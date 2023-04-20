EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

va-Q-tec notifies concerning the date of publication of its separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, as well as of its quarterly statement for the first three months of 2023 Würzburg, 20 April 2023 va-Q-tec AG (the “Company”) announces that, by way of divergence from the previous scheduling, the publication of its audited and certified separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 will take place next week and at the latest by 30 April 2023. The reason for the slight postponement is necessary final work on the preparation and audit of the consolidated and annual financial statements. Following the publication of the annual financial statements, the Company now plans to publish its quarterly statement for the first three months of 2023 on 23 May 2023. +++END+++ IR contact va-Q-tec AG

Felix Rau

Phone: +49 931 35942 – 2973

Email: Felix.Rau@va-q-tec.com cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Phone: +49 611 - 20 585 5-28

Email: krause@cometis.de About va-Q-tec va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. va-Q-tec deploys this key thermal technology in order to produce passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) that maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec – within a global partner network – operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany. Further information: www.va-q-tec.com Follow va-Q-tec on Twitter: @vaQtec, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/va-Q-tec

