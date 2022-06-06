VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SG : S, S.A. informs about Resolutions of the General Meeting

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar da Vista Alegre

District: Aveiro, Municipality: Ílhavo

Parish: Ílhavo (São Salvador)

3830 292 ILHAVO

Registered with the C.R.C. [Commercial Registry] of Ílhavo Share Capital: 134,120,048.00 Euros

NIPC [Legal Person No.] and Registry No: 500.978.654

RELEASE

Privileged Information

Resolutions of the General Meeting held on the 6th of June 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A., was held today, and all the submitted proposals of the agenda have been approved, in accordance with the following:

First: Were approved the Management Report, the accounts for the financial year and other documents for individual rendering accounts, as well as the Consolidated Management Report, the consolidated accounts for the financial year and other documents regarding the consolidated rendering accounts, including the annex elaborated under the terms of number one of article 29º-H of the Código dos Valores Mobiliários [Securities Code] all referring to 2021.

Second: Was approved the following Proposal for Applying the Results for the 2019 company's financial year:

"Whereas in 2021 was registered a negative net result of €5,036,221.03 (five million, thirty-six thousand, two hundred and twenty-one euros and three cents), the Board of Directors proposes that it be applied as follows:

Retained Earnings: -€5,036,221.03"

Third: Was approved a vote of trust and praise to the management and supervisory bodies of the Company, and to all and each of its members, for the way they have carried out their duties during 2021.