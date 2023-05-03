VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SG : S, S.A. informs about the announcement of the terms and conditions of the notes
ANNOUNCEMENT
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, S.A. Issue of Class A EUR45,000,000Fixed Rate Guaranteed Senior Secured Notes due 2024 with ISIN no.PTVAAAOM0001("Class A Notes") and the Class B EUR5,000,000Fixed Rate Guaranteed Senior Secured Notes due 2024 with ISIN no. PTVAABOM0000 ("Class B Notes" together with the Class A Notes, the "Notes") of VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. ("Issuer"), issued on 21 October 2019.
We make reference to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.
This statement is a Compliance Certificate for the purposes of Condition 9.6(iv) (Information undertakings) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, S.A. hereby certify pursuant to Condition 9.5 (Financial Covenants) of the terms and conditions of the Notes that, in relation to the 12 months period ended on 31 December 2022:
its Equity to Equity plus Consolidated Total Debt Ratio is equal to or higher than 23 (twenty-three) per cent, as calculated below:
Equity
75.579.123
Equity plus Consolidated Total Debt
172.682.531
Equity plus Consolidated Total Debt Ratio
43,8%
its Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio is equal to, or below 4.00x, as calculated below:
EBIT
11.333.512
+ provisions and impairments
2.466.646
+ depreciation and amortization
13.726.833
Consolidated EBITDA
27.526.991
Moneys borrowed
34.130.421
Bond loan
48.750.000
Leasing
291.392
Receivables sold or disconted
Recourse factoring
482.808
Discounted letters of credit
3.889.541
Deferred payments
Confirming
2.648.006
Operational leases (IFRS 16)
6.911.240
Consolidated Total Debt
97.103.408
Cash and equivalents
-27.746.395
Consolidated Net Debt
69.357.013
EBITDA
27.526.991
Net Debt To EBITDA Ratio
2,52x
Considering that the Total Consolidated Debt includes the value of 1.957.238 euros of loans in the form of Investment Incentives that are expected to be converted into non-reimbursable (grants), the Net Debt to Ebitda Ratio stands at 2,45x, calculated as follows:
Consolidated Net Debt
69.357.013
Grants to be converted
-1.957.238
Consolidated Net Debt after deducting grants
67.399.775
EBITDA
27.526.991
Net Debt To EBITDA Ratio
2,45x
