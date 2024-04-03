Announcement - Results of the year 2023

3rd of April 2024

Activity

Despite the instability of the economic, political and social situation worldwide which has been felt since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and the consequent increases in the cost of electricity and some raw materials, Grupo Vista Alegre's results showed growth in 2023, compared to the 2022 financial year.

Consolidated sales in December 2023 reached 129.6 million euros, representing a decline of 9.6% compared to the same period of 2022.

The Group's own-brand products, Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro, performed well in retail (physical and online) and the horeca channel (hotels and restaurants) nationally and internationally, growing by 4.4% compared to the same period of 2022. Thus, with this evolution and continuing the Group's strategy, the weight of its branded products in total annual sales grew by 7.5% compared to 2022.

In terms of segments, the highlight was a 7.4% growth in earthenware revenue and a 2.4% growth in crystal and glass revenue, compared to 2022 revenues.