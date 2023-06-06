VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : 1st Quarter Report 2023

Interim Financial Report (January to March 2023)

31st of March 2023

Interim Financial Reporting

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A., hereby presents its accounts for the period from January to March 2023, pursuant to regulation no 5/2008, in accordance with IAS 34.

These interim financial statements were prepared based on the same accounting policies and calculation methods used in the preparation of the last annual financial statements (2022 financial year).

In this interim financial report, we only release notes which allow us to understand the changes in the financial position and performance of the company since the last annual report.

1. Activity Evolution

The first quarter of 2023 was again marked by the inflationary pressure which continues to be felt in the global economy, resulting from the still ongoing geopolitical crisis of the invasion of Ukraine. However, despite this adverse environment, Vista Alegre has demonstrated strong resilience, based on the continued growth of its brands' awareness at a global level, which can be seen by the increase in sales via physical and online retail channels of Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro products at both national and international levels.

Additionally, the Horeca channel saw an increase of 43% in 2023 compared to 2022 and was one of

the biggest contributors to the growth of the brand's sales.

Vista Alegre thus achieved a consolidated turnover in the 1st quarter of 2023 of 31.1 million euros

and an EBITDA of 6.2 million euros.

The porcelain segment was the main driver of sales growth, with sales reaching 11.4 million euros, representing an increase of 11.1% compared to the previous year.

T € Segments Jan to Mar 2023 Jan to Mar 2022 Variation (%) Total Total Total Porcelain and related products 11,389 10,256 11.1% Earthenware 3,593 3,314 8.4% Stoneware Oven 12,735 13,402 -5.0% Crystal and Glass 3,398 3,288 3.3% Total 31,115 30,260 2.8%

