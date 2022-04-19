VA Tech Wabag : Liquidation

WABAG
April 19, 2022
Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Plot No C/1, G Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400051
Department of Corporate Services BSE Ltd,
Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalai Street,
Mumbai - 400001
|
Company
|
VA TECI I WABAG LIMITED
|
Symbol /Scrip Code
|
:
|
WABAG / 533269
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Liquidation of our TV entity M/s. International Water Treatment LLC, Oman
Ref : Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("SEBI LODR").
We wish to inform that M/s. International Water Treatment LLC, Oman ("IWT/ JV entity"), which was established as a Special Purpose Vehicle for carrying out Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract for Water Desalination Project in Muscat, The Sultanate of Oman, ("Project") has now been liquidated post completion of the said project including all contractual and other formalities. We have received an intimation from the Liquidator appointed by the JV entity viz., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, Oman on April 18, 2022 that the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, Oman, has informed about the publication of completion of liquidation of Twr in their Official Gazette on April 17, 2022 through their website publication and accordingly, we have noted that the liquidation of IWT is effective from April 17, 2022. The Company and Liquidator will be complying with necessary actions/ other formalities in this regard.
The details as required under SEBI LODR is given in Annexure. This intimation is given pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI LODR and will also be available on the Website of the Company www.wabag.com in compliance with SEBI LODR.
We request you to kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For VA TECH WABAG LIMITED
R. S aminathan
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No. A17696
ANNEXURE
SI. No
Particulars
Details
-
1 The amount and percentage of the turnover or Turnover and Networth as on March 31, 2021 revenue or income and networth contributed by such unit or division of the listed entity Turnover - OMR 19,250/ INR 3,706,167 during the last financial year
Networth - OMR 1,010,813 (-ye) / INR 192,486,648 (-ye)
The Company holds 32.5% in the JV entity. In Compliance with Accounting Standards applicable to the Company, the turnover and net worth has not been consolidated line-by-line in the Financials of the Company. However, the proportionate loss of INR 14,91,633 (including Forex) has been considered for consolidation.
-
2 Date on which the agreement for sale has been Not Applicable entered into
-
3 The expected date of completion of Sale Not Applicable - Closed/ Liquidated /di osal
-
4 Consideration sale/ disposal
receivedfrom such Not Applicable
-
5 Brief details of buyers and whether any of the Not Applicable buyers belong to the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies. If yes, details thereof
-
6 Whether the transaction would fall within Not Applicable related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms length"
-
7 Additionally, in case of a slump sale, Not Applicable indicative disclosures provided for amalgamation/merger, shall be disclosed by the listed entity with respect to such slump sale