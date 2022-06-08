VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : 1st Quarter Report 2022

Interim Financial Report (January to March 2022)

31st of May 2022

Interim Financial Reporting

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A., hereby presents its accounts for the period from January to March 2022, pursuant to regulation nº 5/2008, in accordance with IAS 34.

These interim financial statements were prepared based on the same accounting policies and calculation methods used in the preparation of the last annual financial statements (2021 financial year).

In this interim financial report, we only release notes which allow us to understand the changes in the financial position and performance of the company since the last annual report.

1. Activity Evolution

The first quarter of 2022 was marked not merely by the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also by an environment of great geopolitical uncertainty, with the invasion of Ukraine by the military forces of the Russian Federation in February. This exacerbated escalating prices in energy (mainly the cost of natural gas), fuel and raw materials.

In the first quarter, Grupo Vista Alegre achieved a turnover of 30.3 million euros and an EBITDA of

4.2 million euros. Foreign market represented 77.3% of Vista Alegre's turnover, with 23.4 million euros of sales.

The growth of revenues in the earthenware and stoneware segments are worth highlighting, representing an increase of 69% and 77%, respectively, in relation to the sales of the same period of the previous year.

Sales of porcelain reached 10.3 million euros, representing an increase of 44% compared to the previous year.

T € Jan to Mar Jan to Mar Variation (%) 2022 2021 Segments Total Total Total Porcelain and related products 10,256 7,136 44% Earthenware 3,314 2,282 45% Stoneware Oven 13,402 7,590 77% Crystal and Glass 3,288 1,962 68% Total 30,260 18,970 60%

Internationally, the markets of France, the Netherlands and Germany were the biggest contributors to the sales of own-brand products, with a growth of 42% in comparison to the same period the previous year.

