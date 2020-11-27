Log in
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : 3rd Quarter Report 2020

11/27/2020
Interim Financial Reporting

3rd quarter of

2020

(IFRS)

(Unaudited)

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING ....................................................................................................................................................

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION ........................................................................................................................

5

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................................

10

1.

SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS ...................................................................................................................................................

10

2.

CONVERSION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FOREIGN COMPANIES .....................................................................................................

10

3.

SEGMENT REPORTING..............................................................................................................................................................

10

4.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CLASS .............................................................................................................................................

15

5.

TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS ...........................................................................................................................................................

15

6.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS ................................................................................................................................................................

16

7.

INVESTMENT PROPERTIES .........................................................................................................................................................

17

8.

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS .........................................................................................................................................................

18

9.

USE RIGHTS AND OPERATING LEASES (IFRS 16) ...........................................................................................................................

18

10.

INCOME TAX .........................................................................................................................................................................

19

11.

INVENTORIES.........................................................................................................................................................................

20

12.

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND OTHERS...........................................................................................................................................

21

13.

SHARE CAPITAL, TREASURY SHARES, ISSUE PREMIUMS AND OTHER EQUITY ............................................................................................

21

14.

RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS............................................................................................................................................

22

15.

LOANS OBTAINED ...................................................................................................................................................................

22

16.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND OTHER DEBTS .......................................................................................................................................

24

17.

PROVISIONS ..........................................................................................................................................................................

25

18.

STATE AND OTHER PUBLIC ENTITIES .............................................................................................................................................

26

19.

SUBSIDIES.............................................................................................................................................................................

26

20.

REVENUE .............................................................................................................................................................................

27

21.

PERSONNEL COSTS..................................................................................................................................................................

27

22.

SERVICES PROVIDED ................................................................................................................................................................

28

23.

OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES ..................................................................................................................................

29

24.

FINANCIAL RESULT ..................................................................................................................................................................

29

25.

COMMITMENTS .....................................................................................................................................................................

30

26.

BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES ...................................................................................................................

30

27.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ..............................................................................................................................................................

32

28.

COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATION..............................................................................................................................

32

2/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Interim Financial Reporting

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.S., hereby presents its accounts for the period from January to September 2020, pursuant to regulation nº 5/2008, in accordance with IAS 34.

These interim financial statements were prepared based on the same accounting policies and calculation methods used in the preparation of the last annual financial statements (2019 financial year).

In this interim financial report, we only release notes which allow us to understand the changes in the financial position and performance of the company since the last annual report.

1. Activity Evolution

In the third quarter of 2020, still in an unstable context, the results of Grupo Vista Alegre showed a remarkable capacity for recovery, compared to the second quarter, where the effect of the pandemic had a very significant negative impact on activity.

Turnover in the first nine months of 2020 was 75.8 million euros, with good performance from exports, which grew 8.4 p.p. over the same period. Strength in foreign markets maintained the growth trajectory, increasing to 82.4% of the turnover of Vista Alegre, reaching 62.4 million euros.

Consolidated Sales per Segment and per Markets

T €

January to September 2020

January to September 2019

Segments

DM

FM

Total

DM

FM

Total

Porcelain and related products

7,619

10,810

18,429

14,551

21,014

35,565

Earthenware

2,529

3,059

5,589

3,198

2,831

6,030

Stoneware Oven

698

24,736

25,433

615

13,526

14,141

Stoneware Tableware

566

17,797

18,362

519

18,221

18,741

Crystal and Glass

1,968

6,044

8,012

2,986

6,726

9,713

Total

13,379

62,446

75,825

21,870

62,319

84,189

In the third quarter, Grupo Vista Alegre exceeded turnover of the same period by 24%, reaching 33.2 million euros, showing an important sign of recovery of its business. In September turnover was 11.4 million euros, surpassing the same period of the previous year by around 13% (10.1 million euros).

In the retail channel, there was an increase in consumption in this last quarter, which positively influenced sales growth in stores. It is worth highlighting the very positive evolution of the online channel which grew 122% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year.

3/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Contracts signed in the second quarter of two important orders, worth 16.2 million euros, allowed for further strengthened sales growth in this third quarter.

2. Results

Consolidated results for the third quarter of 2020 of Grupo Vista Alegre showed a performance above that for the same period of 2019, with a turnover of 33.4 million euros (24% above the same period of 2019), EBITDA of 6.1 million euros (12% above the same period of 2019) and a positive net result of 1 million euros.

In aggregate terms in the first nine months of 2020, the company reached a turnover of 75.8 million euros and EBITDA stood at 10.2 million euros.

M€

Headings

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

9M 2020

3Q 2019

9M 2019

Variation 3Q

Value

%

Turnover

24.3

18.3

33.2

75.8

26.8

84.2

6.5

24.2%

E B I T D A

3.2

0.9

6.1

10.2

5.5

17.0

0.7

12.1%

EBITDA Margin

13.0%

5.0%

18.5%

13.5%

20.5%

20.2%

-2.0 pp

Operating Income

0.2

-2.2

3.1

1.0

2.3

8.4

0.8

35.6%

Operating Margin

0.6%

-11.9%

9.2%

1.4%

8.4%

10.0%

0.8 pp

Income before taxes

-1.3

-3.4

1.7

-2.9

0.9

5.1

0.9

100%

Income tax

0.5

0.8

-0.7

0.6

-0.7

-1.2

0.1

Net income

-0.8

-2.6

1.0

-2.3

0.1

3.8

0.9

660%

Investment

3.3

19.3

-16.0

-83.1%

The company recorded a positive operating result of 1 million euros and the net result was negative at 2.3 million euros.

3. Investments

During the third quarter of 2020, investments were carried out amounting to 3.3 million euros aimed mainly at the porcelain segment with the acquisition of new equipment for the forming process of pieces and at the Ovenware segment with the New Shaping Stoneware project of Cerutil.

Ílhavo, 27th November 2020

The Board of Directors

________________________________________________

4/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Net income for the financial year Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

ending on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019

T €

Notes:

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Tangible fixed assets

5

138,693

142,691

Goodwill

4,711

4,711

Investment properties

7

970

970

Intangible Assets

6

1,351

1,384

Financial investments

8

682

682

Use rights assets

9

6,820

7,546

Deferred taxes

10

5,624

5,887

Total non-current assets

158,850

163,871

Current assets

Inventories

11

47,501

41,770

Accounts receivable and others

12

20,296

21,727

State and other public entities

18

3,497

2,152

Cash and cash equivalents

7,366

14,462

Total current assets

78,660

80,111

TOTAL ASSETS

237,510

243,981

SHARE CAPITAL

Equity

13

134,120

134,120

Treasury capital

13

-2

-2

Issue premiums

13

24,382

24,280

Supplementary benefits

13

38,182

38,182

Reserves and retained earnings

14

-125,064

-131,994

Net income for the financial year

-2,231

7,226

Equity excluding non-controlling interests

69,387

71,812

Non-controlling interests

907

980

Total equity

70,294

72,792

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Loans obtained

15

76,891

68,370

Subsidies

19

6,586

6,768

Lease liabilities

9

4,593

5,745

Provisions

17

238

238

Provisions f

or pensions

17

1,109

1,194

Deferred taxes

10

9,278

9,289

Total non-current liabilities

98,696

91,604

Current liabilities

Loans obtained

15

22,269

29,971

Lease liabilities

9

2,527

1,787

Accounts payable and other debts

16

41,133

45,925

State and other public entities

18

2,591

1,902

Total current liabilities

68,520

79,585

Total liabilities

167,216

171,189

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

237,510

243,981

5/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Consolidated Statements of Results for the nine-month periods

ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019

Headings

Note

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

s

Sales and services provided

3 and 20

75,825

84,189

Cost of goods sold and material consumed

-31,175

-28,150

Production variation

5,343

2,947

Gross margin

49,993

58,986

Works for the company itself

5

396

1,992

External supplies and services

22

-13,453

-15,238

Personnel costs

21

-29,123

-30,642

Amortizations

5, 6 and 9

-9,340

-7,958

Impairments

56

13

Other operating expenses and losses

23

-713

-1,123

Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets

5

112

-676

Other profit and operating income

23

3,110

3,045

Operating income

1,038

8,399

Interest and similar expenses incurred

24

-4,182

-3,352

Interest and similar income obtained

24

196

11

Financial result

-3,986

-3,341

Result before taxes

-2,948

5,057

Income tax

10

596

-1,237

Consolidated income for the financial year

-2,352

3,820

Attributable:

Shareholders

-2,231

3,708

Non-controlling interests

-121

112

Basic earnings per share (€)

-0.0133

0.0251

Diluted earnings per share (€)

-0.0133

0.0251

6/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Comprehensive Consolidated Income Statement for the nine- month periods ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Consolidated income for the financial year (a)

-2,352

3,820

Other comprehensive income:

Amounts that will not be reclassified later in results

Retirement benefits

Actuarial gains and losses

0

123

Tax impact of the above mentioned effect

0

-22

Amounts that will be reclassified later in results

Adjustments of exchange conversion

-221

-149

Other adjustments

Gross amount

-27

-42

-248

-190

Other comprehensive income for the financial year (b):

-248

-89

Total comprehensive income for the financial year (a) + (b)

-2,600

3,731

Comprehensive income for the financial year attributable to:

Shareholders

-2,527

3,691

Non-controlling interests

-73

40

-2,600

3,731

7/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the nine-month periods ending on the 30th September 2020 and for the financial year ended on the 31st December 2019

Equity attributable to of parent company

Common

Share

Supplementary

Reserves and

Net results

Non-

Total

Headings

Capital

retained

Total

(note 13)

shares

premiums

benefits

results

financial

controlling

equity

(note 13)

(note 13)

(note 13)

year

interests

(note 14)

Balance on the 1st January 2019

121,927

-2

22,065

38,182

-132,662

49,510

780

50,290

Changes to the perimeter

0

0

Capital increase

12,193

2,216

14,408

14,408

Total comprehensive income

7,226

7,226

228

7,454

Net income for the financial year

Other comprehensive income for the financial year

667

667

-27

640

Total

12,193

0

2,216

0

667

7,226

22,302

201

22,502

Balance on the 30th December 2019

134,120

-2

24,280

38,182

-131,994

7,226

71,812

980

72,792

Equity attributable to shareholders of parent company

Capital

Common

Share

Supplementary

Reserves and

Net

Non-

Total

Headings

shares

premiums

benefits

retained

results

Total

controlling

equity

(note 13)

results

(note 13)

(note 13)

(note 13)

financial year

interests

(note 14)

Balance on the 1st January 2020

134,120

-2

24,280

38,182

-131,994

71,812

980

72,792

Capital increase

0

102

102

102

Total comprehensive income

Net income for the financial year

7,226

-2,231

-2,231

-121

-2,352

Other comprehensive income for the financial year

-296

-296

48

-248

Total

0

0

102

0

6,930

-2,231

-2,425

-73

-2,498

Balance on the 30th September 2020

134,120

-2

24,382

38,182

-125,064

-2,231

69,387

907

70,294

8/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the nine-month periods ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 and for the financial year ended on the 31st December 2019

Headings

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

31/12/2019

1. OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Customer receivables

87,098

93,648

130,898

Payments to suppliers

-61,904

-50,581

-67,092

Payments to staff

-29,152

-30,649

-42,209

Flows generated by operations

-3,959

12,418

21,598

Other operating (payments)/receivables

167

-425

-393

Flows from operating activities

-3,792

11,992

21,205

2. INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES: Receivables from:

Investment properties

0

900

Investment grants

1,278

4,854

8,663

1,278

4,854

9,563

Payments relating to:

Financial investments

0

-500

Tangible fixed assets

-3,781

-21,812

-28,284

-3,781

-21,812

-28,784

Flows from investment activities

-2,503

-16,958

-19,221

3. INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES:

Receivables from:

Loans obtained

11,942

26,575

106,378

Capital increase, supplementary benefits

0

14,408

11,942

26,575

120,786

Payments relating to:

Loans obtained

-10,363

-29,439

-114,223

Amortization of financial lease contracts

-15

-108

-145

Interest and similar

-2,362

-12,741

-1,416

-30,962

-5,084-119,451

Flows generated by investment activities

-799

-4,387

1,335

4. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS VARIATION

-7,093

-9,353

3,319

5. EFFECT OF CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES

-2

3

-2

6. INITIAL CASH AND BANK DEPOSITS

14,462

11,145

11,145

7. FINAL CASH AND BANK DEPOSITS

7,366

1,795

14,462

30/09/2020

30/9/2019

31/12/2019

Bank deposits

7,358

1,787

14,453

Cash

8

8

8

7,366

1,795

14,462

9/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

The amounts are in thousands of euros, except in the cases indicated otherwise

1. Seasonality of operations

It should be noted that the activity of Grupo VAA is subject to some seasonality, particularly

concerning sales in the company's own stores, since in December they correspond to about three

times the average sales made by the retail channel in the remaining months of the year. This

channel's sales amounted to 7.9 million euros during the first nine months of 2020 and typically

December sales are equal to or higher than the total amount of one quarter of retail sales during the year (during the month of December 2019 for example sales amounted to 4 million euros).

2. Conversion of financial statements of foreign companies

The prices used in the conversion to euros of the accounts of the foreign subsidiaries were as follows:

Closing currency exchange

Average currency exchange

Currency

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

American dollar

€ 0.8541

€ 0.8902

€ 0.8850

€ 0.8933

English pound

€ 1.0986

€ 1.1714

€ 1.1285

€ 1.1413

Mozambican metical

€ 0.0118

€ 0.0145

€ 0.0129

€ 0.0143

Mexican peso

€ 0.0382

€ 0.0474

€ 0.0404

€ 0.0464

Brazilian real

€ 0.1512

€ 0.2217

€ 0.1722

€ 0.2260

Indian rupee

€ 0.0120

€ 0.0125

€ 0.0120

€ 0.0127

3. Segment reporting

Segment information is presented in relation to the Group's geographic and business segments and is based on the different types of goods that are produced in industrial plants in different locations. The results, assets and liabilities of each segment correspond to those that are directly attributable to them, as well as those that can reasonably be attributed to them. Moreover, common assets ("corporate assets") are allocated to each operating segment based on their weight in the overall activity of Grupo Vista Alegre.

On the 30th September 2020, the Group was organised into six main business segments: (1) Porcelain and Related products, (2) Stoneware Oven-to-tableware, (3) Stoneware tableware, (4) Crystal and Glass, (5) Earthenware and (6) Real estate, and it is according to this segmentation that

10/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Internal financial reporting and operational reporting systems are presented. Regarding the "Real Estate" segment, and as a result of the sale of the subsidiary VA Grupo, the segment was no longer relevant to Vista Alegre's activity at Group level, and was only maintained for the purposes of comparison.

3.1-Turnover

3.1.1- Information by business segment

The breakdown of turnover by business segment and geographical areas on the 30th September

2020 and 2019 is as follows:

Porcelain and

Stoneware

Stoneware

Crystal

Earthenware

oven to

and

Total

related products

tableware

September 2020

tableware

glass

Gross sales by segment

18,429

5,589

25,433

18,362

8,012

75,825

Sales %

24%

7%

34%

24%

11%

100%

Porcelain and

Stoneware

Stoneware

Crystal

Earthenware

oven to

and

Total

related products

tableware

September 2019

tableware

glass

Gross sales by segment

35,565

6,030

14,141

18,741

9,713

84,189

Sales %

42%

7%

17%

22%

12%

100%

The results by business segment are as follows:

11/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

30 th September 2020

Porcelain and

Stoneware Stoneware

Crystal

Other not

Earthenware

and

Real State

Total

related products

oven to

Tableware

allocated

tableware

glass

Operating profit

-3,493

859

1,086

2,956

-238

-132

0

1,038

Net financial costs

-3,239

-106

-304

-106

-231

0

0

-3,986

Profit before

Income tax

-6,732

753

782

2,850

-470

-132

0

-2,948

Income tax

596

596

Net income for the financial year

-6,732

753

782

2,850

-470

-132

596

-2,352

Non-controlling interests

-121

-121

Net income for the financial year

Attributable to shareholders

-6,732

753

782

2,850

-470

-132

717

-2,231

30th September 2019

Porcelain and

Stoneware Stoneware

Crystal

Other not

Earthenware

and

Real State

Total

related products

oven to

Tableware

allocated

tableware

glass

Operating profit

3,226

1,648

435

3,618

-391

-138

0

8,399

Net financial costs

-2,191

-244

-232

-122

-552

0

0

-3,341

Profit before

Income tax

1,035

1,405

202

3,496

-942

-138

0

5,057

Income tax

-1,237

-1,237

Net income for the financial year

1,035

1,405

202

3,496

-942

-138

-1,237

3,820

Non-controlling interests

112

112

Net income for the financial year

Attributable to shareholders

1,035

1,405

202

3,496

-942

-138

-1,349

3,708

Other elements by business segment (non-cash expenses) are as follows:

30th September 2020

Porcelain and

Earthenware

Stoneware

Stoneware

Crystal

Real State Total

related products

oven to

tableware

and

tableware

glass

Amortization and Depreciation

5,045

355

487

2,458

897

98

9,340

Impairment (losses/reversals)

-60

0

3

0

-112

-169

Total

4,985

355

490

2,458

659

98

9,171

30th September 2019

Porcelain and

Earthenware

Stoneware

Stoneware

Crystal

Real State Total

related products

oven to

tableware

and

tableware

glass

Amortization and Depreciation

3,979

379

743

1,981

781

94

7,958

Impairment (losses/reversals)

-9

0

-1

0

675

663

Total

3,970

379

742

1,981

1,456

94

8,621

Transfers or transactions between segments are carried out under normal commercial terms and under the conditions applicable to independent third parties.

12/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

The assets, liabilities and investments of the segments for the financial years ended on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 are as follows:

30 th September 2020

Porcelain and

Earthenware

Stoneware

Stoneware

Crystal and

Real State

Other not

Total

related products

oven to

Tableware

glass

allocated

tableware

Tangible fixed assets

47,394

13,364

19,714

39,464

18,672

84

0

138,693

Investment properties

0

0

0

0

0

970

0

970

Intangible assets and Goodwill

3,008

37

2,693

0

323

0

0

6,061

Financial investments

0

0

0

0

0

0

682

682

Deferred taxes

0

0

0

0

0

0

5,624

5,624

Use Rights (IFRS 16)

0

0

0

0

0

0

6,820

6,820

Non-current assets

50,403

13,401

22,407

39,464

18,996

1,054

13,126

158,850

Current assets

34,342

5,688

13,717

6,696

10,850

0

7,366

78,660

Total Assets

84,745

19,089

36,124

46,160

29,846

1,054

20,492

237,510

Operating liabilities

12,289

3,547

16,105

8,263

3,265

0

2,767

46,235

Other liabilities

69,169

12,511

13,357

10,883

13,564

156

1,341

120,981

Total liabilities

81,458

16,058

29,462

19,146

16,829

156

4,107

167,216

31 st December 2019

Porcelain and

Stoneware

Stoneware

Crystal and

Other not

Earthenware

oven to

Real

State

Total

related products

tableware

Tableware

glass

allocated

Tangible fixed assets

48,095

13,734

19,989

41,215

19,658

0

0

142,691

Investment properties

0

0

0

0

0

970

0

970

Intangible assets and Goodwill

2,907

44

2,737

0

406

0

0

6,095

Financial investments

0

0

0

0

0

0

682

682

Deferred taxes

0

728

71

525

0

0

4,563

5,887

Non-current assets

51,002

14,506

22,797

41,740

20,065

970

12,791

163,871

Current assets

38,176

3,285

8,645

5,946

10,798

0

13,261

80,111

Total Assets

89,178

17,791

31,442

47,686

30,863

970

26,052

243,981

Operating liabilities

11,345

2,826

13,731

12,158

3,727

0

2,130

45,917

Other liabilities

70,316

11,951

16,771

9,823

14,822

156

1,432

125,272

Total liabilities

81,661

14,776

30,502

21,982

18,550

156

3,562

171,189

Segment assets mainly include tangible fixed assets, intangible assets, inventories, accounts receivable and cash and cash equivalents.

Segment liabilities correspond to operating liabilities and exclude provisions and deferred taxes that are not easily allocated to the business. Deferred tax liabilities related to the revaluation of factories and real estate were allocated by business, as were loans.

3.2- Information by geographical area

The four segments of the Gruop's industrial (non-real estate) business components operate in three broad geographical areas, despite being managed worldwide. The breakdown of turnover by geographic segment on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

13/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

January to September 2020

Porcelain and

Stoneware

Stoneware

Crystal

Total

Geographical area

related products

Earthenware

oven to

Tableware

and

tableware

glass

Portugal

7,619

2,529

698

566

1,968

13,379

France

667

184

9,043

4,229

4,082

18,206

Netherlands

185

184

9,056

3,007

74

12,505

Italy

135

111

774

4,242

8

5,270

Spain

2,473

387

14

3,681

407

6,962

Germany

570

71

2,828

1,133

17

4,619

USA

1,015

372

192

0

267

1,845

United Kingdom

193

339

49

558

657

1,797

Brazil

839

28

110

0

20

997

Sweden

131

355

1

591

9

1,086

Rest of Europe

3,079

608

1,091

356

239

5,373

Other countries

1,524

421

1,578

0

262

3,785

Total

18,429

5,589

25,433

18,362

8,012

75,825

January to September 2019

Porcelain and

Stoneware

Stoneware

Crystal

Geographical area

Earthenware

and

related products

oven to

Tableware

glass

Total

tableware

Portugal

14,551

3,198

615

519

2,986

21,870

France

570

261

1,432

4,187

4,582

11,032

Netherlands

7,828

140

1,349

1,491

88

10,895

Italy

2,510

113

3,309

4,016

26

9,974

Spain

3,128

296

290

2,972

449

7,135

Germany

219

49

2,870

2,580

25

5,744

USA

1,080

310

737

0

244

2,370

United Kingdom

381

211

166

994

481

2,234

Brazil

1,448

121

271

0

97

1,936

Sweden

1

388

9

1,192

7

1,597

Rest of Europe

1,219

414

1,441

604

208

3,885

Other countries

2,631

527

1,653

186

520

5,517

Total

35,565

6,030

14,141

18,741

9,713

84,189

Total assets by geographical area:

Total liabilities by geographical area:

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Portugal

228,815

199,411

Portugal

152,856

145,724

Rest of Europe

5,006

7,095

Rest of Europe

6,643

8,673

Other countries

3,689

6,351

Other countries

7,718

8,170

237,510

212,857

167,216

162,568

14/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

4. Financial instruments by class

Financial instruments were classified as follows:

Amount in the

Notes

Consolidated

Financial Position

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Financial assets

Available-for-sale financial assets

Financial investments

8

682

682

Loans and receivables

Accounts receivable and others

12

20,296

21,727

State and other public entities

18

3,497

2,152

Cash and cash equivalents

7,366

14,462

Total

31,841

39,022

Financial liabilities

Loans obtained

Interest-bearing bank loans at variable interest rates

15

69,679

61,166

Unpaid loans (subsidies)

15

17,403

16,685

Operating loans

15

12,078

20,490

Lease liability

9

7,121

7,532

Accounts payable

Suppliers

16

18,577

23,965

State and other public entities

18

2,591

1,902

Other creditors

16

7,855

5,063

Investors

16

1,334

3,697

Advances to customers

16

224

231

Total

136,862

140,731

The financial assets available for sale were measured at the cost of investing in unlisted companies, and whose fair value cannot be reliably measured. The Board of Directors believes that the amount by which these assets are reflected is lower than the respective realization value.

5. Tangible fixed assets

During the nine-month period ending on the 30th of September 2020 and the year ended on the 31st of December 2019, the changes in the gross value of tangible fixed assets, as well as in the related accumulated amortization and impairment losses, were as follows:

15/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Lands and

Transport equipment

Office

Other

Cultural

and basic

assets tools

Assets in progress

Total

buildings

heritage

equipment

equipment

utensils

Financial year 2020

Initial net amount

69,421

56,155

62

1,308

9,901

5,845

142,691

Additions

694

741

18

89

1,702

0

3,244

Sales and write-offs (net amount)

0

-93

-1

0

0

0

-93

Impairments

0

112

0

0

0

0

112

Transfer

276

4,544

34

337

-5,390

0

-200

Depreciation of the financial year

-1,970

-4,674

-42

-374

0

0

-7,060

Final net amount September 2020

68,421

56,785

71

1,359

6,212

5,845

138,693

Lands and

Transport equipment

Office

Other

Cultural

and basic

assets tools

Assets in progress

Total

buildings

equipment

heritage

equipment

utensils

Financial year 2019

Initial net amount

60,667

28,338

176

1,803

30,470

5,845

127,299

Additions

3,899

11,928

34

24

7,122

0

23,008

Sales and write-offs (net amount)

0

-13

-1

0

0

0

-14

Impairments

0

-632

0

0

0

0

-632

Revaluation

1,189

0

0

0

0

0

1,189

Transfer

6,312

21,286

2

1

-27,691

0

-89

Depreciation of the financial year

-2,646

-4,752

-150

-521

0

0

-8,069

Final net amount December 2019

69,421

56,155

62

1,308

9,901

5,845

142,691

The amounts of property, plant and equipment increases on the 30th September 2020 are mainly related to the acquisition and installation of forming equipment to respond to a contract signed with a world-renowned brand (VAA, SA); and also related to the investment resulting from the New Shaping Stoneware project (Cerutil), still in progress.

During the nine-months ending on the 30th September 2020, the amount of increases in tangible fixed assets includes approximately 396 thousand euros related to the capitalization of expenses ("Works for the company itself"), associated with internal development project which relate to the investments described above. These expenses mainly relate to the internal personnel expenses of the Group that were involved in the development of the projects.

6. Intangible Assets

During the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and the financial year ended on the 31st December 2019, changes in the gross value of intangible assets, as well as in the respective amortizations and accumulated impairment losses, were as follows:

16/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Change

Project

Software

Other

intangible

Total

management

development

programs

assets

Financial year 2020

Initial net amount

166

977

19

222

1,384

Increases

0

0

0

20

20

Transfer

0

0

200

0

200

Amortization of the financial year

0

-121

-36

-96

-253

Final net amount September 2020

166

856

183

145

1,351

Change

Project

Software

Other

intangible

Total

management

development

programs

assets

Financial year 2019

Initial net amount

166

1,138

26

301

1,631

Amount

0

0

9

51

60

Changes to the perimeter

0

0

0

0

0

Amortization of the financial year

0

-161

-18

-217

-396

Final net amount December 2019

166

977

19

222

1,384

7. Investment properties

These are real estate (land and buildings) not used in the ordinary course of the Group's business, and are for sale either in their current state or after a valuation process. However, part of this real estate generates rent and therefore, taking into account the Group's activity, these assets can also be considered as Investment Properties.

As a reference to the 30th September 2020, the Group decided not to request the independent evaluators to update the valuations carried out by reference to the 31st December 2019, since there were no circumstances that materially altered said valuations.

The amounts recognised in the income statement for September 2020 and 2019 related to income from investment properties were as follows, in thousands of euros:

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Real estate rents

2

1

17/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

8. Financial investments

The heading "Financial investments" consists of residual investments in companies for which the Group has no control or significant influence and have been classified as available-for-sale financial investments.

Available-for-sale financial investments were measured at cost as they are investments in unlisted companies, whose fair value cannot be measured reliably.

The detail on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 of this heading is as follows:

Financial investments

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Capital Criativo - SCR, S.A.

500

500

Imerys Ceramics Portugal, SA

58

58

VAA-Empreendimentos Turísticos, SA

45

45

Fundação Visabeira - Instit..Solid. Social

36

36

Lusitánia Gás SA

20

20

Centro Tecnológico da Cerâmica e do Vidro

6

6

Duofil Lda

0

0

Other participations

17

17

682

682

9. Use Rights and Operating Leases (IFRS 16)

Changes in the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 in the amount of use rights, as well as in the respective accumulated amortizations and impairment losses, were as follows:

Buildings and other

constructions

Gross asset

Opening balance on 1st January 2020

7,546

Renewal / new contracts of the exercise

1,249

Final balance

8,796

Accumulated amortization and impairment losses

Depreciations in the financial year

1,976

Final balance

1,976

Net asset value at 30th September 2020

6,820

18/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Changes in the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 in the amount of lease liabilities was as follows:

Buildings and other

constructions

Liabilities

Opening balance

7,532

New contracts of the exercise

1,249

Payments made in the financial year

-1,923

Financial cost of the year

248

Final balance on 30th September 2020

7,121

At the balance sheet date, non-current lease liabilities matured as follows:

Value in debt

30/09/2020

Until 12 months

2,527

From 12 to 24 months

1,448

From 24 to 36 months

1,368

≥ 36 months

1,778

Total

7,121

10. Income Tax

Current tax during the nine-month period ending on the 30th of September 2020 and the year ended on the 31st of December 2019 is recorded as an account payable to the company Grupo Visabeira, S.A., in accordance with the Special Regime for the Taxation of Groups of Companies.

On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, the detail and changes of deferred tax assets and liabilities, according to the temporary differences that originated them, is as follows:

19/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Temporary differences

Base

Assets

Liabilities

Net effect

Impact P&L

Dr/(Cr)

Balance on the 31st December 2019

Revaluation of tangible fixed assets / Fair value invest. properties Investment

41,084

0

9,244

Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets

632

161

Retirement benefits - Benefit plan managed by the Grupo

970

260

42

Adjustments and other provisions not fiscally accepted

12,198

2,745

0

Reportable tax losses - Spain

3,403

851

0

Reportable tax losses - Mozambique

15

7

3

Tax credit

0

1,615

0

Cancellation of intra-group transactions

1,102

248

0

5,887

9,289

Changes of the net information of the financial year

Revaluation of tangible fixed assets / Fair value invest. properties Investment

-46

-10

10

-10

Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets

0

0

Retirement benefits - Benefit plan managed by the Grupo

0

0

Adjustments and other provisions not fiscally accepted

-1,169

-263

-263

263

Reportable tax losses - Spain

0

0

Reportable tax losses - Mozambique

0

0

Tax credit

0

0

Balance on the 30th September 2020

-263

-10

-253

253

Revaluation of tangible fixed assets / Fair value invest. properties Investment

41,039

0

9,234

Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets

632

161

Retirement benefits - Benefit plan managed by the Grupo

970

260

42

Adjustments and other provisions not fiscally accepted

11,029

2,482

0

Reportable tax losses - Spain

3,403

851

0

Reportable tax losses - Mozambique

15

7

3

Tax credit

0

1,615

0

Cancellation of intra-group transactions

1,102

248

0

5,624

9,278

0

Impact on the Income Statement - Income tax

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Current tax

849

-871

Deferred tax

-253

-366

596 -1,237

11. Inventories

The detail of inventories, with reference to the 30th September 2020 and to the 31st December 2019, is as follows:

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Adjustments

Gross asset

Impairments

Net

Gross

Impairments

Net

Movement

Movement

Asset

Asset

Asset

2020

2019

Goods

1,467

-908

559

1,604

-758

846

-150

225

Raw material

6,358

-1,644

4,714

6,081

-1,644

4,438

0

67

Products under manufacture

6,096

0

6,096

5,449

0

5,449

0

0

Finished and intermediate products

44,501

-8,368

36,132

39,746

-8,708

31,038

340

-633

58,421

-10,920

47,501

52,880

-11,110

41,770

190

-341

The amounts of impairment and reversal of impairment losses are recognized in the consolidated statement of profit and loss, respectively, under "Cost of goods sold and materials consumed" and "Change in production", depending on whether these are goods/ raw materials or products.

20/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

12. Accounts receivable and others

On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, this heading was as follows:

30/09/2020 31/12/2019

Customers

14,983

17,374

Other debtors

5,313

4,354

20,296

21,727

30/09/2020 31/12/2019

Accounts receivable from customers and other debtors

23,761

24,890

Less: impairment of accounts receivable

-3,465

-3,163

Accounts receivable from customers and other debtors-net

20,296

21,727

Other debtors

30/09/2020 31/12/2019

Advances from suppliers

62

64

Expenses to be recognized (deferred costs)

2,313

1,977

Pensions Fund

187

187

Other debtors

2,410

349

Other debtors - Grupo Visabeira companies (Note 26)

341

1,776

5,313

4,354

The amount of "Expenses to be recognized" corresponds to invoices received during the first nine months of 2020, but which refer to expenses incurred after that date, as well as maintenance and replacement material for the manufacturing areas and equipment, which is recognized as an expense taking into account its consumption/ use.

13. Share capital, treasury shares, issue premiums and other equity

The total authorized number of common shares is 167.650.060 book-entry shares with a nominal value of 0.80 euros per share. All issued shares are paid for.

No of shares

Common shares

Common share

Treasury shares

Treasury shares

(thousands)

Turnover

Premium

Turnover

Premium

Total

On the 31st December 2018 and 2009

145,040

29,008

0

-1

-1

29,006

On the 30th June 2010

145,040

11,603

0

-1

-1

11,601

On the 31st December 2016

1,156,348

92,508

0

-1

-1

92,506

On the 31st December 2017

1,524,091

121,927

22,065

-1

-1

143,990

On the 31st December 2018

152,409

121,927

24,280

-1

-1

146,206

On the 31st December 2019

167,650

134,120

24,280

-1

-1

158,398

On the 30th of June 2020

167,650

134,120

24,232

-1

-1

158,350

21/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the Company owned 110 treasury shares, valued at a price of 0.80 euros each. The premium paid per share was 1.687 euros. The total amount paid for share acquisition was 1,854 euros and this was deducted from equity.

Additionally, as of 30th September 2020 supplementary payments were made by the shareholder Visabeira Indústria, SGPS, S.A. in the amount of 38,181,653.20 euros. These supplementary payments are reimbursable while this operation reduces its own Company capital to a value lower than the sum of the social capital and its legal reserve.

14. Reserves and retained earnings

The changes on reserves and retained earnings headings were as follows:

Retained

Revaluation

Other

of land and

Total

results

Reserves

buildings

Balance on the 1st January 2019

-195,715

37,056

18,720

-139,938

Result of the previous year

7,276

0

0

7,276

Amounts that will be reclassified later in results

Other comprehensive income for the financial year

667

0

0

667

Balance on the 31st December 2019

-187,772

37,056

18,720

-131,994

Result of the previous year

7,226

0

0

7,226

Amounts that will be reclassified later in results

Other comprehensive income for the financial year

-296

0

0

-296

Balance on the 30th September 2020

-180,841

37,056

18,720

-125,064

15. Loans obtained

Debts to credit institutions and shareholder loans were as follows on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019:

22/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Non-Current Liabilities

Bank loans

60,959

54,407

Unpaid loans / subsidies

15,827

13,815

Financial leases

105

147

76,891

68,370

Non-Current Liabilities

Operating loans

12,078

20,490

Financial leases

118

144

Unpaid loans / subsidies

1,576

2,869

Bank loans

8,497

6,467

22,269

29,971

99,160

98,341

The main guarantees and conditions of the agreement with the banks are described below. Moreover, the maturity schedule of bank loans and loans from other entities can be summarized as follows:

Entity

Typology

Amount in

2020

2021

2022

>= 2023

debt

Various

Commercial paper

0

0

0

0

0

Various

Current account

2,083

2,083

0

0

0

Various

Mutual / Loans / Bond

67,372

5,015

5,026

3,752

53,579

Bank loans

69,455

7,098

5,026

3,752

53,579

Various

Confirming loans

3,603

3,603

0

0

0

Various

Funding "Express Bill"

1,124

1,124

0

0

0

Various

Discount on export shipments

6,306

6,306

0

0

0

Various

Factoring

1,045

1,045

0

0

0

Operating loans

12,078

12,078

0

0

0

FRME *

Other loans

449

0

449

0

0

FIEAE **

Other loans

1,200

0

0

0

1,200

AICEP ***

Repayable subsidies

15,754

15

1,381

1,439

12,920

Unpaid loans / subsidies

17,403

15

1,829

1,439

14,120

Financial leases

223

39

93

48

44

Overall Total

Overall Total

99,160

19,230

6,949

5,238

67,744

*FRME - Fundo para a Revitalização e Modernização do tecido Empresarial, SGPS, S.A. **FIEAE - Fundo Imobiliário Especial de Apoio às Empresas

***AICEP - Agência para o Investimento e Comércio Externo de Portugal

23/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

16. Accounts payable and other debts

On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, the heading "Accounts payable and other debts" was as follows:

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Suppliers

18,577

23,965

Creditors and accrued expenses

22,556

21,960

41,133

45,925

The breakdown of "Suppliers" heading on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 is as follows:

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Current account suppliers

18,328

23,823

Suppliers invoices receivable and checking

249

127

Suppliers' securities payable

0

15

18,577

23,965

The heading "Creditors and accrued expenses" is broken down as follows:

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Accrued expenses

10,937

10,955

Related parties - Grupo Visabeira (RETGS) (Note 26)

2,206

2,014

Investors

1,334

3,697

Other creditors

7,855

5,063

Advances to customers

224

231

22,556

21,960

The heading "Other Creditors" includes 7.3 million euros related to confirming commercial debt and operating payments to export (4.1 million euros on the 31st December 2019).

The heading "Accrued expenses" on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 are broken down as follows:

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Personnel costs

7,414

6,576

Interest payable

2,924

3,764

Natural gas

1

1

Rappel

155

186

Electricity

29

29

Others

414

398

10,937

10,955

24/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

17. Provisions

17.1 Provisions

The information related to provisions, regarding the periods to 30th September 2020 and the 31st December 2019, can be summarised as follows:

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Initial balance on the 01st January

238

369

Changes to the perimeter

0

-61

Provision for other risks and charges

0

-70

Taxes

0

-70

Final balance

238

238

17.2 Provision for pensions

Grupo VAA has several defined benefit pension plans in place, some under the responsibility of Fundos de Pensões specially created and managed by the actuary company (Futuro - Sociedade Gestora de Fundos de Pensões, S.A.) and others under the responsibility of the Group itself ("Plano de benefícios definido - sem Fundo").

Under the responsibility of Futuro- Sociedade Gestora de Fundos de Pensões, S.A. are two funds:

  • One ("Ex-Atlantis"), called Adesão Coletiva Atlantis, has an indeterminate duration. All employees of Vista Alegre Atlantis, SA, from Ex - Atlantis - Cristais de Alcobaça, S.A, working for the Subsidiary until the 31st December 2013, and who meet the requirements of eligibility provided for in the Pension Plan, which is to say all participants who are 65 years old, and who have worked at least ten years for the subsidiary, are entitled to a supplementary old-age pension calculated in accordance with the Pension Plan.

This fund is financed by the Viva Pension Fund.

  • Other ("Former Vista Alegre" and "Vista Alegre Grupo"), called the Fundo de Pensões Grupo Vista Alegre, also of indefinite duration, which includes the employees of Vista Alegre Atlantis SA, from the former Fábrica de Porcelana da Vista Alegre, S.A. and from Vista Alegre Grupo-VistaAlegre Participações S.A. who have signed an individual employment agreement before the 20th December 1976 and that are covered by the Collective Agreement for the Ceramic Industry.

The Grupo Vista Alegre fund is financed by the Grupo Vista Alegre Pension Fund.

25/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

18. State and other public entities

On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, the breakdown of the heading "State and other public entities" was as follows:

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Assets

Liabilities

Assets

Liabilities

Income tax

0

267

0

605

Withholding of income tax

0

255

0

295

Taxes on commercial transactions*

3,497

1,322

2,152

169

Social security contributions

0

748

0

833

3,497

2,591

2,152

1,902

* VAT, ICMS, PIS, COFINS and IPI.

19. Subsidies

The main information on the investment subsidies allocated to the Group on the 30th September

2020 and on the 31st December 2019 is as follows:

Amortization

31/12/2019

Reinforcement

(Note 23)

30/09/2020

Medium and long-term investment subsidies

6,768

264

-446

6,586

Stoneware Tableware Project (Ria Stone)

4,182

80

-370

3,892

Porcelain Project (Vista Alegre, S.A.)

865

165

-74

956

CerexCor & CristalLux Project (Vista Alegre S.A.)

1,013

0

0

1,013

Cerutil Project (Cerutil)

177

19

-3

192

Bordalo Pinheiro Project (Bordalo Pinheiro)

532

0

0

532

6,768

264

-446

6,586

The total balance as of 30th September 2020, refers to the benefit that the companies consider given that they enjoy financing free of any interest, taxes or expenses in the form of reimbursable subsidies financed by the European Union. This benefit will be reflected over the entire period until the completion of their repayment plan.

26/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

20. Revenue

During the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019, the categories of revenue recognised include revenue from:

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Sales of goods

75,461

83,806

Services provided

364

383

75,825

84,189

21. Personnel costs

Expenses with personnel for the nine-month period ending on the 30th of September 2020 and 2019 may be analysed as follows:

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Salaries and other personnel costs

23,886

24,823

Salaries and other short-term benefits of the Management

558

475

Retirement pensions

0

5

Expenses with salaries

4,679

5,338

Total

29,123

30,642

The liabilities with pension and retirement plans are explained in Note 17.

On the 30th September 2020 and 2019, the number of employees working for the Grouo (considering the division they work for) may be analysed as follows:

Number of employees at the end of September 2020

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Cerutil - Cerâmicas Utilitárias, SA

315

250

Faianças Artísticas Bordalo Pinheiro, SA

298

289

VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS

14

12

Vista Alegre Atlantis, SA

1,489

1,552

Vista Alegre France, SAS

5

6

VA - Vista Alegre España, SA

53

53

VAA Brasil - Comércio, Importação e Exportação SA

11

11

Vista Alegre Atlantis USA

2

2

Vista Alegre Atlantis Moçambique, Lda

3

5

Ria Stone Fábrica de Louça de Mesa em Grés, SA

274

234

2,464

2,414

27/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

Average number of employees per company

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Cerutil - Cerâmicas Utilitárias, SA

396

243

Faianças Artísticas Bordalo Pinheiro, SA

308

278

VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS

13

12

Vista Alegre Atlantis, SA

1,522

1,549

Vista Alegre France, SAS

5

7

VA - Vista Alegre España, SA

53

53

VAA Brasil - Comércio, Importação e Exportação SA

11

11

Vista Alegre Atlantis USA

2

2

Vista Alegre Atlantis Moçambique, Lda

4

5

Ria Stone Fábrica de Louça de Mesa em Grés, SA

256

217

2,570

2,377

22. Services provided

On the 30th September 2020 and 2019, this heading was as follows:

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Electricity

2,768

2,681

Specialized works

1,919

2,459

Subcontracts

1,358

1,716

Freight transport

1,419

1,856

Conservation and repair

1,361

1,443

Advertising and marketing

1,089

1,224

Travels and stays

525

654

Cleaning, hygiene and comfort

444

394

Insurance

456

358

Surveillance and safety

393

325

Commissions

307

311

Fuels, water and other fluids

253

314

Royalties

166

229

Tools and utensils for fast wear

241

190

Fees

120

161

Communication

227

165

Rents

138

521

Others

272

237

13,454

15,238

For the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020, the heading "Rents and leases" includes the impact of the application of IFRS 16 standard that became effective on the 1st January 2019, and the amount of the third quarter of 2020 is 1.9 million euros, derived from the estimated future income and accounted for under amortisation.

28/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

23. Other operating income and expenses

Other operating income and expenses for the nine-month period ending on the 30th September

2020 and 2019 may be analysed as follows:

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Costs

Income

Costs

Income

Costs and income relating to previous years

143

0

0

0

Fines and penalties/Contract benefits

1

0

1

0

Gains and losses with immobilization- reductions/disposal

0

27

0

22

Heath insurances - HR

0

33

0

30

Other subsidies

0

1,092

0

0

Commissions without charges at the stores (cards)

2

0

492

0

Offers/ samples stocks

275

0

212

0

Taxes

160

0

133

0

Currency exchanges differences

0

-1

0

106

Up front discounts

33

1

35

0

Offering

0

0

0

900

Subsidies for operating and training

0

1,130

0

246

Investment subsidies (Note 19)

0

446

0

920

Sale of chips/waste, scrap, moulds and freight

0

262

0

702

Interest and similar

0

0

95

0

Other operating expenses and profit

100

119

156

118

713

3,110

1,123

3,045

The heading "Other subsidies" concerns extraordinary support in light of the reduction of economic activity in 2020 to date.

24. Financial result

The financial results for the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 were as follows:

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Interest with loans and overdrafts

-3,507

-2,772

Interest with operating loans

-426

-580

Interests IFRS 16

-248

0

Financial income - interests

196

11

-3,986

-3,341

29/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

25. Commitments

Commitment towards investments

Commitments towards investments contracted but not yet incurred on the 30th September 2020 amount to 360 million euros, and regard the amounts already under contract relating to fixed asset orders, but only materialized over the following 12 months.

26. Balances and Transactions with related parties

The entities that, on the 30th September 2020, had a qualifying share in Grupo Vista Alegre were:

Structure of the Share Capital

Shares

Shareholder

No of shares

% of voting rights

Grupo Visabeira, SA (1)

Directly (its own portfolio)

5,548,417

3.31%

Through Visabeira Indústria, SGPS, SA

137,965,920

82.29%

Total attributable to Grupo Visabeira, SA

143,514,337

85.60%

Caixa Geral de Depósitos, SA

4,188,830

2.50%

Free Float

19,946,783

11.90%

Sub-totals

167,649,950

100.00%

Treasury shares

110

0.00%

Total shares Vista Alegre Atlantis

167,650,060

100.00%

  1. The majority shareholder of VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS, S.A., VISABEIRA INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A., is totally owned by Grupo Visabeira, S.A., whose majority shareholder, NCFGEST, S.A., possesses 99.45%, being this last company totally owned by the individual partner Fernando Campos Nunes.

The following transactions were carried out with parties related to the level of remuneration:

30/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

30/09/2020

30/09/2019

Salaries and other short-term benefits of the Management

558

475

Retirement pensions with former administrators

0

5

558

481

The remunerations previously described are all of a fixed nature, occurring during the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019.

The outstanding balances on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, with related parties are almost exclusively derived from funding obtained from the VISABEIRA, CGD and BCP Groups.

The balances of assets and liabilities of related parties on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 are as follows:

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Assets

Grupo CGD - Demand deposits

2,272

2,317

Grupo Visabeira - Other Debtors

341

222

2,613

2,540

Liabilities

Grupo CGD

Operating loans

3,123

4,017

Bank loans

0

147

3,123

4,164

Grupo Visabeira

Suppliers and other creditors

1,629

1,776

Related parties - RETGS (Note 16)

2,206

2,014

3,835

3,790

Transactions with related parties on the 30th September 2020 and 2019:

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

Purchases to

Sales to

Purchases to

Sales to

related

related

related

related

parties

parties

parties

parties

(COSTS)

(INCOME)

(COSTS)

(INCOME)

Grupo CGD

268

0

817

0

GRUPO VISABEIRA

915

110

3,078

1,355

31/33

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020)

27. Subsequent events

There are no events subsequent to the date of the financial statements that influence the reading and interpretation of these consolidated financial statements.

28. Companies included in the consolidation

On the 30th September 2020, the Companies which are part of Grupo VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis and are part of the respective consolidated by the integral method are as follows:

Percentage

of holding

Companies

Head office

30/09/2020

Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA

Ílhavo

Parent company

Bordalgest, SA

Lisbon

100.00%

Cerexport - Cerâmica de exportação, SA

Ílhavo

100.00%

Cerutil - Cerâmicas Utilitárias, SA

Sátão

100.00%

Faianças Artísticas Bordalo Pinheiro, SA

Caldas da Rainha

86.14%

Faianças da Capôa - Indústria Cerâmica, SA

Ílhavo

100.00%

Mexicova, SA

Mexico City

100.00%

Ria Stone Fábrica de Louça de Mesa em Grés, SA

Ílhavo

100.00%

Shree Sharda Vista Alegre Private Limited

Delhi

50.00%

VA - Vista Alegre España, SA

Madrid

100.00%

VAA Brasil - Comércio, Importação e Exportação, SA

S. Paulo

89.93%

VAA I.I. - Sociedade Imobiliária, SA

Ílhavo

100.00%

Vista Alegre Atlantis Moçambique, Lda

Maputo

99.00%

Vista Alegre Atlantis UK LTD

London

100.00%

Vista Alegre Atlantis, SA

Ílhavo

100.00%

Vista Alegre France, SAS

Paris

100.00%

Vista Alegre USA Corporation

New York

100.00%

Ílhavo, 27th November 2020

32/33

