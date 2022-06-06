VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SG : S, S.A. informs about Composition of the Corporate Bodies

In accordance with the provisions in paragraph a) of article 3 of the CMVM Regulation No 5/2008 and other rules applicable, it is hereby reported that in the General Assembly held today, complying with Item Five of the Agenda, it was decided to elect the following members of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors, the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Board, to fulfil their duties within the mandate of 2022:
Board of the General Meeting
President:
Paulo de Sacadura Cabral Portas
Secretary:
Marta Sofia Cunha Albuquerque Santos Temudo
Board of Directors
President:
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques (1)
Vice-President:
Paulo Jorge Lourenço Pires (2)
Members:
Alexandra da Conceição Lopes (2)
Nuno Miguel Ferreira Assunção Barra (2)
Carlos Alberto Sá Garcia da Costa (2)
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa (2)
Teodorico Figueiredo Pais (2)
Cristina Isabel Sousa Lopes
Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz
Celine Abecassis Moedas
Mário Godinho de Matos
Luís Miguel Poiares Pessoa Maduro
President of the Executive Committee following the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted today.
Member of the Executive Committee following the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted today.
Audit Board
President:
Nelson Luís da Silva Braga Moinhos
Members:
Carlos Fernando Calhau Trigacheiro
Marisa do Rosário Lopes da Silva Monteiro
Substitute:
Joaquim Alexandre de Oliveira e Silva
Remuneration Committee
President:
Visabeira Indústria SGPS, S.A., represented by Carlos Manuel Mafra
Valverde
Members:
Grupo Visabeira, S.A., represented by Paulo Alexandre Rodrigues
Ferraz
Cerutil-Cerâmicas Utilitárias, S.A., represented by Márcio Gabriel
Pina Pereira
In accordance with the provisions of article 3(b) of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, shall be informed that the Board of Directors has decided, on this date, to appoint Marta Sofia Cunha Albuquerque Santos Temudo as Company Secretary and Bernardo Miguel Carrilho da Silva Malha as Secretary Substitute.
