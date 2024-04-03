INCOME STATEMENT 2023

Announcement - Results of the year 2023

3rd of April 2024

Income Statement 2023

Highlights

  • Positive net income reaches 6.8 million euros, an increase of 22.3%compared to December 2022;
  • Turnover reached 129.6 million euros, a reduction of 9.6%compared to the previous year;
  • EBITDA of 28.3 million eurosrepresents an increase of 2.6%over the same period last year;
  • Results before taxes of 9.1 million eurosrepresents an increase of 40.0%compared to 2022;
  • Foreign markets represent 69.2%of turnover;
  • The consolidated gross debt decreased by 8.5 million euros in 2023 compared to 2022.

2/7

Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. * Public company * Head office: Lugar da Vista Alegre, Ílhavo * Registered with the Commercial Registry of Ílhavo * Taxpayer no 500 978 654 * Share capital 134,120,048.00 Euros

Announcement - Results of the year 2023

3rd of April 2024

Activity

Despite the instability of the economic, political and social situation worldwide which has been felt since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and the consequent increases in the cost of electricity and some raw materials, Grupo Vista Alegre's results showed growth in 2023, compared to the 2022 financial year.

Consolidated sales in December 2023 reached 129.6 million euros, representing a decline of 9.6% compared to the same period of 2022.

The Group's own-brand products, Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro, performed well in retail (physical and online) and the horeca channel (hotels and restaurants) nationally and internationally, growing by 4.4% compared to the same period of 2022. Thus, with this evolution and continuing the Group's strategy, the weight of its branded products in total annual sales grew by 7.5% compared to 2022.

In terms of segments, the highlight was a 7.4% growth in earthenware revenue and a 2.4% growth in crystal and glass revenue, compared to 2022 revenues.

Segments

Porcelain and related products Earthenware

Stoneware Crystal and Glass

Total

12M 2023

47.0

17.1

49.7

15.7

129.6

12M 2022

49.8

15.9

62.3

15.3

143.3

Var 12M (%)

-5.5% 7.4% -20.2% 2.9%

-9.6%

Due to the continuous strategy of investing in branded products, there was a reduction in the sale of ovenware to the private label channel, resulting in a reduction of 20.2% in sales volume in the stoneware segment compared to the same period of the previous year.

Foreign markets represent 69.2% of Vista Alegre's turnover, with 89.7 million euros of sales.

3/7

Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. * Public company * Head office: Lugar da Vista Alegre, Ílhavo * Registered with the Commercial Registry of Ílhavo * Taxpayer no 500 978 654 * Share capital 134,120,048.00 Euros

Announcement - Results of the year 2023

3rd of April 2024

Internationally, the European markets of France, Spain, Germany and Italy, as well as Brazil and the USA further afield, represented the main contributors to sales in foreign markets.

Results

The consolidated results of Grupo Vista Alegre in 2023 show a positive performance, compared to the previous year.

EBITDA reached 28.3 million euros, an increase of 2.6% over the same period last year; The EBITDA margin reached a significant 21.8%, an improvement of 2.6 p.p. compared to 2022.

The continuous focus on the efficient management of operations and the positive evolution in the sales of Vista Alegre branded porcelain and crystal products, as well as the artistic earthenware of Bordallo Pinheiro, allowed for an improvement in overall profitability year- on-year.

M€

Headings

12M 2023

12M 2022

Var. 12M

Amount

%

Turnover

129.6

143.3

-13.7

-9.6%

E B I T D A

28.3

27.5

0.7

2.6%

EBITDA Margin

21.8%

19.2%

2.6 pp

Operating Income

13.9

11.3

2.6

22.9%

Operating Margin

10.8%

7.9%

2.8 pp

Income before taxes

9.1

6.5

2.6

40.0%

Income tax

-2.2

-0.9

Net income

6.8

5.6

1.2

22.3%

Grupo Vista Alegre registered an operating income of 13.9 million euros, an increase of 22.9% compared to the previous year; notable in 2023, is the growth of 40% in the result before taxes, an increase of 2.6 million euros compared to the previous year. Net income for the year grew 22.3% compared to 2022, standing at 6.8 million euros.

4/7

Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. * Public company * Head office: Lugar da Vista Alegre, Ílhavo * Registered with the Commercial Registry of Ílhavo * Taxpayer no 500 978 654 * Share capital 134,120,048.00 Euros

Announcement - Results of the year 2023

3rd of April 2024

Investment

Cumulative investment in 2023 was 15.6 million euros. Of this investment, 9.3 million euros was directed towards the Cerexport production unit, in order to install a more energy- efficient kiln, as well as giving greater flexibility to production lines, so as to respond more efficiently to the market fluctuations in demand.

Debt

The efficient management of debt led to a reduction in gross debt by more than 8.5 million euros in 2023 due to reduced cash equivalents. Despite the increase in net debt by 2.5 million euros compared to the previous year, Grupo's good operating performance led to the maintenance of the net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio (last 12 months) at 2.5x.

M€

31-12-2023

31-12-2022

Variation

2023/2022

Financial debt (bank loans, bond and leasing)

74.6

82.7

-8.1

Operating debt (export remittances, confirming and factoring)

6.9

7.2

-0.3

Operating lease (IFRS 16)

7.1

7.2

-0.1

Consolidated debt

88.6

97.1

-8.5

Availabilities

-16.8

-27.7

10.9

Consolidated net debt

71.8

69.4

2.4

EBITDA LTM

28.3

27.5

0.8

Net debt / EBITDA

2.5x

2.5x

0.0x

5/7

Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. * Public company * Head office: Lugar da Vista Alegre, Ílhavo * Registered with the Commercial Registry of Ílhavo * Taxpayer no 500 978 654 * Share capital 134,120,048.00 Euros

Announcement - Results of the year 2023

3rd of April 2024

Consolidated Income Statement

31st of December 2023 and 2022

Headings

12M 2023

12M 2022

Sales and services provided

129,599

143,326

Cost of goods sold and material consumed

-41,785

-56,852

Production variation

6,200

2,528

Gross margin

94,013

89,002

Works for the company itself

368

0

Supplies and external services

-21,498

-19,544

Staff costs

-51,024

-48,357

Amortisations

-14,020

-13,727

Impairments

-95

-66

Provisions for the financial year

118

-2,458

Other operating expenses and losses

-1,582

-1,422

Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets

-322

57

Other profit and operating income

7,973

7,848

Operating income

13,933

11,334

Interest and similar expenses incurred

-5,473

-5,413

Interest and similar income obtained

615

563

Financial result

-4,858

-4,850

Result before taxes

9,075

6,484

Income tax

-2,234

-889

Consolidated income for the financial year

6,841

5,595

6/7

Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. * Public company * Head office: Lugar da Vista Alegre, Ílhavo * Registered with the Commercial Registry of Ílhavo * Taxpayer no 500 978 654 * Share capital 134,120,048.00 Euros

VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, S.A.

Investor relations Romas Viesulas romasviesulas@vistaalegre.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2024 16:23:02 UTC.