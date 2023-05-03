VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SG : S, S.A. informs about the announcement of the terms and conditions of the notes

ANNOUNCEMENT

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, S.A. Issue of Class A EUR 45,000,000Fixed Rate Guaranteed Senior Secured Notes due 2024 with ISIN no. PTVAAAOM0001("Class A Notes") and the Class B EUR 5,000,000Fixed Rate Guaranteed Senior Secured Notes due 2024 with ISIN no. PTVAABOM0000 ("Class B Notes" together with the Class A Notes, the "Notes") of VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. ("Issuer"), issued on 21 October 2019.

We make reference to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

This statement is a Compliance Certificate for the purposes of Condition 9.6(iv) (Information undertakings) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, S.A. hereby certify pursuant to Condition 9.5 (Financial Covenants) of the terms and conditions of the Notes that, in relation to the 12 months period ended on 31 December 2022:

its Equity to Equity plus Consolidated Total Debt Ratio is equal to or higher than 23 (twenty-three) per cent, as calculated below: