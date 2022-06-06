VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SG : S, S.A. informs about Rendering of accounts

In compliance with the provisions of paragraph g) of Article 24-K of the Código dos Valores Mobiliários [Securities Code] and other applicable regulations, it is hereby reported that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. was held today, and the following was decided with respect to the Company's accounts:
Regarding the First item of the Agenda, were approved the Management Report, the accounts for the financial year and other documents for individual rendering accounts, as well as on the Consolidated Management Report, the consolidated accounts for the financial year and other documents regarding the consolidated rendering accounts, including the annex elaborated under the terms of number one of article 29º-H of the Código de Valores Mobiliários [Securities Code] all referring to 2021.
Regarding the Second item of the Agenda, was approved the following Proposal for
Applying the Results for the 2021 company's financial year:
"Whereas in 2021 was registered a negative net result of €5,036,221.03 (five million, thirty-six thousand, two hundred and twenty-one euros and three cents), the Board of Directors proposes that it be applied as follows:
Retained Earnings: -€5,036,221.03"
