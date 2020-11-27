VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : 3rd Quarter Report 2020

COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATION..............................................................................................................................
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)
Interim Financial Reporting
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.S., hereby presents its accounts for the period from January to September 2020, pursuant to regulation nº 5/2008, in accordance with IAS 34.
These interim financial statements were prepared based on the same accounting policies and calculation methods used in the preparation of the last annual financial statements (2019 financial year).
In this interim financial report, we only release notes which allow us to understand the changes in the financial position and performance of the company since the last annual report.
1. Activity Evolution
In the third quarter of 2020, still in an unstable context, the results of Grupo Vista Alegre showed a remarkable capacity for recovery, compared to the second quarter, where the effect of the pandemic had a very significant negative impact on activity.
Turnover in the first nine months of 2020 was 75.8 million euros, with good performance from exports, which grew 8.4 p.p. over the same period. Strength in foreign markets maintained the growth trajectory, increasing to 82.4% of the turnover of Vista Alegre, reaching 62.4 million euros.
Consolidated Sales per Segment and per Markets
T €
January to September 2020
January to September 2019
Segments
DM
FM
Total
DM
FM
Total
Porcelain and related products
7,619
10,810
18,429
14,551
21,014
35,565
Earthenware
2,529
3,059
5,589
3,198
2,831
6,030
Stoneware Oven
698
24,736
25,433
615
13,526
14,141
Stoneware Tableware
566
17,797
18,362
519
18,221
18,741
Crystal and Glass
1,968
6,044
8,012
2,986
6,726
9,713
Total
13,379
62,446
75,825
21,870
62,319
84,189
In the third quarter, Grupo Vista Alegre exceeded turnover of the same period by 24%, reaching 33.2 million euros, showing an important sign of recovery of its business. In September turnover was 11.4 million euros, surpassing the same period of the previous year by around 13% (10.1 million euros).
In the retail channel, there was an increase in consumption in this last quarter, which positively influenced sales growth in stores. It is worth highlighting the very positive evolution of the online channel which grew 122% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year.
Contracts signed in the second quarter of two important orders, worth 16.2 million euros, allowed for further strengthened sales growth in this third quarter.
2. Results
Consolidated results for the third quarter of 2020 of Grupo Vista Alegre showed a performance above that for the same period of 2019, with a turnover of 33.4 million euros (24% above the same period of 2019), EBITDA of 6.1 million euros (12% above the same period of 2019) and a positive net result of 1 million euros.
In aggregate terms in the first nine months of 2020, the company reached a turnover of 75.8 million euros and EBITDA stood at 10.2 million euros.
M€
Headings
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
9M 2020
3Q 2019
9M 2019
Variation 3Q
Value
%
Turnover
24.3
18.3
33.2
75.8
26.8
84.2
6.5
24.2%
E B I T D A
3.2
0.9
6.1
10.2
5.5
17.0
0.7
12.1%
EBITDA Margin
13.0%
5.0%
18.5%
13.5%
20.5%
20.2%
-2.0 pp
Operating Income
0.2
-2.2
3.1
1.0
2.3
8.4
0.8
35.6%
Operating Margin
0.6%
-11.9%
9.2%
1.4%
8.4%
10.0%
0.8 pp
Income before taxes
-1.3
-3.4
1.7
-2.9
0.9
5.1
0.9
100%
Income tax
0.5
0.8
-0.7
0.6
-0.7
-1.2
0.1
Net income
-0.8
-2.6
1.0
-2.3
0.1
3.8
0.9
660%
Investment
3.3
19.3
-16.0
-83.1%
The company recorded a positive operating result of 1 million euros and the net result was negative at 2.3 million euros.
3. Investments
During the third quarter of 2020, investments were carried out amounting to 3.3 million euros aimed mainly at the porcelain segment with the acquisition of new equipment for the forming process of pieces and at the Ovenware segment with the New Shaping Stoneware project of Cerutil.
Ílhavo, 27th November 2020
The Board of Directors
________________________________________________
Net income for the financial year Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
ending on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019
T €
Notes:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Tangible fixed assets
5
138,693
142,691
Goodwill
4,711
4,711
Investment properties
7
970
970
Intangible Assets
6
1,351
1,384
Financial investments
8
682
682
Use rights assets
9
6,820
7,546
Deferred taxes
10
5,624
5,887
Total non-current assets
158,850
163,871
Current assets
Inventories
11
47,501
41,770
Accounts receivable and others
12
20,296
21,727
State and other public entities
18
3,497
2,152
Cash and cash equivalents
7,366
14,462
Total current assets
78,660
80,111
TOTAL ASSETS
237,510
243,981
SHARE CAPITAL
Equity
13
134,120
134,120
Treasury capital
13
-2
-2
Issue premiums
13
24,382
24,280
Supplementary benefits
13
38,182
38,182
Reserves and retained earnings
14
-125,064
-131,994
Net income for the financial year
-2,231
7,226
Equity excluding non-controlling interests
69,387
71,812
Non-controlling interests
907
980
Total equity
70,294
72,792
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Loans obtained
15
76,891
68,370
Subsidies
19
6,586
6,768
Lease liabilities
9
4,593
5,745
Provisions
17
238
238
Provisions f
or pensions
17
1,109
1,194
Deferred taxes
10
9,278
9,289
Total non-current liabilities
98,696
91,604
Current liabilities
Loans obtained
15
22,269
29,971
Lease liabilities
9
2,527
1,787
Accounts payable and other debts
16
41,133
45,925
State and other public entities
18
2,591
1,902
Total current liabilities
68,520
79,585
Total liabilities
167,216
171,189
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
237,510
243,981
Consolidated Statements of Results for the nine-month periods
ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019
Headings
Note
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
s
Sales and services provided
3 and 20
75,825
84,189
Cost of goods sold and material consumed
-31,175
-28,150
Production variation
5,343
2,947
Gross margin
49,993
58,986
Works for the company itself
5
396
1,992
External supplies and services
22
-13,453
-15,238
Personnel costs
21
-29,123
-30,642
Amortizations
5, 6 and 9
-9,340
-7,958
Impairments
56
13
Other operating expenses and losses
23
-713
-1,123
Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets
5
112
-676
Other profit and operating income
23
3,110
3,045
Operating income
1,038
8,399
Interest and similar expenses incurred
24
-4,182
-3,352
Interest and similar income obtained
24
196
11
Financial result
-3,986
-3,341
Result before taxes
-2,948
5,057
Income tax
10
596
-1,237
Consolidated income for the financial year
-2,352
3,820
Attributable:
Shareholders
-2,231
3,708
Non-controlling interests
-121
112
Basic earnings per share (€)
-0.0133
0.0251
Diluted earnings per share (€)
-0.0133
0.0251
Comprehensive Consolidated Income Statement for the nine- month periods ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
Consolidated income for the financial year (a)
-2,352
3,820
Other comprehensive income:
Amounts that will not be reclassified later in results
Retirement benefits
Actuarial gains and losses
0
123
Tax impact of the above mentioned effect
0
-22
Amounts that will be reclassified later in results
Adjustments of exchange conversion
-221
-149
Other adjustments
Gross amount
-27
-42
-248
-190
Other comprehensive income for the financial year (b):
-248
-89
Total comprehensive income for the financial year (a) + (b)
-2,600
3,731
Comprehensive income for the financial year attributable to:
Shareholders
-2,527
3,691
Non-controlling interests
-73
40
-2,600
3,731
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the nine-month periods ending on the 30th September 2020 and for the financial year ended on the 31st December 2019
Equity attributable to of parent company
Common
Share
Supplementary
Reserves and
Net results
Non-
Total
Headings
Capital
retained
Total
(note 13)
shares
premiums
benefits
results
financial
controlling
equity
(note 13)
(note 13)
(note 13)
year
interests
(note 14)
Balance on the 1st January 2019
121,927
-2
22,065
38,182
-132,662
49,510
780
50,290
Changes to the perimeter
0
0
Capital increase
12,193
2,216
14,408
14,408
Total comprehensive income
7,226
7,226
228
7,454
Net income for the financial year
Other comprehensive income for the financial year
667
667
-27
640
Total
12,193
0
2,216
0
667
7,226
22,302
201
22,502
Balance on the 30th December 2019
134,120
-2
24,280
38,182
-131,994
7,226
71,812
980
72,792
Equity attributable to shareholders of parent company
Capital
Common
Share
Supplementary
Reserves and
Net
Non-
Total
Headings
shares
premiums
benefits
retained
results
Total
controlling
equity
(note 13)
results
(note 13)
(note 13)
(note 13)
financial year
interests
(note 14)
Balance on the 1st January 2020
134,120
-2
24,280
38,182
-131,994
71,812
980
72,792
Capital increase
0
102
102
102
Total comprehensive income
Net income for the financial year
7,226
-2,231
-2,231
-121
-2,352
Other comprehensive income for the financial year
-296
-296
48
-248
Total
0
0
102
0
6,930
-2,231
-2,425
-73
-2,498
Balance on the 30th September 2020
134,120
-2
24,382
38,182
-125,064
-2,231
69,387
907
70,294
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the nine-month periods ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 and for the financial year ended on the 31st December 2019
Headings
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
31/12/2019
1. OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Customer receivables
87,098
93,648
130,898
Payments to suppliers
-61,904
-50,581
-67,092
Payments to staff
-29,152
-30,649
-42,209
Flows generated by operations
-3,959
12,418
21,598
Other operating (payments)/receivables
167
-425
-393
Flows from operating activities
-3,792
11,992
21,205
2. INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES: Receivables from:
Investment properties
0
900
Investment grants
1,278
4,854
8,663
1,278
4,854
9,563
Payments relating to:
Financial investments
0
-500
Tangible fixed assets
-3,781
-21,812
-28,284
-3,781
-21,812
-28,784
Flows from investment activities
-2,503
-16,958
-19,221
3. INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES:
Receivables from:
Loans obtained
11,942
26,575
106,378
Capital increase, supplementary benefits
0
14,408
11,942
26,575
120,786
Payments relating to:
Loans obtained
-10,363
-29,439
-114,223
Amortization of financial lease contracts
-15
-108
-145
Interest and similar
-2,362
-12,741
-1,416
-30,962
-5,084-119,451
Flows generated by investment activities
-799
-4,387
1,335
4. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS VARIATION
-7,093
-9,353
3,319
5. EFFECT OF CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
-2
3
-2
6. INITIAL CASH AND BANK DEPOSITS
14,462
11,145
11,145
7. FINAL CASH AND BANK DEPOSITS
7,366
1,795
14,462
30/09/2020
30/9/2019
31/12/2019
Bank deposits
7,358
1,787
14,453
Cash
8
8
8
7,366
1,795
14,462
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
The amounts are in thousands of euros, except in the cases indicated otherwise
1. Seasonality of operations
It should be noted that the activity of Grupo VAA is subject to some seasonality, particularly
concerning sales in the company's own stores, since in December they correspond to about three
times the average sales made by the retail channel in the remaining months of the year. This
channel's sales amounted to 7.9 million euros during the first nine months of 2020 and typically
December sales are equal to or higher than the total amount of one quarter of retail sales during the year (during the month of December 2019 for example sales amounted to 4 million euros).
2. Conversion of financial statements of foreign companies
The prices used in the conversion to euros of the accounts of the foreign subsidiaries were as follows:
Closing currency exchange
Average currency exchange
Currency
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
American dollar
€ 0.8541
€ 0.8902
€ 0.8850
€ 0.8933
English pound
€ 1.0986
€ 1.1714
€ 1.1285
€ 1.1413
Mozambican metical
€ 0.0118
€ 0.0145
€ 0.0129
€ 0.0143
Mexican peso
€ 0.0382
€ 0.0474
€ 0.0404
€ 0.0464
Brazilian real
€ 0.1512
€ 0.2217
€ 0.1722
€ 0.2260
Indian rupee
€ 0.0120
€ 0.0125
€ 0.0120
€ 0.0127
3. Segment reporting
Segment information is presented in relation to the Group's geographic and business segments and is based on the different types of goods that are produced in industrial plants in different locations. The results, assets and liabilities of each segment correspond to those that are directly attributable to them, as well as those that can reasonably be attributed to them. Moreover, common assets ("corporate assets") are allocated to each operating segment based on their weight in the overall activity of Grupo Vista Alegre.
On the 30th September 2020, the Group was organised into six main business segments: (1) Porcelain and Related products, (2) Stoneware Oven-to-tableware, (3) Stoneware tableware, (4) Crystal and Glass, (5) Earthenware and (6) Real estate, and it is according to this segmentation that
Internal financial reporting and operational reporting systems are presented. Regarding the "Real Estate" segment, and as a result of the sale of the subsidiary VA Grupo, the segment was no longer relevant to Vista Alegre's activity at Group level, and was only maintained for the purposes of comparison.
3.1-Turnover
3.1.1- Information by business segment
The breakdown of turnover by business segment and geographical areas on the 30th September
2020 and 2019 is as follows:
Porcelain and
Stoneware
Stoneware
Crystal
Earthenware
oven to
and
Total
related products
tableware
September 2020
tableware
glass
Gross sales by segment
18,429
5,589
25,433
18,362
8,012
75,825
Sales %
24%
7%
34%
24%
11%
100%
Porcelain and
Stoneware
Stoneware
Crystal
Earthenware
oven to
and
Total
related products
tableware
September 2019
tableware
glass
Gross sales by segment
35,565
6,030
14,141
18,741
9,713
84,189
Sales %
42%
7%
17%
22%
12%
100%
The results by business segment are as follows:
30 th September 2020
Porcelain and
Stoneware Stoneware
Crystal
Other not
Earthenware
and
Real State
Total
related products
oven to
Tableware
allocated
tableware
glass
Operating profit
-3,493
859
1,086
2,956
-238
-132
0
1,038
Net financial costs
-3,239
-106
-304
-106
-231
0
0
-3,986
Profit before
Income tax
-6,732
753
782
2,850
-470
-132
0
-2,948
Income tax
596
596
Net income for the financial year
-6,732
753
782
2,850
-470
-132
596
-2,352
Non-controlling interests
-121
-121
Net income for the financial year
Attributable to shareholders
-6,732
753
782
2,850
-470
-132
717
-2,231
30th September 2019
Porcelain and
Stoneware Stoneware
Crystal
Other not
Earthenware
and
Real State
Total
related products
oven to
Tableware
allocated
tableware
glass
Operating profit
3,226
1,648
435
3,618
-391
-138
0
8,399
Net financial costs
-2,191
-244
-232
-122
-552
0
0
-3,341
Profit before
Income tax
1,035
1,405
202
3,496
-942
-138
0
5,057
Income tax
-1,237
-1,237
Net income for the financial year
1,035
1,405
202
3,496
-942
-138
-1,237
3,820
Non-controlling interests
112
112
Net income for the financial year
Attributable to shareholders
1,035
1,405
202
3,496
-942
-138
-1,349
3,708
Other elements by business segment (non-cash expenses) are as follows:
30th September 2020
Porcelain and
Earthenware
Stoneware
Stoneware
Crystal
Real State Total
related products
oven to
tableware
and
tableware
glass
Amortization and Depreciation
5,045
355
487
2,458
897
98
9,340
Impairment (losses/reversals)
-60
0
3
0
-112
-169
Total
4,985
355
490
2,458
659
98
9,171
30th September 2019
Porcelain and
Earthenware
Stoneware
Stoneware
Crystal
Real State Total
related products
oven to
tableware
and
tableware
glass
Amortization and Depreciation
3,979
379
743
1,981
781
94
7,958
Impairment (losses/reversals)
-9
0
-1
0
675
663
Total
3,970
379
742
1,981
1,456
94
8,621
Transfers or transactions between segments are carried out under normal commercial terms and under the conditions applicable to independent third parties.
The assets, liabilities and investments of the segments for the financial years ended on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 are as follows:
30 th September 2020
Porcelain and
Earthenware
Stoneware
Stoneware
Crystal and
Real State
Other not
Total
related products
oven to
Tableware
glass
allocated
tableware
Tangible fixed assets
47,394
13,364
19,714
39,464
18,672
84
0
138,693
Investment properties
0
0
0
0
0
970
0
970
Intangible assets and Goodwill
3,008
37
2,693
0
323
0
0
6,061
Financial investments
0
0
0
0
0
0
682
682
Deferred taxes
0
0
0
0
0
0
5,624
5,624
Use Rights (IFRS 16)
0
0
0
0
0
0
6,820
6,820
Non-current assets
50,403
13,401
22,407
39,464
18,996
1,054
13,126
158,850
Current assets
34,342
5,688
13,717
6,696
10,850
0
7,366
78,660
Total Assets
84,745
19,089
36,124
46,160
29,846
1,054
20,492
237,510
Operating liabilities
12,289
3,547
16,105
8,263
3,265
0
2,767
46,235
Other liabilities
69,169
12,511
13,357
10,883
13,564
156
1,341
120,981
Total liabilities
81,458
16,058
29,462
19,146
16,829
156
4,107
167,216
31 st December 2019
Porcelain and
Stoneware
Stoneware
Crystal and
Other not
Earthenware
oven to
Real
State
Total
related products
tableware
Tableware
glass
allocated
Tangible fixed assets
48,095
13,734
19,989
41,215
19,658
0
0
142,691
Investment properties
0
0
0
0
0
970
0
970
Intangible assets and Goodwill
2,907
44
2,737
0
406
0
0
6,095
Financial investments
0
0
0
0
0
0
682
682
Deferred taxes
0
728
71
525
0
0
4,563
5,887
Non-current assets
51,002
14,506
22,797
41,740
20,065
970
12,791
163,871
Current assets
38,176
3,285
8,645
5,946
10,798
0
13,261
80,111
Total Assets
89,178
17,791
31,442
47,686
30,863
970
26,052
243,981
Operating liabilities
11,345
2,826
13,731
12,158
3,727
0
2,130
45,917
Other liabilities
70,316
11,951
16,771
9,823
14,822
156
1,432
125,272
Total liabilities
81,661
14,776
30,502
21,982
18,550
156
3,562
171,189
Segment assets mainly include tangible fixed assets, intangible assets, inventories, accounts receivable and cash and cash equivalents.
Segment liabilities correspond to operating liabilities and exclude provisions and deferred taxes that are not easily allocated to the business. Deferred tax liabilities related to the revaluation of factories and real estate were allocated by business, as were loans.
3.2- Information by geographical area
The four segments of the Gruop's industrial (non-real estate) business components operate in three broad geographical areas, despite being managed worldwide. The breakdown of turnover by geographic segment on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 is as follows:
January to September 2020
Porcelain and
Stoneware
Stoneware
Crystal
Total
Geographical area
related products
Earthenware
oven to
Tableware
and
tableware
glass
Portugal
7,619
2,529
698
566
1,968
13,379
France
667
184
9,043
4,229
4,082
18,206
Netherlands
185
184
9,056
3,007
74
12,505
Italy
135
111
774
4,242
8
5,270
Spain
2,473
387
14
3,681
407
6,962
Germany
570
71
2,828
1,133
17
4,619
USA
1,015
372
192
0
267
1,845
United Kingdom
193
339
49
558
657
1,797
Brazil
839
28
110
0
20
997
Sweden
131
355
1
591
9
1,086
Rest of Europe
3,079
608
1,091
356
239
5,373
Other countries
1,524
421
1,578
0
262
3,785
Total
18,429
5,589
25,433
18,362
8,012
75,825
January to September 2019
Porcelain and
Stoneware
Stoneware
Crystal
Geographical area
Earthenware
and
related products
oven to
Tableware
glass
Total
tableware
Portugal
14,551
3,198
615
519
2,986
21,870
France
570
261
1,432
4,187
4,582
11,032
Netherlands
7,828
140
1,349
1,491
88
10,895
Italy
2,510
113
3,309
4,016
26
9,974
Spain
3,128
296
290
2,972
449
7,135
Germany
219
49
2,870
2,580
25
5,744
USA
1,080
310
737
0
244
2,370
United Kingdom
381
211
166
994
481
2,234
Brazil
1,448
121
271
0
97
1,936
Sweden
1
388
9
1,192
7
1,597
Rest of Europe
1,219
414
1,441
604
208
3,885
Other countries
2,631
527
1,653
186
520
5,517
Total
35,565
6,030
14,141
18,741
9,713
84,189
Total assets by geographical area:
Total liabilities by geographical area:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Portugal
228,815
199,411
Portugal
152,856
145,724
Rest of Europe
5,006
7,095
Rest of Europe
6,643
8,673
Other countries
3,689
6,351
Other countries
7,718
8,170
237,510
212,857
167,216
162,568
4. Financial instruments by class
Financial instruments were classified as follows:
Amount in the
Notes
Consolidated
Financial Position
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Financial assets
Available-for-sale financial assets
Financial investments
8
682
682
Loans and receivables
Accounts receivable and others
12
20,296
21,727
State and other public entities
18
3,497
2,152
Cash and cash equivalents
7,366
14,462
Total
31,841
39,022
Financial liabilities
Loans obtained
Interest-bearing bank loans at variable interest rates
15
69,679
61,166
Unpaid loans (subsidies)
15
17,403
16,685
Operating loans
15
12,078
20,490
Lease liability
9
7,121
7,532
Accounts payable
Suppliers
16
18,577
23,965
State and other public entities
18
2,591
1,902
Other creditors
16
7,855
5,063
Investors
16
1,334
3,697
Advances to customers
16
224
231
Total
136,862
140,731
The financial assets available for sale were measured at the cost of investing in unlisted companies, and whose fair value cannot be reliably measured. The Board of Directors believes that the amount by which these assets are reflected is lower than the respective realization value.
5. Tangible fixed assets
During the nine-month period ending on the 30th of September 2020 and the year ended on the 31st of December 2019, the changes in the gross value of tangible fixed assets, as well as in the related accumulated amortization and impairment losses, were as follows:
Lands and
Transport equipment
Office
Other
Cultural
and basic
assets tools
Assets in progress
Total
buildings
heritage
equipment
equipment
utensils
Financial year 2020
Initial net amount
69,421
56,155
62
1,308
9,901
5,845
142,691
Additions
694
741
18
89
1,702
0
3,244
Sales and write-offs (net amount)
0
-93
-1
0
0
0
-93
Impairments
0
112
0
0
0
0
112
Transfer
276
4,544
34
337
-5,390
0
-200
Depreciation of the financial year
-1,970
-4,674
-42
-374
0
0
-7,060
Final net amount September 2020
68,421
56,785
71
1,359
6,212
5,845
138,693
Lands and
Transport equipment
Office
Other
Cultural
and basic
assets tools
Assets in progress
Total
buildings
equipment
heritage
equipment
utensils
Financial year 2019
Initial net amount
60,667
28,338
176
1,803
30,470
5,845
127,299
Additions
3,899
11,928
34
24
7,122
0
23,008
Sales and write-offs (net amount)
0
-13
-1
0
0
0
-14
Impairments
0
-632
0
0
0
0
-632
Revaluation
1,189
0
0
0
0
0
1,189
Transfer
6,312
21,286
2
1
-27,691
0
-89
Depreciation of the financial year
-2,646
-4,752
-150
-521
0
0
-8,069
Final net amount December 2019
69,421
56,155
62
1,308
9,901
5,845
142,691
The amounts of property, plant and equipment increases on the 30th September 2020 are mainly related to the acquisition and installation of forming equipment to respond to a contract signed with a world-renowned brand (VAA, SA); and also related to the investment resulting from the New Shaping Stoneware project (Cerutil), still in progress.
During the nine-months ending on the 30th September 2020, the amount of increases in tangible fixed assets includes approximately 396 thousand euros related to the capitalization of expenses ("Works for the company itself"), associated with internal development project which relate to the investments described above. These expenses mainly relate to the internal personnel expenses of the Group that were involved in the development of the projects.
6. Intangible Assets
During the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and the financial year ended on the 31st December 2019, changes in the gross value of intangible assets, as well as in the respective amortizations and accumulated impairment losses, were as follows:
Change
Project
Software
Other
intangible
Total
management
development
programs
assets
Financial year 2020
Initial net amount
166
977
19
222
1,384
Increases
0
0
0
20
20
Transfer
0
0
200
0
200
Amortization of the financial year
0
-121
-36
-96
-253
Final net amount September 2020
166
856
183
145
1,351
Change
Project
Software
Other
intangible
Total
management
development
programs
assets
Financial year 2019
Initial net amount
166
1,138
26
301
1,631
Amount
0
0
9
51
60
Changes to the perimeter
0
0
0
0
0
Amortization of the financial year
0
-161
-18
-217
-396
Final net amount December 2019
166
977
19
222
1,384
7. Investment properties
These are real estate (land and buildings) not used in the ordinary course of the Group's business, and are for sale either in their current state or after a valuation process. However, part of this real estate generates rent and therefore, taking into account the Group's activity, these assets can also be considered as Investment Properties.
As a reference to the 30th September 2020, the Group decided not to request the independent evaluators to update the valuations carried out by reference to the 31st December 2019, since there were no circumstances that materially altered said valuations.
The amounts recognised in the income statement for September 2020 and 2019 related to income from investment properties were as follows, in thousands of euros:
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
Real estate rents
2
1
8. Financial investments
The heading "Financial investments" consists of residual investments in companies for which the Group has no control or significant influence and have been classified as available-for-sale financial investments.
Available-for-sale financial investments were measured at cost as they are investments in unlisted companies, whose fair value cannot be measured reliably.
The detail on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 of this heading is as follows:
Financial investments
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Capital Criativo - SCR, S.A.
500
500
Imerys Ceramics Portugal, SA
58
58
VAA-Empreendimentos Turísticos, SA
45
45
Fundação Visabeira - Instit..Solid. Social
36
36
Lusitánia Gás SA
20
20
Centro Tecnológico da Cerâmica e do Vidro
6
6
Duofil Lda
0
0
Other participations
17
17
682
682
9. Use Rights and Operating Leases (IFRS 16)
Changes in the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 in the amount of use rights, as well as in the respective accumulated amortizations and impairment losses, were as follows:
Buildings and other
constructions
Gross asset
Opening balance on 1st January 2020
7,546
Renewal / new contracts of the exercise
1,249
Final balance
8,796
Accumulated amortization and impairment losses
Depreciations in the financial year
1,976
Final balance
1,976
Net asset value at 30th September 2020
6,820
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)
Changes in the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 in the amount of lease liabilities was as follows:
Buildings and other
constructions
Liabilities
Opening balance
7,532
New contracts of the exercise
1,249
Payments made in the financial year
-1,923
Financial cost of the year
248
Final balance on 30th September 2020
7,121
At the balance sheet date, non-current lease liabilities matured as follows:
Value in debt
30/09/2020
Until 12 months
2,527
From 12 to 24 months
1,448
From 24 to 36 months
1,368
≥ 36 months
1,778
Total
7,121
10. Income Tax
Current tax during the nine-month period ending on the 30th of September 2020 and the year ended on the 31st of December 2019 is recorded as an account payable to the company Grupo Visabeira, S.A., in accordance with the Special Regime for the Taxation of Groups of Companies.
On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, the detail and changes of deferred tax assets and liabilities, according to the temporary differences that originated them, is as follows:
Temporary differences
Base
Assets
Liabilities
Net effect
Impact P&L
Dr/(Cr)
Balance on the 31st December 2019
Revaluation of tangible fixed assets / Fair value invest. properties Investment
41,084
0
9,244
Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets
632
161
Retirement benefits - Benefit plan managed by the Grupo
970
260
42
Adjustments and other provisions not fiscally accepted
12,198
2,745
0
Reportable tax losses - Spain
3,403
851
0
Reportable tax losses - Mozambique
15
7
3
Tax credit
0
1,615
0
Cancellation of intra-group transactions
1,102
248
0
5,887
9,289
Changes of the net information of the financial year
Revaluation of tangible fixed assets / Fair value invest. properties Investment
-46
-10
10
-10
Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets
0
0
Retirement benefits - Benefit plan managed by the Grupo
0
0
Adjustments and other provisions not fiscally accepted
-1,169
-263
-263
263
Reportable tax losses - Spain
0
0
Reportable tax losses - Mozambique
0
0
Tax credit
0
0
Balance on the 30th September 2020
-263
-10
-253
253
Revaluation of tangible fixed assets / Fair value invest. properties Investment
41,039
0
9,234
Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets
632
161
Retirement benefits - Benefit plan managed by the Grupo
970
260
42
Adjustments and other provisions not fiscally accepted
11,029
2,482
0
Reportable tax losses - Spain
3,403
851
0
Reportable tax losses - Mozambique
15
7
3
Tax credit
0
1,615
0
Cancellation of intra-group transactions
1,102
248
0
5,624
9,278
0
Impact on the Income Statement - Income tax
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
Current tax
849
-871
Deferred tax
-253
-366
596 -1,237
11. Inventories
The detail of inventories, with reference to the 30th September 2020 and to the 31st December 2019, is as follows:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Adjustments
Gross asset
Impairments
Net
Gross
Impairments
Net
Movement
Movement
Asset
Asset
Asset
2020
2019
Goods
1,467
-908
559
1,604
-758
846
-150
225
Raw material
6,358
-1,644
4,714
6,081
-1,644
4,438
0
67
Products under manufacture
6,096
0
6,096
5,449
0
5,449
0
0
Finished and intermediate products
44,501
-8,368
36,132
39,746
-8,708
31,038
340
-633
58,421
-10,920
47,501
52,880
-11,110
41,770
190
-341
The amounts of impairment and reversal of impairment losses are recognized in the consolidated statement of profit and loss, respectively, under "Cost of goods sold and materials consumed" and "Change in production", depending on whether these are goods/ raw materials or products.
12. Accounts receivable and others
On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, this heading was as follows:
30/09/2020 31/12/2019
Customers
14,983
17,374
Other debtors
5,313
4,354
20,296
21,727
30/09/2020 31/12/2019
Accounts receivable from customers and other debtors
23,761
24,890
Less: impairment of accounts receivable
-3,465
-3,163
Accounts receivable from customers and other debtors-net
20,296
21,727
Other debtors
30/09/2020 31/12/2019
Advances from suppliers
62
64
Expenses to be recognized (deferred costs)
2,313
1,977
Pensions Fund
187
187
Other debtors
2,410
349
Other debtors - Grupo Visabeira companies (Note 26)
341
1,776
5,313
4,354
The amount of "Expenses to be recognized" corresponds to invoices received during the first nine months of 2020, but which refer to expenses incurred after that date, as well as maintenance and replacement material for the manufacturing areas and equipment, which is recognized as an expense taking into account its consumption/ use.
13. Share capital, treasury shares, issue premiums and other equity
The total authorized number of common shares is 167.650.060 book-entry shares with a nominal value of 0.80 euros per share. All issued shares are paid for.
No of shares
Common shares
Common share
Treasury shares
Treasury shares
(thousands)
Turnover
Premium
Turnover
Premium
Total
On the 31st December 2018 and 2009
145,040
29,008
0
-1
-1
29,006
On the 30th June 2010
145,040
11,603
0
-1
-1
11,601
On the 31st December 2016
1,156,348
92,508
0
-1
-1
92,506
On the 31st December 2017
1,524,091
121,927
22,065
-1
-1
143,990
On the 31st December 2018
152,409
121,927
24,280
-1
-1
146,206
On the 31st December 2019
167,650
134,120
24,280
-1
-1
158,398
On the 30th of June 2020
167,650
134,120
24,232
-1
-1
158,350
At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the Company owned 110 treasury shares, valued at a price of 0.80 euros each. The premium paid per share was 1.687 euros. The total amount paid for share acquisition was 1,854 euros and this was deducted from equity.
Additionally, as of 30th September 2020 supplementary payments were made by the shareholder Visabeira Indústria, SGPS, S.A. in the amount of 38,181,653.20 euros. These supplementary payments are reimbursable while this operation reduces its own Company capital to a value lower than the sum of the social capital and its legal reserve.
14. Reserves and retained earnings
The changes on reserves and retained earnings headings were as follows:
Retained
Revaluation
Other
of land and
Total
results
Reserves
buildings
Balance on the 1st January 2019
-195,715
37,056
18,720
-139,938
Result of the previous year
7,276
0
0
7,276
Amounts that will be reclassified later in results
Other comprehensive income for the financial year
667
0
0
667
Balance on the 31st December 2019
-187,772
37,056
18,720
-131,994
Result of the previous year
7,226
0
0
7,226
Amounts that will be reclassified later in results
Other comprehensive income for the financial year
-296
0
0
-296
Balance on the 30th September 2020
-180,841
37,056
18,720
-125,064
15. Loans obtained
Debts to credit institutions and shareholder loans were as follows on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019:
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Non-Current Liabilities
Bank loans
60,959
54,407
Unpaid loans / subsidies
15,827
13,815
Financial leases
105
147
76,891
68,370
Non-Current Liabilities
Operating loans
12,078
20,490
Financial leases
118
144
Unpaid loans / subsidies
1,576
2,869
Bank loans
8,497
6,467
22,269
29,971
99,160
98,341
The main guarantees and conditions of the agreement with the banks are described below. Moreover, the maturity schedule of bank loans and loans from other entities can be summarized as follows:
Entity
Typology
Amount in
2020
2021
2022
>= 2023
debt
Various
Commercial paper
0
0
0
0
0
Various
Current account
2,083
2,083
0
0
0
Various
Mutual / Loans / Bond
67,372
5,015
5,026
3,752
53,579
Bank loans
69,455
7,098
5,026
3,752
53,579
Various
Confirming loans
3,603
3,603
0
0
0
Various
Funding "Express Bill"
1,124
1,124
0
0
0
Various
Discount on export shipments
6,306
6,306
0
0
0
Various
Factoring
1,045
1,045
0
0
0
Operating loans
12,078
12,078
0
0
0
FRME *
Other loans
449
0
449
0
0
FIEAE **
Other loans
1,200
0
0
0
1,200
AICEP ***
Repayable subsidies
15,754
15
1,381
1,439
12,920
Unpaid loans / subsidies
17,403
15
1,829
1,439
14,120
Financial leases
223
39
93
48
44
Overall Total
Overall Total
99,160
19,230
6,949
5,238
67,744
*FRME - Fundo para a Revitalização e Modernização do tecido Empresarial, SGPS, S.A. **FIEAE - Fundo Imobiliário Especial de Apoio às Empresas
***AICEP - Agência para o Investimento e Comércio Externo de Portugal
16. Accounts payable and other debts
On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, the heading "Accounts payable and other debts" was as follows:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Suppliers
18,577
23,965
Creditors and accrued expenses
22,556
21,960
41,133
45,925
The breakdown of "Suppliers" heading on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 is as follows:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Current account suppliers
18,328
23,823
Suppliers invoices receivable and checking
249
127
Suppliers' securities payable
0
15
18,577
23,965
The heading "Creditors and accrued expenses" is broken down as follows:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Accrued expenses
10,937
10,955
Related parties - Grupo Visabeira (RETGS) (Note 26)
2,206
2,014
Investors
1,334
3,697
Other creditors
7,855
5,063
Advances to customers
224
231
22,556
21,960
The heading "Other Creditors" includes 7.3 million euros related to confirming commercial debt and operating payments to export (4.1 million euros on the 31st December 2019).
The heading "Accrued expenses" on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 are broken down as follows:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Personnel costs
7,414
6,576
Interest payable
2,924
3,764
Natural gas
1
1
Rappel
155
186
Electricity
29
29
Others
414
398
10,937
10,955
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)
17.1 Provisions
The information related to provisions, regarding the periods to 30th September 2020 and the 31st December 2019, can be summarised as follows:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Initial balance on the 01st January
238
369
Changes to the perimeter
0
-61
Provision for other risks and charges
0
-70
Taxes
0
-70
Final balance
238
238
17.2 Provision for pensions
Grupo VAA has several defined benefit pension plans in place, some under the responsibility of Fundos de Pensões specially created and managed by the actuary company (Futuro - Sociedade Gestora de Fundos de Pensões, S.A.) and others under the responsibility of the Group itself ("Plano de benefícios definido - sem Fundo").
Under the responsibility of Futuro- Sociedade Gestora de Fundos de Pensões, S.A. are two funds:
One ("Ex-Atlantis"), called Adesão Coletiva Atlantis, has an indeterminate duration. All employees of Vista Alegre Atlantis, SA, from Ex - Atlantis - Cristais de Alcobaça, S.A, working for the Subsidiary until the 31st December 2013, and who meet the requirements of eligibility provided for in the Pension Plan, which is to say all participants who are 65 years old, and who have worked at least ten years for the subsidiary, are entitled to a supplementary old-age pension calculated in accordance with the Pension Plan.
This fund is financed by the Viva Pension Fund.
Other ("Former Vista Alegre" and "Vista Alegre Grupo"), called the Fundo dePensões Grupo Vista Alegre, also of indefinite duration, which includes the employees of Vista Alegre Atlantis SA, from the former Fábrica de Porcelana da Vista Alegre, S.A. and from Vista AlegreGrupo-VistaAlegre Participações S.A. who have signed an individual employment agreement before the 20th December 1976 and that are covered by the Collective Agreement for the Ceramic Industry.
The Grupo Vista Alegre fund is financed by the Grupo Vista Alegre Pension Fund.
25/33
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)
18. State and other public entities
On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, the breakdown of the heading "State and other public entities" was as follows:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Assets
Liabilities
Assets
Liabilities
Income tax
0
267
0
605
Withholding of income tax
0
255
0
295
Taxes on commercial transactions*
3,497
1,322
2,152
169
Social security contributions
0
748
0
833
3,497
2,591
2,152
1,902
* VAT, ICMS, PIS, COFINS and IPI.
19. Subsidies
The main information on the investment subsidies allocated to the Group on the 30th September
2020 and on the 31st December 2019 is as follows:
Amortization
31/12/2019
Reinforcement
(Note 23)
30/09/2020
Medium and long-term investment subsidies
6,768
264
-446
6,586
Stoneware Tableware Project (Ria Stone)
4,182
80
-370
3,892
Porcelain Project (Vista Alegre, S.A.)
865
165
-74
956
CerexCor & CristalLux Project (Vista Alegre S.A.)
1,013
0
0
1,013
Cerutil Project (Cerutil)
177
19
-3
192
Bordalo Pinheiro Project (Bordalo Pinheiro)
532
0
0
532
6,768
264
-446
6,586
The total balance as of 30th September 2020, refers to the benefit that the companies consider given that they enjoy financing free of any interest, taxes or expenses in the form of reimbursable subsidies financed by the European Union. This benefit will be reflected over the entire period until the completion of their repayment plan.
20. Revenue
During the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019, the categories of revenue recognised include revenue from:
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
Sales of goods
75,461
83,806
Services provided
364
383
75,825
84,189
21. Personnel costs
Expenses with personnel for the nine-month period ending on the 30th of September 2020 and 2019 may be analysed as follows:
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
Salaries and other personnel costs
23,886
24,823
Salaries and other short-term benefits of the Management
558
475
Retirement pensions
0
5
Expenses with salaries
4,679
5,338
Total
29,123
30,642
The liabilities with pension and retirement plans are explained in Note 17.
On the 30th September 2020 and 2019, the number of employees working for the Grouo (considering the division they work for) may be analysed as follows:
Number of employees at the end of September 2020
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
Cerutil - Cerâmicas Utilitárias, SA
315
250
Faianças Artísticas Bordalo Pinheiro, SA
298
289
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS
14
12
Vista Alegre Atlantis, SA
1,489
1,552
Vista Alegre France, SAS
5
6
VA - Vista Alegre España, SA
53
53
VAA Brasil - Comércio, Importação e Exportação SA
11
11
Vista Alegre Atlantis USA
2
2
Vista Alegre Atlantis Moçambique, Lda
3
5
Ria Stone Fábrica de Louça de Mesa em Grés, SA
274
234
2,464
2,414
Average number of employees per company
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
Cerutil - Cerâmicas Utilitárias, SA
396
243
Faianças Artísticas Bordalo Pinheiro, SA
308
278
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS
13
12
Vista Alegre Atlantis, SA
1,522
1,549
Vista Alegre France, SAS
5
7
VA - Vista Alegre España, SA
53
53
VAA Brasil - Comércio, Importação e Exportação SA
11
11
Vista Alegre Atlantis USA
2
2
Vista Alegre Atlantis Moçambique, Lda
4
5
Ria Stone Fábrica de Louça de Mesa em Grés, SA
256
217
2,570
2,377
22. Services provided
On the 30th September 2020 and 2019, this heading was as follows:
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
Electricity
2,768
2,681
Specialized works
1,919
2,459
Subcontracts
1,358
1,716
Freight transport
1,419
1,856
Conservation and repair
1,361
1,443
Advertising and marketing
1,089
1,224
Travels and stays
525
654
Cleaning, hygiene and comfort
444
394
Insurance
456
358
Surveillance and safety
393
325
Commissions
307
311
Fuels, water and other fluids
253
314
Royalties
166
229
Tools and utensils for fast wear
241
190
Fees
120
161
Communication
227
165
Rents
138
521
Others
272
237
13,454
15,238
For the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020, the heading "Rents and leases" includes the impact of the application of IFRS 16 standard that became effective on the 1st January 2019, and the amount of the third quarter of 2020 is 1.9 million euros, derived from the estimated future income and accounted for under amortisation.
23. Other operating income and expenses
Other operating income and expenses for the nine-month period ending on the 30th September
2020 and 2019 may be analysed as follows:
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
Costs
Income
Costs
Income
Costs and income relating to previous years
143
0
0
0
Fines and penalties/Contract benefits
1
0
1
0
Gains and losses with immobilization- reductions/disposal
0
27
0
22
Heath insurances - HR
0
33
0
30
Other subsidies
0
1,092
0
0
Commissions without charges at the stores (cards)
2
0
492
0
Offers/ samples stocks
275
0
212
0
Taxes
160
0
133
0
Currency exchanges differences
0
-1
0
106
Up front discounts
33
1
35
0
Offering
0
0
0
900
Subsidies for operating and training
0
1,130
0
246
Investment subsidies (Note 19)
0
446
0
920
Sale of chips/waste, scrap, moulds and freight
0
262
0
702
Interest and similar
0
0
95
0
Other operating expenses and profit
100
119
156
118
713
3,110
1,123
3,045
The heading "Other subsidies" concerns extraordinary support in light of the reduction of economic activity in 2020 to date.
24. Financial result
The financial results for the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 were as follows:
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
Interest with loans and overdrafts
-3,507
-2,772
Interest with operating loans
-426
-580
Interests IFRS 16
-248
0
Financial income - interests
196
11
-3,986
-3,341
25. Commitments
Commitment towards investments
Commitments towards investments contracted but not yet incurred on the 30th September 2020 amount to 360 million euros, and regard the amounts already under contract relating to fixed asset orders, but only materialized over the following 12 months.
26. Balances and Transactions with related parties
The entities that, on the 30th September 2020, had a qualifying share in Grupo Vista Alegre were:
Structure of the Share Capital
Shares
Shareholder
No of shares
% of voting rights
Grupo Visabeira, SA (1)
Directly (its own portfolio)
5,548,417
3.31%
Through Visabeira Indústria, SGPS, SA
137,965,920
82.29%
Total attributable to Grupo Visabeira, SA
143,514,337
85.60%
Caixa Geral de Depósitos, SA
4,188,830
2.50%
Free Float
19,946,783
11.90%
Sub-totals
167,649,950
100.00%
Treasury shares
110
0.00%
Total shares Vista Alegre Atlantis
167,650,060
100.00%
The majority shareholder of VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS, S.A., VISABEIRA INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A., is totally owned by Grupo Visabeira, S.A., whose majority shareholder, NCFGEST, S.A., possesses 99.45%, being this last company totally owned by the individual partner Fernando Campos Nunes.
The following transactions were carried out with parties related to the level of remuneration:
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
Salaries and other short-term benefits of the Management
558
475
Retirement pensions with former administrators
0
5
558
481
The remunerations previously described are all of a fixed nature, occurring during the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019.
The outstanding balances on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, with related parties are almost exclusively derived from funding obtained from the VISABEIRA, CGD and BCP Groups.
The balances of assets and liabilities of related parties on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 are as follows:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Assets
Grupo CGD - Demand deposits
2,272
2,317
Grupo Visabeira - Other Debtors
341
222
2,613
2,540
Liabilities
Grupo CGD
Operating loans
3,123
4,017
Bank loans
0
147
3,123
4,164
Grupo Visabeira
Suppliers and other creditors
1,629
1,776
Related parties - RETGS (Note 16)
2,206
2,014
3,835
3,790
Transactions with related parties on the 30th September 2020 and 2019:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
Purchases to
Sales to
Purchases to
Sales to
related
related
related
related
parties
parties
parties
parties
(COSTS)
(INCOME)
(COSTS)
(INCOME)
Grupo CGD
268
0
817
0
GRUPO VISABEIRA
915
110
3,078
1,355
27. Subsequent events
There are no events subsequent to the date of the financial statements that influence the reading and interpretation of these consolidated financial statements.
28. Companies included in the consolidation
On the 30th September 2020, the Companies which are part of Grupo VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis and are part of the respective consolidated by the integral method are as follows:
Percentage
of holding
Companies
Head office
30/09/2020
Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA
Ílhavo
Parent company
Bordalgest, SA
Lisbon
100.00%
Cerexport - Cerâmica de exportação, SA
Ílhavo
100.00%
Cerutil - Cerâmicas Utilitárias, SA
Sátão
100.00%
Faianças Artísticas Bordalo Pinheiro, SA
Caldas da Rainha
86.14%
Faianças da Capôa - Indústria Cerâmica, SA
Ílhavo
100.00%
Mexicova, SA
Mexico City
100.00%
Ria Stone Fábrica de Louça de Mesa em Grés, SA
Ílhavo
100.00%
Shree Sharda Vista Alegre Private Limited
Delhi
50.00%
VA - Vista Alegre España, SA
Madrid
100.00%
VAA Brasil - Comércio, Importação e Exportação, SA
