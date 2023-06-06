Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:26 2023-06-06 am EDT
0.8000 EUR   +5.96%
01:11pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : 1st Quarter Report 2023
PU
01:09pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Financial information - Quarterly
PU
06:02aVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : June 5 - VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informs about Composition of the Corporate Bodies
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : 1st Quarter Report 2023

06/06/2023 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING

1ST QUARTER OF 2023 (IFRS)

(UNAUDITED)

Interim Financial Report (January to March 2023)

31st of March 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

6

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

11

1.

SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS

11

2.

CONVERSION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FOREIGN COMPANIES

11

3.

SEGMENT REPORTING

11

4.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CLASS

16

5.

TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS

17

6.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

18

7.

INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

18

8.

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

19

9.

USE RIGHTS ASSETS AND LEASE LIABILITIES

20

10.

INCOME TAX

22

11.

INVENTORIES

23

12.

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND OTHERS

23

13.

SHARE CAPITAL, TREASURY SHARES, ISSUE PREMIUMS AND OTHER EQUITY

24

14.

RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS

24

15.

LOANS OBTAINED

25

16.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND OTHER DEBTS

26

17.

PROVISIONS

27

18.

STATE AND OTHER PUBLIC ENTITIES

28

19.

SUBSIDIES

28

20.

REVENUE

28

21.

STAFF COSTS

29

22.

EXTERNAL SUPPLIES AND SERVICES

29

23.

OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

30

24.

FINANCIAL RESULT

30

25.

COMMITMENTS

31

26.

BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

31

27.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

33

28.

COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATION

33

2/34

Interim Financial Report (January to March 2023)

31st of March 2023

Interim Financial Reporting

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A., hereby presents its accounts for the period from January to March 2023, pursuant to regulation no 5/2008, in accordance with IAS 34.

These interim financial statements were prepared based on the same accounting policies and calculation methods used in the preparation of the last annual financial statements (2022 financial year).

In this interim financial report, we only release notes which allow us to understand the changes in the financial position and performance of the company since the last annual report.

1. Activity Evolution

The first quarter of 2023 was again marked by the inflationary pressure which continues to be felt in the global economy, resulting from the still ongoing geopolitical crisis of the invasion of Ukraine. However, despite this adverse environment, Vista Alegre has demonstrated strong resilience, based on the continued growth of its brands' awareness at a global level, which can be seen by the increase in sales via physical and online retail channels of Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro products at both national and international levels.

Additionally, the Horeca channel saw an increase of 43% in 2023 compared to 2022 and was one of

the biggest contributors to the growth of the brand's sales.

Vista Alegre thus achieved a consolidated turnover in the 1st quarter of 2023 of 31.1 million euros

and an EBITDA of 6.2 million euros.

The porcelain segment was the main driver of sales growth, with sales reaching 11.4 million euros, representing an increase of 11.1% compared to the previous year.

T €

Segments

Jan to Mar 2023

Jan to Mar 2022

Variation (%)

Total

Total

Total

Porcelain and related products

11,389

10,256

11.1%

Earthenware

3,593

3,314

8.4%

Stoneware Oven

12,735

13,402

-5.0%

Crystal and Glass

3,398

3,288

3.3%

Total

31,115

30,260

2.8%

3/34

Interim Financial Report (January to March 2023)

31st of March 2023

The stoneware segment saw a 5% reduction in its sales volume, as a result of the company's strategy of reducing the number of private label projects, particularly in the oven stoneware segment.

On the other hand, the tableware segment, both in terms of the Casa Alegre brand and products for IKEA customers, recorded a significant growth in sales compared to the same period last year.

The international markets of Brazil and the United States of America, and the markets of the Netherlands, France, Spain and Germany in Europe, were the main contributors to sales in the foreign market, representing 74.8% of the turnover of Vista Alegre, with 23.3 million euros in sales.

2. Results

The consolidated results for 1Q23 of Grupo Vista Alegre reflect excellent performance compared to the same period in 2022, with turnover increasing 2.8% to 31.1 million euros, and EBITDA of approximately 6.2 million euros, a growth of 49.7% y/y.

It should be noted that the inflationary pressure felt globally has a direct impact on production costs, namely the cost of energy, logistics, raw materials and personnel, repressing the company's results. However, the efficient management of our operations and the favorable evolution in terms of sales portfolio of branded porcelain and crustal products from Vista Alegre and artistic earthenware from Bordallo Pinheiro, allowed for an improvement in results compared to the same period last year.

M€

Headings

3M 2023

3M 2022

Var. 3M

Amount

%

Turnover

31.1

30.3

0.9

2.8%

E B I T D A

6.2

4.2

2.1

49.7%

EBITDA Margin

20.0%

13.8%

6.3 pp

Operating Income

3.1

0.9

2.2

234.0%

Operating Margin

10.0%

3.1%

6.9 pp

Income before taxes

2.0

-0.3

2.3

812%

Income tax

-0.5

0.0

Net income

1.5

-0.3

1.7

649%

The Group recorded an operating income of 3.1 million euros and the net income for the financial year grew by 1.7 million euros, compared to the same period of 2022, reaching 1.5 million euros, compared to a negative result of 268 thousand euros in March 2022.

4/34

Interim Financial Report (January to March 2023)

31st of March 2023

3. Investments

Investment during the first quarter was 2.6 million euros, mostly relating to the Cerexport production plant and included the overhaul of an oven for greater energy efficiency and improved flexibility of production lines, so as to respond to more efficiently to the market fluctuations demand.

Ílhavo, 31st of May 2023

The Board of Directors

________________________________________________

5/34

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 17:10:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
01:11pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : 1st Quarter Report 2023
PU
01:09pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Financial information - Quarterly
PU
06:02aVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : June 5 - VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informs abou..
PU
06:02aVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : June 5 - VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informs abou..
PU
05:54aVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : June 5 - VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informs abou..
PU
06/05Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Board members and functions
PU
06/05Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Material information
PU
06/05Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Prestação de contas anuais
PU
06/05Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Prestação de contas anuais
PU
06/05Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Titulares de Órgãos Sociais
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 141 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2022 1,50 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net Debt 2022 71,5 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 127 M 136 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 472
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,76 €
Average target price 1,31 €
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Nuno Maria P. de M. Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mário Godinho de Matos Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Alexandra da Conceição Lopes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA-11.18%136
HANGZHOU GREATSTAR INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD-6.06%2 997
YANTAI EDDIE PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.15.01%2 029
FISKARS OYJ ABP-4.94%1 266
ZHANG XIAOQUAN INC.-5.98%314
CHURCHILL CHINA PLC17.02%188
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer