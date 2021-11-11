November 11 - New contracts for 2022

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar da Vista Alegre

District: Aveiro, Municipality: Ílhavo

Parish: Ílhavo (São Salvador)

3830 292 ILHAVO

Registered with the C.R.C. [Commercial Registry] of Ílhavo Share Capital: 134,120,048 Euros

NIPC [Legal Person No.] and Registry No: 500.978.654

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VISTA ALEGRE SECURES NEW CONTRACTS WORTH

44 MILLION EUROS FOR 2022

Grupo Vista Alegre Atlantis, which incorporates the centuries-old Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro brands and owns factories producing porcelain, crystal, glass, stoneware and earthenware, secured orders worth 44 million euros for 2022. It should be noted that these new contracts are in addition to the other orders arising from the existing multi-year contracts in the portfolio.

The values of the new contracts with international operators are distributed across the various industrial segments as follows: 8 million euros in porcelain, 8 million euros in crystal and glass and 28 million euros in oven and table stoneware.

At a time when Vista Alegre has reversed the negative cycle resulting from the Covid 19 pandemic, the signing of these new contracts is undeniable proof of the brand's ability to establish itself among major international operators, strengthening its turnover in foreign markets, predominantly Europe.

The signing of these new contracts is a result of Vista Alegre's ability to develop special skills in project management, coupled with its distinctive quality and production capacity, increasingly demonstrating its position as an initiator of new market trends and an international player in major projects in the areas of product design and lifestyle.

Ílhavo, 11th of November 2021

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA