    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  09:51 2022-06-08 am EDT
0.8350 EUR   +0.60%
01:52pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : 1st Quarter Report 2022
PU
01:42pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Financial information - Quarterly
PU
06/06VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Corporate governance
PU
Summary 
Summary

VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : 1st Quarter Report 2022

06/08/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING

1ST QUARTER OF 2022 (IFRS)

(UNAUDITED)

Interim Financial Report (January to March 2022)

31st of May 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING ....................................................................................................................................................

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION ........................................................................................................................

6

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................................

11

1.

SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS ...................................................................................................................................................

11

2.

CONVERSION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FOREIGN COMPANIES .....................................................................................................

11

3.

SEGMENT REPORTING..............................................................................................................................................................

11

4.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CLASS .............................................................................................................................................

17

5.

TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS ...........................................................................................................................................................

18

6.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS.................................................................................................................................................................

19

7.

INVESTMENT PROPERTIES .........................................................................................................................................................

20

8.

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS .........................................................................................................................................................

20

9.

USE RIGHTS ASSETS AND LEASE LIABILITIES ....................................................................................................................................

21

10.

INCOME TAX .........................................................................................................................................................................

23

11.

INVENTORIES.........................................................................................................................................................................

24

12.

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND OTHERS...........................................................................................................................................

26

13.

SHARE CAPITAL, TREASURY SHARES, ISSUE PREMIUMS AND OTHER EQUITY ............................................................................................

26

14.

RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS............................................................................................................................................

27

15.

LOANS OBTAINED ...................................................................................................................................................................

27

16.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND OTHER DEBTS .......................................................................................................................................

28

17.

PROVISIONS ..........................................................................................................................................................................

30

18.

STATE AND OTHER PUBLIC ENTITIES .............................................................................................................................................

31

19.

SUBSIDIES.............................................................................................................................................................................

31

20.

REVENUE .............................................................................................................................................................................

31

21.

EMPLOYEE COSTS ...................................................................................................................................................................

32

22.

EXTERNAL SUPPLIES AND SERVICES..............................................................................................................................................

32

23.

OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES ..................................................................................................................................

33

24.

FINANCIAL RESULTS.................................................................................................................................................................

33

25.

COMMITMENTS .....................................................................................................................................................................

34

26.

BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES ...................................................................................................................

34

27.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ..............................................................................................................................................................

36

28.

COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATION..............................................................................................................................

36

2/37

Interim Financial Report (January to March 2022)

31st of May 2022

Interim Financial Reporting

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A., hereby presents its accounts for the period from January to March 2022, pursuant to regulation nº 5/2008, in accordance with IAS 34.

These interim financial statements were prepared based on the same accounting policies and calculation methods used in the preparation of the last annual financial statements (2021 financial year).

In this interim financial report, we only release notes which allow us to understand the changes in the financial position and performance of the company since the last annual report.

1. Activity Evolution

The first quarter of 2022 was marked not merely by the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also by an environment of great geopolitical uncertainty, with the invasion of Ukraine by the military forces of the Russian Federation in February. This exacerbated escalating prices in energy (mainly the cost of natural gas), fuel and raw materials.

In the first quarter, Grupo Vista Alegre achieved a turnover of 30.3 million euros and an EBITDA of

4.2 million euros. Foreign market represented 77.3% of Vista Alegre's turnover, with 23.4 million euros of sales.

The growth of revenues in the earthenware and stoneware segments are worth highlighting, representing an increase of 69% and 77%, respectively, in relation to the sales of the same period of the previous year.

Sales of porcelain reached 10.3 million euros, representing an increase of 44% compared to the previous year.

T €

Jan to Mar

Jan to Mar

Variation (%)

2022

2021

Segments

Total

Total

Total

Porcelain and related products

10,256

7,136

44%

Earthenware

3,314

2,282

45%

Stoneware Oven

13,402

7,590

77%

Crystal and Glass

3,288

1,962

68%

Total

30,260

18,970

60%

Internationally, the markets of France, the Netherlands and Germany were the biggest contributors to the sales of own-brand products, with a growth of 42% in comparison to the same period the previous year.

3/37

Interim Financial Report (January to March 2022)

31st of May 2022

2. Results

Grupo Vista Alegre consolidated results for the first quarter of 2022 showed positive performance in terms of turnover, reaching 30.3 million euros (59.6% above the same period of 2021) and EBITDA reaching 4.2 million euros.

The recent energy crisis, aggravated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, caused a sharp rise in natural gas prices and a strong impact on the cost structure of Vista Alegre, in the order of 485%, compared to 2021, leading to a negative net result in the first quarter.

Despite this adverse context, Vista Alegre has managed to mitigate some of this impact, thanks to investments over the last few years to improve efficiency in its processes and through more efficient management of the means of production and resource utilization. In addition, urgent government measures are expected to support the ceramics and glass industries, among the largest consumers of natural gas.

Consolidated Results

M€

Headings

31-03-202231-03-2021

Variation

Amount

%

Turnover

30.3

19.0

11.3

59.5%

E B I T D A

4.2

1.2

3.0

255.9%

EBITDA Margin

13.8%

6.2%

Operating Income

0.9

-2.1

3.0

145.5%

Operating Margin

3.1%

-10.9%

Income before taxes

-0.3

-3.4

3.1

92%

Income tax

0.0

1.1

-1.1

Net income

-0.3

-2.3

2.0

88%

The Grupo recorded a positive operating result of 934 thousand euros and a negative net result of 268 thousand euros.

4/37

Interim Financial Report (January to March 2022)

31st of May 2022

3. Investments

In the first quarter of 2022, the investments made in the amount of 759 thousand euros were essentially investments in equipment replacement and maintenance.

Ílhavo, 31st of May 2022

The Board of Directors

________________________________________________

5/37

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2022 6,00 M 6,42 M 6,42 M
Net Debt 2022 73,5 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 139 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 549
Free-Float 14,4%
