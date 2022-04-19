Log in
    WABAG   INE956G01038

VA TECH WABAG LIMITED

(WABAG)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/19 07:16:40 am EDT
309.60 INR   -2.29%
10:54aVA TECH WABAG : Liquidation
PU
03/26VA Tech Wabag Limited Appoints Rajiv Mittal as Executive Chairman
CI
02/16Nomura Adjusts VA Tech Wabag's Price Target to 634 Indian Rupees From 581 Indian Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VA Tech Wabag : Liquidation

04/19/2022 | 10:54am EDT
WABAG

An ISO 9001 Company

April 19, 2022

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Plot No C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400051

Department of Corporate Services BSE Ltd,

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalai Street,

Mumbai - 400001

Company

VA TECI I WABAG LIMITED

Symbol /Scrip Code

:

WABAG / 533269

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Liquidation of our TV entity M/s. International Water Treatment LLC, Oman

Ref : Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("SEBI LODR").

We wish to inform that M/s. International Water Treatment LLC, Oman ("IWT/ JV entity"), which was established as a Special Purpose Vehicle for carrying out Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract for Water Desalination Project in Muscat, The Sultanate of Oman, ("Project") has now been liquidated post completion of the said project including all contractual and other formalities. We have received an intimation from the Liquidator appointed by the JV entity viz., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, Oman on April 18, 2022 that the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, Oman, has informed about the publication of completion of liquidation of Twr in their Official Gazette on April 17, 2022 through their website publication and accordingly, we have noted that the liquidation of IWT is effective from April 17, 2022. The Company and Liquidator will be complying with necessary actions/ other formalities in this regard.

The details as required under SEBI LODR is given in Annexure. This intimation is given pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI LODR and will also be available on the Website of the Company www.wabag.com in compliance with SEBI LODR.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For VA TECH WABAG LIMITED

R. S aminathan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No. A17696

Sustainable solutions, for a better life

VA TECH WABAG LIMITED

CIN : L45205TN1995PLC030231 "WABAG HOUSE"

No.17, 200 Feet Thoraipakkam - Pallavaram Main Road, Sunnambu Kolathur, Criminal 600 117, India.

Board +91-44-6123 2323

Fax

+91-44-6123 2324

Email wabag@wabag.in

Web

www.wabag.com

An ISO 9001 Company

ANNEXURE

SI. No

Particulars

Details

  • 1 The amount and percentage of the turnover or Turnover and Networth as on March 31, 2021 revenue or income and networth contributed by such unit or division of the listed entity Turnover - OMR 19,250/ INR 3,706,167 during the last financial year

    Networth - OMR 1,010,813 (-ye) / INR 192,486,648 (-ye)

    The Company holds 32.5% in the JV entity. In Compliance with Accounting Standards applicable to the Company, the turnover and net worth has not been consolidated line-by-line in the Financials of the Company. However, the proportionate loss of INR 14,91,633 (including Forex) has been considered for consolidation.

  • 2 Date on which the agreement for sale has been Not Applicable entered into

  • 3 The expected date of completion of Sale Not Applicable - Closed/ Liquidated /di osal

  • 4 Consideration sale/ disposal

    receivedfrom such Not Applicable

  • 5 Brief details of buyers and whether any of the Not Applicable buyers belong to the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies. If yes, details thereof

  • 6 Whether the transaction would fall within Not Applicable related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms length"

  • 7 Additionally, in case of a slump sale, Not Applicable indicative disclosures provided for amalgamation/merger, shall be disclosed by the listed entity with respect to such slump sale

Disclaimer

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 14:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
