VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SG : S, S.A. informs about Composition of the Corporate Bodies

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar da Vista Alegre

District: Aveiro, Municipality: Ílhavo

Parish: Ílhavo (São Salvador)

3830 292 ILHAVO

Registered with the C.R.C. [Commercial Registry] of Ílhavo Share Capital: 134,120,048.00 Euros

NIPC [Legal Person No.] and Registry No: 500.978.654

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RELEASE

Composition of the Corporate Bodies

In accordance with the provisions in paragraph a) of article 3 of the CMVM Regulation No 5/2008 and other rules applicable, it is hereby reported that in the General Assembly held today, complying with Item Five of the Agenda, it was decided to elect the following members of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors, the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Board, to fulfil their duties within the mandate of 2022:

Board of the General Meeting President: Paulo de Sacadura Cabral Portas Secretary: Marta Sofia Cunha Albuquerque Santos Temudo Board of Directors President: Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques (1) Vice-President: Paulo Jorge Lourenço Pires (2) Members: Alexandra da Conceição Lopes (2) Nuno Miguel Ferreira Assunção Barra (2) Carlos Alberto Sá Garcia da Costa (2) Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa (2) Teodorico Figueiredo Pais (2) Cristina Isabel Sousa Lopes Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz Celine Abecassis Moedas Mário Godinho de Matos Luís Miguel Poiares Pessoa Maduro