CRISTIANO RONALDO INVESTS IN VISTA ALEGRE AND

BORDALLO PINHEIRO

Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Vista Alegre brand

Ílhavo, June 2024 - Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players ever in the history of world football, and the best known and most admired Portuguese personality in the world, acquired today, through CR7, S.A. in strategic alignment with Grupo Visabeira, 10% of the capital of Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS and agreed to acquire, in an operation to be carried out in the next few days, 30% of the capital of Vista Alegre Spain. The parties also agreed on the joint creation in equal parts of a new company in the Middle East & Asia, with the aim of promoting the growth of the Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro brands in those regions.

This collaboration between the two will speed up the process of global brand expansion in the prestige/luxury segment in various international markets, both in retail and premium hospitality.

Cristiano Ronaldo emphasized that "Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro are brands that I have always had great admiration for and am a regular customer of. The chance to support Vista Alegre's globalization strategy as a luxury lifestyle brand is a source of pride for me as a Portuguese. Together we will do everything within our means to promote this national icon of excellence and place it among the world's top brands."

Fernando Campos Nunes, founder and shareholder of Grupo Visabeira, which owns Grupo Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, made a point of stressing at the signing of the deal: "It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Cristiano Ronaldo as our investor, and this moment represents the union of two of the most important and unanimously recognized Portuguese brands. Cristiano Ronaldo is an inseparable part of Portugal. He manages to take the name of our country to the most remote places on earth, with an image of hard work, dedication, friendliness and a lot of talent. He is truly a global brand. What's more, he's extremely proud of his country and everyone looks up to him. So too are Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro.