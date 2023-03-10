EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Offer

va-Q-tec announces acceptance rate for EQT Private Equity’s takeover offer after end of the additional acceptance period

Acceptance level of 85.75% after the takeover offer

Completion of the takeover offer expected by no later than the second quarter of 2023

Würzburg, 10 March 2023 va-Q-tec AG (“va-Q-tec”), a pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation (so-called super thermal insulation) and temperature-controlled supply chains (so-called “TempChain” logistics), announces the acceptance rate during the additional acceptance period for the voluntary public takeover offer (“Takeover Offer”) by Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH (“Bidder”), a company controlled by EQT Private Equity and supported by co-investors Mubadala Investment Company PJSC and the Sixth Cinven Fund. After the end of the additional acceptance period on 7 March 2023, the acceptance rate amounts to 85.75% of all va-Q-tec shares currently issued, including the shares held by va-Q-tec’s founding families.

Subject to the necessary merger control clearances, the Takeover Offer is expected to be completed by no later than in the second quarter of 2023.

Important note

This press release does not constitute a statement or supplement to the statement of the Management Board or the Supervisory Board in relation to the Takeover Offer. The Bidder’s offer document is solely binding for the offer itself.

IR contact

va-Q-tec AG

Felix Rau

Phone: +49 931 35942 – 2973

Email: Felix.Rau@va-q-tec.com cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Phone: +49 611 - 20 585 5-28

Email: krause@cometis.de

About va-Q-tec

va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. va-Q-tec deploys this key thermal technology in order to produce passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) that maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec – within a global partner network – operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany.

Further information: www.va-q-tec.com,

About EQT

EQT is a global investment organization with more than EUR 114 billion in assets under management in two business areas – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT funds have investments in companies in Europe, Asia and America. EQT supports portfolio companies on their path to achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

Further information: www.eqtgroup.com

