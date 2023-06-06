VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : 1st Quarter Report 2023
06/06/2023 | 01:11pm EDT
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING
1STQUARTER OF 2023 (IFRS)
(UNAUDITED)
Interim Financial Report (January to March 2023)
31st of March 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
6
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
11
1.
SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS
11
2.
CONVERSION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FOREIGN COMPANIES
11
3.
SEGMENT REPORTING
11
4.
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CLASS
16
5.
TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS
17
6.
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
18
7.
INVESTMENT PROPERTIES
18
8.
FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
19
9.
USE RIGHTS ASSETS AND LEASE LIABILITIES
20
10.
INCOME TAX
22
11.
INVENTORIES
23
12.
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND OTHERS
23
13.
SHARE CAPITAL, TREASURY SHARES, ISSUE PREMIUMS AND OTHER EQUITY
24
14.
RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS
24
15.
LOANS OBTAINED
25
16.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND OTHER DEBTS
26
17.
PROVISIONS
27
18.
STATE AND OTHER PUBLIC ENTITIES
28
19.
SUBSIDIES
28
20.
REVENUE
28
21.
STAFF COSTS
29
22.
EXTERNAL SUPPLIES AND SERVICES
29
23.
OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
30
24.
FINANCIAL RESULT
30
25.
COMMITMENTS
31
26.
BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
31
27.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
33
28.
COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATION
33
2/34
Interim Financial Report (January to March 2023)
31st of March 2023
Interim Financial Reporting
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A., hereby presents its accounts for the period from January to March 2023, pursuant to regulation no 5/2008, in accordance with IAS 34.
These interim financial statements were prepared based on the same accounting policies and calculation methods used in the preparation of the last annual financial statements (2022 financial year).
In this interim financial report, we only release notes which allow us to understand the changes in the financial position and performance of the company since the last annual report.
1. Activity Evolution
The first quarter of 2023 was again marked by the inflationary pressure which continues to be felt in the global economy, resulting from the still ongoing geopolitical crisis of the invasion of Ukraine. However, despite this adverse environment, Vista Alegre has demonstrated strong resilience, based on the continued growth of its brands' awareness at a global level, which can be seen by the increase in sales via physical and online retail channels of Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro products at both national and international levels.
Additionally, the Horeca channel saw an increase of 43% in 2023 compared to 2022 and was one of
the biggest contributors to the growth of the brand's sales.
Vista Alegre thus achieved a consolidated turnover in the 1st quarter of 2023 of 31.1 million euros
and an EBITDA of 6.2 million euros.
The porcelain segment was the main driver of sales growth, with sales reaching 11.4 million euros, representing an increase of 11.1% compared to the previous year.
T €
Segments
Jan to Mar 2023
Jan to Mar 2022
Variation (%)
Total
Total
Total
Porcelain and related products
11,389
10,256
11.1%
Earthenware
3,593
3,314
8.4%
Stoneware Oven
12,735
13,402
-5.0%
Crystal and Glass
3,398
3,288
3.3%
Total
31,115
30,260
2.8%
3/34
Interim Financial Report (January to March 2023)
31st of March 2023
The stoneware segment saw a 5% reduction in its sales volume, as a result of the company's strategy of reducing the number of private label projects, particularly in the oven stoneware segment.
On the other hand, the tableware segment, both in terms of the Casa Alegre brand and products for IKEA customers, recorded a significant growth in sales compared to the same period last year.
The international markets of Brazil and the United States of America, and the markets of the Netherlands, France, Spain and Germany in Europe, were the main contributors to sales in the foreign market, representing 74.8% of the turnover of Vista Alegre, with 23.3 million euros in sales.
2. Results
The consolidated results for 1Q23 of Grupo Vista Alegre reflect excellent performance compared to the same period in 2022, with turnover increasing 2.8% to 31.1 million euros, and EBITDA of approximately 6.2 million euros, a growth of 49.7% y/y.
It should be noted that the inflationary pressure felt globally has a direct impact on production costs, namely the cost of energy, logistics, raw materials and personnel, repressing the company's results. However, the efficient management of our operations and the favorable evolution in terms of sales portfolio of branded porcelain and crustal products from Vista Alegre and artistic earthenware from Bordallo Pinheiro, allowed for an improvement in results compared to the same period last year.
M€
Headings
3M 2023
3M 2022
Var. 3M
Amount
%
Turnover
31.1
30.3
0.9
2.8%
E B I T D A
6.2
4.2
2.1
49.7%
EBITDA Margin
20.0%
13.8%
6.3 pp
Operating Income
3.1
0.9
2.2
234.0%
Operating Margin
10.0%
3.1%
6.9 pp
Income before taxes
2.0
-0.3
2.3
812%
Income tax
-0.5
0.0
Net income
1.5
-0.3
1.7
649%
The Group recorded an operating income of 3.1 million euros and the net income for the financial year grew by 1.7 million euros, compared to the same period of 2022, reaching 1.5 million euros, compared to a negative result of 268 thousand euros in March 2022.
4/34
Interim Financial Report (January to March 2023)
31st of March 2023
3. Investments
Investment during the first quarter was 2.6 million euros, mostly relating to the Cerexport production plant and included the overhaul of an oven for greater energy efficiency and improved flexibility of production lines, so as to respond to more efficiently to the market fluctuations demand.
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 17:10:12 UTC.