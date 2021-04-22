Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Va Q tec : opens the next chapter in its digitalization strategy with expanded customer portal

04/22/2021 | 09:43am EDT
With this expansion, the company is taking the consistent next step in its digitalization strategy. Partners of va-Q-tec will save themselves even more effort, time and thus costs with the new tool by processing orders with the help of the easy-to-use portal. In the future, new order processes can be initiated in just five steps. Shipment tracking is even easier and therefore faster. A special focus was on the Creative User Experience, so that many interactive features provide clarity, fast navigation and intuitive usability. With the help of the innovative software, va-Q-tec also automatically supports its clientsin selecting the most efficient solution for their individual requirements.

In addition to the thermal boxes, all container types of the va-Q-tec rental system are now available via the new online tool, as well as six temperature ranges between -70 °C and +20°C individually tailored to the requirements of the respective product to be shipped. The innovative thermal solutionsmove within the TempChain service network, which comprises 40 stations globally. The new software extension is integrated into the TempChain Service software, which has already been established for several years. Many interfaces between the software and, for example, the operational processes during preconditioning ensure the consistently high quality of the products and services.

To ensure that customers and partners can fully benefit from all advantages of the new software, they will be successively switched to the new portal after an individual demonstration by the va-Q-tec service team. In this way, the secure handling of the order processes is ensured, so that these will be handled fully digitally in the future. This process has now been completed many times, with several clientsalready placing almost 100% of their orders digitally immediately after the face-to-face training.

Interested parties can make an appointment at the following e-mail address: rental@va-Q-tec.com

Disclaimer

va-Q-tec AG published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 13:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
