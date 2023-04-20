Advanced search
    VQT   DE0006636681

VA-Q-TEC AG

(VQT)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:27 2023-04-20 am EDT
22.10 EUR    0.00%
Va-Q-tec notifies concerning the date of publication of its separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, as well as of its quarterly statement for the first three months
EQ
03/27Va-Q-tec postpones publication of its separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year
EQ
03/13Va-q-tec Ag : Public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH – status of the examination by the Federal Cartel Office
EQ
Va-Q-tec notifies concerning the date of publication of its separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, as well as of its quarterly statement for the first three months

04/20/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
va-Q-tec notifies concerning the date of publication of its separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, as well as of its quarterly statement for the first three months

20.04.2023 / 18:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

va-Q-tec notifies concerning the date of publication of its separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, as well as of its quarterly statement for the first three months of 2023

 

Würzburg, 20 April 2023 va-Q-tec AG (the “Company”) announces that, by way of divergence from the previous scheduling, the publication of its audited and certified separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 will take place next week and at the latest by 30 April 2023. The reason for the slight postponement is necessary final work on the preparation and audit of the consolidated and annual financial statements. Following the publication of the annual financial statements, the Company now plans to publish its quarterly statement for the first three months of 2023 on 23 May 2023.

 

+++END+++

 IR contact

va-Q-tec AG
Felix Rau
Phone: +49 931 35942 – 2973
Email: Felix.Rau@va-q-tec.com		 cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 611 - 20 585 5-28
Email: krause@cometis.de

 

About va-Q-tec   

va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. va-Q-tec deploys this key thermal technology in order to produce passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) that maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec – within a global partner network – operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany.

 

Further information: www.va-q-tec.com

Follow va-Q-tec on Twitter: @vaQtec, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/va-Q-tec 

 


20.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)931 35 942 0
Fax: +49 (0)931 35 942 10
E-mail: IR@va-Q-tec.com
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com
ISIN: DE0006636681
WKN: 663668
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1613323

 
End of News EQS News Service

1613323  20.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
