Va Q tec : creates CO2 balance sheet 2021 in accordance with the UN Greenhouse Gas Protocol and thus sets new standards for transparency of climate neutrality

va-Q-tec, pioneer of highly efficient solutions in the field of thermal insulation and temperature-controlled supply chains, has calculated its CO 2 emissions for the year 2021 according to the UN Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG). This was done in accordance with an internationally transparent standard for CO2 balancing in cooperation with a renowned climate protection agency. This brings the company a decisive step closer to its self-imposed goal of being an international company that operates comprehensively climate-neutral and systematically identifies and exploits possible CO 2 reduction potential. The calculations for the German sites were based on data from the previous year.

In the course of the social and political debate, sustainable management and the reduction of CO 2 emissions have long been key objectives for industry. In 2020, va-Q-tec already produced its portfolio of vacuum insulation panels, boxes and containers in a climate-neutral manner and achieved a saving of more than 1,700 t of CO2 annually in the ISO sustainability audit through various process optimizations. The company also received the 'Assured Sustainability' certificate and seal of approval for its German sites in Würzburg and Kölleda.

The UN Greenhouse Gas Protocol, which will be used for the first time in 2021, now goes one step further: For the international standard for corporate CO 2 accounting, the emissions generated by a product are considered and documented over its entire life cycle: From production, through use, to disposal, regardless of the polluter. Furthermore, the emissions are divided into three areas to increase transparency. Thus, direct emissions, indirect emissions due to purchased energy, and other indirect emissions that occur outside of production in the narrower sense, for example due to transport or the purchase of primary products, are recorded and reported separately. The scheme helps to determine the CO2 emissions to be offset at all sites worldwide which are relevant in 2021 to achieve the goal of company-wide climate neutrality once again. With its sustainability management, the company is already taking a pioneering role in the industry and creating the basis for future calculation of CO2 balancing for the product portfolio. For example, relevant product information can be calculated per panel, box or even container for different temperature ranges and transport routes and made available to customers as required.

Dr. Joachim Kuhn, CEO and founder of va-Q-tec, explains the company's sustainability strategy and explicitly includes intergenerational justice with regard to the natural basis of life: 'The need for companies to act in an ecologically, economically and socially responsible manner goes far beyond the profit and loss statement of classic accounting. The climate neutrality of our production sites was an important first interim goal. In the future, we will continue to work systematically to provide future generations with living conditions based on the responsible use of our planet's finite resources and climate. This also includes broadening our focus to strategically include international business, with the aim of maintaining and expanding our pioneering position in the industry. The fact that we will be able to present a climate balance sheet in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol for the first time in our anniversary year 2021 fills me with confidence, as it represents an important step towards climate justice.'