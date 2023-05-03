Advanced search
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:25:29 2023-05-02 am EDT
0.7900 EUR   -1.25%
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SG : S, S.A. informs about the announcement of the terms and conditions of the notes

05/03/2023 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, S.A. Issue of Class A EUR 45,000,000Fixed Rate Guaranteed Senior Secured Notes due 2024 with ISIN no. PTVAAAOM0001("Class A Notes") and the Class B EUR 5,000,000Fixed Rate Guaranteed Senior Secured Notes due 2024 with ISIN no. PTVAABOM0000 ("Class B Notes" together with the Class A Notes, the "Notes") of VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. ("Issuer"), issued on 21 October 2019.

We make reference to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

This statement is a Compliance Certificate for the purposes of Condition 9.6(iv) (Information undertakings) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, S.A. hereby certify pursuant to Condition 9.5 (Financial Covenants) of the terms and conditions of the Notes that, in relation to the 12 months period ended on 31 December 2022:

  1. its Equity to Equity plus Consolidated Total Debt Ratio is equal to or higher than 23 (twenty-three) per cent, as calculated below:

Equity

75.579.123

Equity plus Consolidated Total Debt

172.682.531

Equity plus Consolidated Total Debt Ratio

43,8%

  1. its Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio is equal to, or below 4.00x, as calculated below:

EBIT

11.333.512

+ provisions and impairments

2.466.646

+ depreciation and amortization

13.726.833

Consolidated EBITDA

27.526.991

Moneys borrowed

34.130.421

Bond loan

48.750.000

Leasing

291.392

Receivables sold or disconted

Recourse factoring

482.808

Discounted letters of credit

3.889.541

Deferred payments

Confirming

2.648.006

Operational leases (IFRS 16)

6.911.240

Consolidated Total Debt

97.103.408

Cash and equivalents

-27.746.395

Consolidated Net Debt

69.357.013

EBITDA

27.526.991

Net Debt To EBITDA Ratio

2,52x

Considering that the Total Consolidated Debt includes the value of 1.957.238 euros of loans in the form of Investment Incentives that are expected to be converted into non-reimbursable (grants), the Net Debt to Ebitda Ratio stands at 2,45x, calculated as follows:

Consolidated Net Debt

69.357.013

Grants to be converted

-1.957.238

Consolidated Net Debt after deducting grants

67.399.775

EBITDA

27.526.991

Net Debt To EBITDA Ratio

2,45x

N.º Contribuinte e da Matrícula C.R.C. de Ílhavo 500.978.654 | Capital Social 134.120.048€

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 17:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
