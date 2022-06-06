Log in
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SG : S, S.A. informs about Rendering of accounts

06/06/2022

06/06/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar da Vista Alegre

District: Aveiro, Municipality: Ílhavo

Parish: Ílhavo (São Salvador)

3830 292 ILHAVO

Registered with the C.R.C. [Commercial Registry] of Ílhavo Share Capital: 134,120,048.00 Euros

NIPC [Legal Person No.] and Registry No: 500.978.654

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RELEASE

RENDERING OF ACCOUNTS

Resolutions of the General Meeting held on

6th of June 2022

In compliance with the provisions of paragraph g) of Article 24-K of the Código dos Valores Mobiliários [Securities Code] and other applicable regulations, it is hereby reported that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. was held today, and the following was decided with respect to the Company's accounts:

  1. Regarding the First item of the Agenda, were approved the Management Report, the accounts for the financial year and other documents for individual rendering accounts, as well as on the Consolidated Management Report, the consolidated accounts for the financial year and other documents regarding the consolidated rendering accounts, including the annex elaborated under the terms of number one of article 29º-H of the Código de Valores Mobiliários [Securities Code] all referring to 2021.
  2. Regarding the Second item of the Agenda, was approved the following Proposal for
    Applying the Results for the 2021 company's financial year:
    "Whereas in 2021 was registered a negative net result of €5,036,221.03 (five million, thirty-six thousand, two hundred and twenty-one euros and three cents), the Board of Directors proposes that it be applied as follows:
    Retained Earnings: -€5,036,221.03"

Ílhavo, 6th of June 2022

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A.



VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 19:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
