if engaged.

The Audit Committee has declared that its recommendation is free from undue in- fluence by third parties and that no selection-limiting clause in the meaning of Article 16(6) of Regulation (EU) No 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Coun- cil of 16 April 2014 concerning specific requirements for the statutory audit of public interest entities and repealing Commission Decision 2005/909/EC has been im- posed upon it. Elections to the Supervisory Board

Pursuant to Section 95 Sentence 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and Section 11.1 of the bylaws of va-Q-tec AG, the Supervisory Board of va-Q-tec AG consists of six members. It is not subject to co-determination. All members of the Supervisory Board are therefore elected by the Annual General Meeting as share- holder representatives pursuant to Sections 96 (1), 101 (1) Sentence 1 AktG and Section 11.2 Sentence 1 of the bylaws of va-Q-tec AG.

- 3 - The term of office of all members of the Supervisory Board ends with the conclusion of this AGM. The election of five Supervisory Board members will be proposed to the AGM because a candidate for the vacant sixth position has not yet been deter- mined. The intention exists to fill the vacant sixth position promptly. The Supervisory Board proposes to elect Mr. Jarl Dahlfors, Senior Advisor at EQT Partners AB, Stockholm, Sweden, resident in Stockholm, Sweden, Mr. Ali Farahani, Partner at EQT Partners AB, Stockholm, Sweden, resident in Lidingö, Sweden, Mr. Matthias Wittkowski, Partner at EQT Partners GmbH, Munich, resident in Düsseldorf, Mr. Winfried Klar, self-employed management consultant, resident in Olden- burg, and Ms. In Sook Yoo, Head of Global Corporate Strategy and Development, va-Q- tec AG, Würzburg, resident in Würzburg, to the Company's Supervisory Board with effect from the conclusion of this AGM until the conclusion of the AGM that passes a resolution concerning the ratification of their actions for the fourth financial year after the beginning of their term of office, not counting the financial year in which their term of office begins. The Supervisory Board's nominations are based in each case on a corresponding recommendation by the Nomination Committee. The election is to be conducted as an individual election in accordance with recommendation C.15 Sentence 1 of the German Corporate Governance Code (DCGK). The nomination takes into consideration the objectives approved by the Supervisory Board for its composition as well as the diversity concept and endeavors to fill out the competency profile for the entire body as developed by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board has in each case satisfied itself that the nominated candidates can devote the time required for their activities as Supervisory Board mem- bers. Ms. Yoo and Mr. Wittkowski each have expertise in the accounting area. Mr. Klar has expertise in the auditing area. The candidates in their entirety are also familiar with the sector in which the company operates.

- 4 - Further information about the nominated candidates can be found in their CVs, which provide information about relevant knowledge, skills and experience and are printed after the agenda in the section "Information and reports to the Annual General Meeting". With regard to recommendation C.13 of the German Corporate Governance Code, the following information is provided about the candidates' personal and business relationships with the Company, the Company's executive bodies and a shareholder with a material interest in the Company, which, in the opinion of the Supervisory Board, objectively judging shareholders would consider decisive for their election decision: Mr. Dahlfors is a Senior Advisor, and Mr. Farahani is a Partner, both at EQT Partners AB, Stockholm/Sweden. Mr. Wittkowski is a Partner at EQT Partners GmbH, Mu- nich. Both EQT Partners AB and EQT Partners GmbH are related parties of Fahr- enheit AcquiCo GmbH as a substantial shareholder in the Company. Ms. Yoo is employed by va-Q-tec AG. She is also the wife of Dr. Joachim Kuhn, who is a member of the Management Board of va-Q-tec AG. Ms. Yoo is also a shareholder of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH as a substantial shareholder in the Company and directly holds 56,100 shares in the Company with a total nominal value of EUR 56,100.00 (equivalent to 2.37% of the share capital of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH, on a rounded basis). Ms. Yoo is also a party to the shareholders' agreement concluded between the shareholders of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH and Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH concerning the arrangement of the relationships of the shareholders of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH as well as a party to a partnership agreement concluded between her, Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH, Fahrenheit HoldCo S.à r.l. and further members of the founding families surrounding Dr. Joachim Kuhn and Dr. Roland Caps concerning the re-investment of the majority of the shareholding of the members of the founding families in va-Q-tec AG. A consultancy agreement exists between Mr. Klar and va-Q-tec AG, in particular concerning support for the international development of the va-Q-tec Group. In the Supervisory Board's opinion, this business relationship with va-Q-tec AG is not of such significance that it could constitute a material, and not merely temporary, conflict of interest. In the Supervisory Board's assessment, all candidates, with the exception of Ms. Yoo, are independent of the Company and of its Management Board in the meaning of recommendations C.6 and C.7 of the German Corporate Governance Code. In addition, the candidate Mr. Klar is independent of the controlling shareholder.