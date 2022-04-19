VA Tech Wabag : Liquidation

WABAG

April 19, 2022

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Plot No C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400051

Department of Corporate Services BSE Ltd,

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalai Street,

Mumbai - 400001

Company VA TECI I WABAG LIMITED Symbol /Scrip Code : WABAG / 533269 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Liquidation of our TV entity M/s. International Water Treatment LLC, Oman

Ref : Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("SEBI LODR").

We wish to inform that M/s. International Water Treatment LLC, Oman ("IWT/ JV entity"), which was established as a Special Purpose Vehicle for carrying out Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract for Water Desalination Project in Muscat, The Sultanate of Oman, ("Project") has now been liquidated post completion of the said project including all contractual and other formalities. We have received an intimation from the Liquidator appointed by the JV entity viz., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, Oman on April 18, 2022 that the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, Oman, has informed about the publication of completion of liquidation of Twr in their Official Gazette on April 17, 2022 through their website publication and accordingly, we have noted that the liquidation of IWT is effective from April 17, 2022. The Company and Liquidator will be complying with necessary actions/ other formalities in this regard.

The details as required under SEBI LODR is given in Annexure. This intimation is given pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI LODR and will also be available on the Website of the Company www.wabag.com in compliance with SEBI LODR.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For VA TECH WABAG LIMITED

R. S aminathan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No. A17696

