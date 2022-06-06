Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  06/06 05:31:15 am EDT
0.8650 EUR   +4.85%
03:22pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Financial information
PU
03:22pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Board members and functions
PU
03:22pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Financial information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SG : S, S.A. informs about Annual Report 2021 approved at Annual General Meeting

06/06/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2021

Annual Report

2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ANNUAL REPORT..............................................................................................

3

CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL REPORT ..................................................................

64

LIST OF QUALIFYING SHAREHOLDERS............................................................

196

ANNEX TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2021, PREPARED IN

ACCORDANCE WITH THE NO 1 OF THE ARTICLE 245-A OF THE CVM ................

199

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE REPORT .........................................

212

REPORT AND OPINION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD ...................................

348

LEGAL CERTIFICATION OF ACCOUNTS AND AUDIT REPORT OF INDIVIDUAL

ACCOUNTS ...................................................................................................

353

LEGAL CERTIFICATION OF ACCOUNTS AND AUDIT REPORT OF CONSOLIDATED

ACCOUNTS ...................................................................................................

359

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA

(Public Company)

Rua Nova da Trindade nº 1 r/c esqdo - 1200-301 Lisboa

Taxpayer number 500 978 654 Share Capital 121,927,317.04 Euros Registered with the Commercial Registry of Lisbon under the number

466

Management Report

and

Separate Financial Statements

31st of December 2021

(IFRS)

Individual Financial Statements for the period ended on 31st of December 2021

(amounts in euros)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS ............................................................................................................................................................

2

MANAGEMENT REPORT ..............................................................................................................................................................

3

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021 ...............................................................................................................................................................

3

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................................................

3

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ...........................................................................................................................................................

11

FINANCIAL POSITION................................................................................................................................................................

11

STATEMENTS OF INCOME BY NATURE............................................................................................................................................

12

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ......................................................................................................................................................

14

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ..............................................................................................................................................................

15

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEARS ENDED ON THE 31ST OF DECEMBER 2021 AND 2020 .............................................................................................

15

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................................

16

1.

GENERAL INFORMATION ..........................................................................................................................................................

16

2.

SUMMARY OF THE MAIN ACCOUNTING POLICIES ............................................................................................................................

19

3.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS ................................................................................................................

30

4.

CHANGES IN THE ACCOUNTING POLICIES ......................................................................................................................................

30

5.

GROUP COMPANIES ...............................................................................................................................................................

35

6.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CLASS.............................................................................................................................................

36

7.

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS .................................................................................

37

8.

TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS ...........................................................................................................................................................

41

9.

INCOME TAXES AND DEFERRED TAXES ..........................................................................................................................................

41

10.

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND OTHERS ..........................................................................................................................................

42

11.

SHARE CAPITAL, TREASURY SHARES, ISSUE PREMIUM AND SUPPLEMENTARY BENEFITS .............................................................................

44

12.

RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS ...........................................................................................................................................

45

13.

DEBTS TO CREDIT INSTITUTIONS AND OTHER LOANS ........................................................................................................................

46

14.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND OTHER DEBTS .......................................................................................................................................

49

15.

PROVISIONS..........................................................................................................................................................................

50

16.

STATE AND OTHER PUBLIC ENTITIES.............................................................................................................................................

51

17.

SERVICES RENDERED ...............................................................................................................................................................

51

18.

SUPPLIES AND EXTERNAL SERVICES .............................................................................................................................................

51

19.

PERSONNEL COSTS .................................................................................................................................................................

52

20.

OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND COSTS.......................................................................................................................................

52

21.

FINANCIAL RESULTS ................................................................................................................................................................

52

22.

CONTINGENCIES ....................................................................................................................................................................

53

23.

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT.................................................................................................................................................

53

24.

BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES ...................................................................................................................

57

25.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ..............................................................................................................................................................

60

26.

APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..................................................................................................................................

61

2

Individual Financial Statements for the period ended on 31st of December 2021 (amounts in euros)

Management Report

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Financial year 2021

Separate Financial Statements

Dear Shareholders,

  1. Introduction
    Under current legislation, the Board of Directors of VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A.,
    ("Company", "Society" or "Vista Alegre"), with this document, states how the social businesses were carried out during the financial year of 2021.
    Thus, we elaborated and submit to the Shareholders' approval this Management Report and
    Financial Statements, which include: the Statement of Financial Position, the Profit and Loss Statement by nature, the Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Cash-flow Statement, all regarding the financial year, which coincides with the calendar year of 2021, as well as the corresponding Annexes. We included as well the description of the shares hold by the Corporate Bodies (article 447, no 5 of the CSC), the list of the Shareholders who own a capital share higher than 10% (article 448, no 4 of the CSC), and the listing of qualifying shares (article 6 of the CVM regulation no 11/2000 with the wording given by CVM Regulation no 24/2000).
  2. Macroeconomic Environment
    As a preliminary note, it is important to mention that the texts of this report were drawn up at a stage in which the pandemic crisis, which left its mark in the last two years, was already experiencing some relief, and the threatening rise of a warlike climate was felt, which in the meantime has escalated to a scenario of open conflict in Europe, with impacts not yet fully measurable. An unpredictable and fearful context, loaded with new uncertainties and a catalyst for a worrying escalation of complex difficulties, in a wide variety of domains, for which it is not yet possible to anticipate all the consequences. In this new framework, the Company has decided to maintain most of the contents of this report, as they reflect the relevant information from the balance sheet for the year and the perspectives that shaped the plans for 2022.
    The year 2021 was a year of recovery from the impacts of the pandemic crisis. The world has taken on a new economic dynamic, which is expected to follow an accelerated pace of 4.5% in 2022, decreasing to 3.2% in 2023.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 19:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
03:22pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Financial information
PU
03:22pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Board members and functions
PU
03:22pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Financial information
PU
03:02pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SG : S, S.A. informs about Resolutions of the General Meeting
PU
03:02pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SG : S, S.A. informs about Rendering of accounts
PU
03:02pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SG : S, S.A. informs about Annual Report 2021 approved at Annual..
PU
03:02pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SG : S, S.A. informs about Composition of the Corporate Bodies
PU
05/27VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Material information
PU
05/26Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
05/13VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Annual Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2022 6,00 M 6,42 M 6,42 M
Net Debt 2022 73,5 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 145 M 155 M 155 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 549
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,83 €
Average target price 1,44 €
Spread / Average Target 74,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Non-Executive Director
Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mário Godinho de Matos Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA-25.00%148
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-28.79%54 208
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-15.56%33 747
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-14.88%26 202
WHIRLPOOL-24.98%9 894
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-25.24%9 724