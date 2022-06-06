Log in
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
  Report
06/06
0.8650 EUR   +4.85%
PU
PU
PU
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SG : S, S.A. informs about Composition of the Corporate Bodies

06/06/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar da Vista Alegre

District: Aveiro, Municipality: Ílhavo

Parish: Ílhavo (São Salvador)

3830 292 ILHAVO

Registered with the C.R.C. [Commercial Registry] of Ílhavo Share Capital: 134,120,048.00 Euros

NIPC [Legal Person No.] and Registry No: 500.978.654

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RELEASE

Composition of the Corporate Bodies

In accordance with the provisions in paragraph a) of article 3 of the CMVM Regulation No 5/2008 and other rules applicable, it is hereby reported that in the General Assembly held today, complying with Item Five of the Agenda, it was decided to elect the following members of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors, the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Board, to fulfil their duties within the mandate of 2022:

Board of the General Meeting

President:

Paulo de Sacadura Cabral Portas

Secretary:

Marta Sofia Cunha Albuquerque Santos Temudo

Board of Directors

President:

Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques (1)

Vice-President:

Paulo Jorge Lourenço Pires (2)

Members:

Alexandra da Conceição Lopes (2)

Nuno Miguel Ferreira Assunção Barra (2)

Carlos Alberto Sá Garcia da Costa (2)

Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa (2)

Teodorico Figueiredo Pais (2)

Cristina Isabel Sousa Lopes

Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz

Celine Abecassis Moedas

Mário Godinho de Matos

Luís Miguel Poiares Pessoa Maduro

  1. President of the Executive Committee following the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted today.
  2. Member of the Executive Committee following the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted today.

Audit Board

President:

Nelson Luís da Silva Braga Moinhos

Members:

Carlos Fernando Calhau Trigacheiro

Marisa do Rosário Lopes da Silva Monteiro

Substitute:

Joaquim Alexandre de Oliveira e Silva

Remuneration Committee

President:

Visabeira Indústria SGPS, S.A., represented by Carlos Manuel Mafra

Valverde

Members:

Grupo Visabeira, S.A., represented by Paulo Alexandre Rodrigues

Ferraz

Cerutil-Cerâmicas Utilitárias, S.A., represented by Márcio Gabriel

Pina Pereira

In accordance with the provisions of article 3(b) of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, shall be informed that the Board of Directors has decided, on this date, to appoint Marta Sofia Cunha Albuquerque Santos Temudo as Company Secretary and Bernardo Miguel Carrilho da Silva Malha as Secretary Substitute.

Ílhavo, 6th of June 2022

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A.

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 19:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
