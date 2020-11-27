VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : 3rd Quarter Report 2020 11/27/2020 | 12:47pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Interim Financial Reporting 3rd quarter of 2020 (IFRS) (Unaudited) INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) TABLE OF CONTENTS INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING .................................................................................................................................................... 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION ........................................................................................................................ 5 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................................ 10 1. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS ................................................................................................................................................... 10 2. CONVERSION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FOREIGN COMPANIES ..................................................................................................... 10 3. SEGMENT REPORTING.............................................................................................................................................................. 10 4. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CLASS ............................................................................................................................................. 15 5. TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS ........................................................................................................................................................... 15 6. INTANGIBLE ASSETS ................................................................................................................................................................ 16 7. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES ......................................................................................................................................................... 17 8. FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS ......................................................................................................................................................... 18 9. USE RIGHTS AND OPERATING LEASES (IFRS 16) ........................................................................................................................... 18 10. INCOME TAX ......................................................................................................................................................................... 19 11. INVENTORIES......................................................................................................................................................................... 20 12. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND OTHERS........................................................................................................................................... 21 13. SHARE CAPITAL, TREASURY SHARES, ISSUE PREMIUMS AND OTHER EQUITY ............................................................................................ 21 14. RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS............................................................................................................................................ 22 15. LOANS OBTAINED ................................................................................................................................................................... 22 16. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND OTHER DEBTS ....................................................................................................................................... 24 17. PROVISIONS .......................................................................................................................................................................... 25 18. STATE AND OTHER PUBLIC ENTITIES ............................................................................................................................................. 26 19. SUBSIDIES............................................................................................................................................................................. 26 20. REVENUE ............................................................................................................................................................................. 27 21. PERSONNEL COSTS.................................................................................................................................................................. 27 22. SERVICES PROVIDED ................................................................................................................................................................ 28 23. OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES .................................................................................................................................. 29 24. FINANCIAL RESULT .................................................................................................................................................................. 29 25. COMMITMENTS ..................................................................................................................................................................... 30 26. BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES ................................................................................................................... 30 27. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS .............................................................................................................................................................. 32 28. COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATION.............................................................................................................................. 32 2/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Interim Financial Reporting VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.S., hereby presents its accounts for the period from January to September 2020, pursuant to regulation nº 5/2008, in accordance with IAS 34. These interim financial statements were prepared based on the same accounting policies and calculation methods used in the preparation of the last annual financial statements (2019 financial year). In this interim financial report, we only release notes which allow us to understand the changes in the financial position and performance of the company since the last annual report. 1. Activity Evolution In the third quarter of 2020, still in an unstable context, the results of Grupo Vista Alegre showed a remarkable capacity for recovery, compared to the second quarter, where the effect of the pandemic had a very significant negative impact on activity. Turnover in the first nine months of 2020 was 75.8 million euros, with good performance from exports, which grew 8.4 p.p. over the same period. Strength in foreign markets maintained the growth trajectory, increasing to 82.4% of the turnover of Vista Alegre, reaching 62.4 million euros. Consolidated Sales per Segment and per Markets T € January to September 2020 January to September 2019 Segments DM FM Total DM FM Total Porcelain and related products 7,619 10,810 18,429 14,551 21,014 35,565 Earthenware 2,529 3,059 5,589 3,198 2,831 6,030 Stoneware Oven 698 24,736 25,433 615 13,526 14,141 Stoneware Tableware 566 17,797 18,362 519 18,221 18,741 Crystal and Glass 1,968 6,044 8,012 2,986 6,726 9,713 Total 13,379 62,446 75,825 21,870 62,319 84,189 In the third quarter, Grupo Vista Alegre exceeded turnover of the same period by 24%, reaching 33.2 million euros, showing an important sign of recovery of its business. In September turnover was 11.4 million euros, surpassing the same period of the previous year by around 13% (10.1 million euros). In the retail channel, there was an increase in consumption in this last quarter, which positively influenced sales growth in stores. It is worth highlighting the very positive evolution of the online channel which grew 122% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year. 3/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Contracts signed in the second quarter of two important orders, worth 16.2 million euros, allowed for further strengthened sales growth in this third quarter. 2. Results Consolidated results for the third quarter of 2020 of Grupo Vista Alegre showed a performance above that for the same period of 2019, with a turnover of 33.4 million euros (24% above the same period of 2019), EBITDA of 6.1 million euros (12% above the same period of 2019) and a positive net result of 1 million euros. In aggregate terms in the first nine months of 2020, the company reached a turnover of 75.8 million euros and EBITDA stood at 10.2 million euros. M€ Headings 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2020 9M 2020 3Q 2019 9M 2019 Variation 3Q Value % Turnover 24.3 18.3 33.2 75.8 26.8 84.2 6.5 24.2% E B I T D A 3.2 0.9 6.1 10.2 5.5 17.0 0.7 12.1% EBITDA Margin 13.0% 5.0% 18.5% 13.5% 20.5% 20.2% -2.0 pp Operating Income 0.2 -2.2 3.1 1.0 2.3 8.4 0.8 35.6% Operating Margin 0.6% -11.9% 9.2% 1.4% 8.4% 10.0% 0.8 pp Income before taxes -1.3 -3.4 1.7 -2.9 0.9 5.1 0.9 100% Income tax 0.5 0.8 -0.7 0.6 -0.7 -1.2 0.1 Net income -0.8 -2.6 1.0 -2.3 0.1 3.8 0.9 660% Investment 3.3 19.3 -16.0 -83.1% The company recorded a positive operating result of 1 million euros and the net result was negative at 2.3 million euros. 3. Investments During the third quarter of 2020, investments were carried out amounting to 3.3 million euros aimed mainly at the porcelain segment with the acquisition of new equipment for the forming process of pieces and at the Ovenware segment with the New Shaping Stoneware project of Cerutil. Ílhavo, 27th November 2020 The Board of Directors ________________________________________________ 4/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Net income for the financial year Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ending on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 T € Notes: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 ASSETS Non-current assets Tangible fixed assets 5 138,693 142,691 Goodwill 4,711 4,711 Investment properties 7 970 970 Intangible Assets 6 1,351 1,384 Financial investments 8 682 682 Use rights assets 9 6,820 7,546 Deferred taxes 10 5,624 5,887 Total non-current assets 158,850 163,871 Current assets Inventories 11 47,501 41,770 Accounts receivable and others 12 20,296 21,727 State and other public entities 18 3,497 2,152 Cash and cash equivalents 7,366 14,462 Total current assets 78,660 80,111 TOTAL ASSETS 237,510 243,981 SHARE CAPITAL Equity 13 134,120 134,120 Treasury capital 13 -2 -2 Issue premiums 13 24,382 24,280 Supplementary benefits 13 38,182 38,182 Reserves and retained earnings 14 -125,064 -131,994 Net income for the financial year -2,231 7,226 Equity excluding non-controlling interests 69,387 71,812 Non-controlling interests 907 980 Total equity 70,294 72,792 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Loans obtained 15 76,891 68,370 Subsidies 19 6,586 6,768 Lease liabilities 9 4,593 5,745 Provisions 17 238 238 Provisions f or pensions 17 1,109 1,194 Deferred taxes 10 9,278 9,289 Total non-current liabilities 98,696 91,604 Current liabilities Loans obtained 15 22,269 29,971 Lease liabilities 9 2,527 1,787 Accounts payable and other debts 16 41,133 45,925 State and other public entities 18 2,591 1,902 Total current liabilities 68,520 79,585 Total liabilities 167,216 171,189 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 237,510 243,981 5/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Consolidated Statements of Results for the nine-month periods ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 Headings Note 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 s Sales and services provided 3 and 20 75,825 84,189 Cost of goods sold and material consumed -31,175 -28,150 Production variation 5,343 2,947 Gross margin 49,993 58,986 Works for the company itself 5 396 1,992 External supplies and services 22 -13,453 -15,238 Personnel costs 21 -29,123 -30,642 Amortizations 5, 6 and 9 -9,340 -7,958 Impairments 56 13 Other operating expenses and losses 23 -713 -1,123 Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets 5 112 -676 Other profit and operating income 23 3,110 3,045 Operating income 1,038 8,399 Interest and similar expenses incurred 24 -4,182 -3,352 Interest and similar income obtained 24 196 11 Financial result -3,986 -3,341 Result before taxes -2,948 5,057 Income tax 10 596 -1,237 Consolidated income for the financial year -2,352 3,820 Attributable: Shareholders -2,231 3,708 Non-controlling interests -121 112 Basic earnings per share (€) -0.0133 0.0251 Diluted earnings per share (€) -0.0133 0.0251 6/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Comprehensive Consolidated Income Statement for the nine- month periods ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Consolidated income for the financial year (a) -2,352 3,820 Other comprehensive income: Amounts that will not be reclassified later in results Retirement benefits Actuarial gains and losses 0 123 Tax impact of the above mentioned effect 0 -22 Amounts that will be reclassified later in results Adjustments of exchange conversion -221 -149 Other adjustments Gross amount -27 -42 -248 -190 Other comprehensive income for the financial year (b): -248 -89 Total comprehensive income for the financial year (a) + (b) -2,600 3,731 Comprehensive income for the financial year attributable to: Shareholders -2,527 3,691 Non-controlling interests -73 40 -2,600 3,731 7/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the nine-month periods ending on the 30th September 2020 and for the financial year ended on the 31st December 2019 Equity attributable to of parent company Common Share Supplementary Reserves and Net results Non- Total Headings Capital retained Total (note 13) shares premiums benefits results financial controlling equity (note 13) (note 13) (note 13) year interests (note 14) Balance on the 1st January 2019 121,927 -2 22,065 38,182 -132,662 49,510 780 50,290 Changes to the perimeter 0 0 Capital increase 12,193 2,216 14,408 14,408 Total comprehensive income 7,226 7,226 228 7,454 Net income for the financial year Other comprehensive income for the financial year 667 667 -27 640 Total 12,193 0 2,216 0 667 7,226 22,302 201 22,502 Balance on the 30th December 2019 134,120 -2 24,280 38,182 -131,994 7,226 71,812 980 72,792 Equity attributable to shareholders of parent company Capital Common Share Supplementary Reserves and Net Non- Total Headings shares premiums benefits retained results Total controlling equity (note 13) results (note 13) (note 13) (note 13) financial year interests (note 14) Balance on the 1st January 2020 134,120 -2 24,280 38,182 -131,994 71,812 980 72,792 Capital increase 0 102 102 102 Total comprehensive income Net income for the financial year 7,226 -2,231 -2,231 -121 -2,352 Other comprehensive income for the financial year -296 -296 48 -248 Total 0 0 102 0 6,930 -2,231 -2,425 -73 -2,498 Balance on the 30th September 2020 134,120 -2 24,382 38,182 -125,064 -2,231 69,387 907 70,294 8/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the nine-month periods ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 and for the financial year ended on the 31st December 2019 Headings 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 31/12/2019 1. OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Customer receivables 87,098 93,648 130,898 Payments to suppliers -61,904 -50,581 -67,092 Payments to staff -29,152 -30,649 -42,209 Flows generated by operations -3,959 12,418 21,598 Other operating (payments)/receivables 167 -425 -393 Flows from operating activities -3,792 11,992 21,205 2. INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES: Receivables from: Investment properties 0 900 Investment grants 1,278 4,854 8,663 1,278 4,854 9,563 Payments relating to: Financial investments 0 -500 Tangible fixed assets -3,781 -21,812 -28,284 -3,781 -21,812 -28,784 Flows from investment activities -2,503 -16,958 -19,221 3. INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES: Receivables from: Loans obtained 11,942 26,575 106,378 Capital increase, supplementary benefits 0 14,408 11,942 26,575 120,786 Payments relating to: Loans obtained -10,363 -29,439 -114,223 Amortization of financial lease contracts -15 -108 -145 Interest and similar -2,362 -12,741 -1,416 -30,962 -5,084-119,451 Flows generated by investment activities -799 -4,387 1,335 4. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS VARIATION -7,093 -9,353 3,319 5. EFFECT OF CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES -2 3 -2 6. INITIAL CASH AND BANK DEPOSITS 14,462 11,145 11,145 7. FINAL CASH AND BANK DEPOSITS 7,366 1,795 14,462 30/09/2020 30/9/2019 31/12/2019 Bank deposits 7,358 1,787 14,453 Cash 8 8 8 7,366 1,795 14,462 9/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements The amounts are in thousands of euros, except in the cases indicated otherwise 1. Seasonality of operations It should be noted that the activity of Grupo VAA is subject to some seasonality, particularly concerning sales in the company's own stores, since in December they correspond to about three times the average sales made by the retail channel in the remaining months of the year. This channel's sales amounted to 7.9 million euros during the first nine months of 2020 and typically December sales are equal to or higher than the total amount of one quarter of retail sales during the year (during the month of December 2019 for example sales amounted to 4 million euros). 2. Conversion of financial statements of foreign companies The prices used in the conversion to euros of the accounts of the foreign subsidiaries were as follows: Closing currency exchange Average currency exchange Currency 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 American dollar € 0.8541 € 0.8902 € 0.8850 € 0.8933 English pound € 1.0986 € 1.1714 € 1.1285 € 1.1413 Mozambican metical € 0.0118 € 0.0145 € 0.0129 € 0.0143 Mexican peso € 0.0382 € 0.0474 € 0.0404 € 0.0464 Brazilian real € 0.1512 € 0.2217 € 0.1722 € 0.2260 Indian rupee € 0.0120 € 0.0125 € 0.0120 € 0.0127 3. Segment reporting Segment information is presented in relation to the Group's geographic and business segments and is based on the different types of goods that are produced in industrial plants in different locations. The results, assets and liabilities of each segment correspond to those that are directly attributable to them, as well as those that can reasonably be attributed to them. Moreover, common assets ("corporate assets") are allocated to each operating segment based on their weight in the overall activity of Grupo Vista Alegre. On the 30th September 2020, the Group was organised into six main business segments: (1) Porcelain and Related products, (2) Stoneware Oven-to-tableware, (3) Stoneware tableware, (4) Crystal and Glass, (5) Earthenware and (6) Real estate, and it is according to this segmentation that 10/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Internal financial reporting and operational reporting systems are presented. Regarding the "Real Estate" segment, and as a result of the sale of the subsidiary VA Grupo, the segment was no longer relevant to Vista Alegre's activity at Group level, and was only maintained for the purposes of comparison. 3.1-Turnover 3.1.1- Information by business segment The breakdown of turnover by business segment and geographical areas on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 is as follows: Porcelain and Stoneware Stoneware Crystal Earthenware oven to and Total related products tableware September 2020 tableware glass Gross sales by segment 18,429 5,589 25,433 18,362 8,012 75,825 Sales % 24% 7% 34% 24% 11% 100% Porcelain and Stoneware Stoneware Crystal Earthenware oven to and Total related products tableware September 2019 tableware glass Gross sales by segment 35,565 6,030 14,141 18,741 9,713 84,189 Sales % 42% 7% 17% 22% 12% 100% The results by business segment are as follows: 11/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 30 th September 2020 Porcelain and Stoneware Stoneware Crystal Other not Earthenware and Real State Total related products oven to Tableware allocated tableware glass Operating profit -3,493 859 1,086 2,956 -238 -132 0 1,038 Net financial costs -3,239 -106 -304 -106 -231 0 0 -3,986 Profit before Income tax -6,732 753 782 2,850 -470 -132 0 -2,948 Income tax 596 596 Net income for the financial year -6,732 753 782 2,850 -470 -132 596 -2,352 Non-controlling interests -121 -121 Net income for the financial year Attributable to shareholders -6,732 753 782 2,850 -470 -132 717 -2,231 30th September 2019 Porcelain and Stoneware Stoneware Crystal Other not Earthenware and Real State Total related products oven to Tableware allocated tableware glass Operating profit 3,226 1,648 435 3,618 -391 -138 0 8,399 Net financial costs -2,191 -244 -232 -122 -552 0 0 -3,341 Profit before Income tax 1,035 1,405 202 3,496 -942 -138 0 5,057 Income tax -1,237 -1,237 Net income for the financial year 1,035 1,405 202 3,496 -942 -138 -1,237 3,820 Non-controlling interests 112 112 Net income for the financial year Attributable to shareholders 1,035 1,405 202 3,496 -942 -138 -1,349 3,708 Other elements by business segment (non-cash expenses) are as follows: 30th September 2020 Porcelain and Earthenware Stoneware Stoneware Crystal Real State Total related products oven to tableware and tableware glass Amortization and Depreciation 5,045 355 487 2,458 897 98 9,340 Impairment (losses/reversals) -60 0 3 0 -112 -169 Total 4,985 355 490 2,458 659 98 9,171 30th September 2019 Porcelain and Earthenware Stoneware Stoneware Crystal Real State Total related products oven to tableware and tableware glass Amortization and Depreciation 3,979 379 743 1,981 781 94 7,958 Impairment (losses/reversals) -9 0 -1 0 675 663 Total 3,970 379 742 1,981 1,456 94 8,621 Transfers or transactions between segments are carried out under normal commercial terms and under the conditions applicable to independent third parties. 12/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) The assets, liabilities and investments of the segments for the financial years ended on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 are as follows: 30 th September 2020 Porcelain and Earthenware Stoneware Stoneware Crystal and Real State Other not Total related products oven to Tableware glass allocated tableware Tangible fixed assets 47,394 13,364 19,714 39,464 18,672 84 0 138,693 Investment properties 0 0 0 0 0 970 0 970 Intangible assets and Goodwill 3,008 37 2,693 0 323 0 0 6,061 Financial investments 0 0 0 0 0 0 682 682 Deferred taxes 0 0 0 0 0 0 5,624 5,624 Use Rights (IFRS 16) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6,820 6,820 Non-current assets 50,403 13,401 22,407 39,464 18,996 1,054 13,126 158,850 Current assets 34,342 5,688 13,717 6,696 10,850 0 7,366 78,660 Total Assets 84,745 19,089 36,124 46,160 29,846 1,054 20,492 237,510 Operating liabilities 12,289 3,547 16,105 8,263 3,265 0 2,767 46,235 Other liabilities 69,169 12,511 13,357 10,883 13,564 156 1,341 120,981 Total liabilities 81,458 16,058 29,462 19,146 16,829 156 4,107 167,216 31 st December 2019 Porcelain and Stoneware Stoneware Crystal and Other not Earthenware oven to Real State Total related products tableware Tableware glass allocated Tangible fixed assets 48,095 13,734 19,989 41,215 19,658 0 0 142,691 Investment properties 0 0 0 0 0 970 0 970 Intangible assets and Goodwill 2,907 44 2,737 0 406 0 0 6,095 Financial investments 0 0 0 0 0 0 682 682 Deferred taxes 0 728 71 525 0 0 4,563 5,887 Non-current assets 51,002 14,506 22,797 41,740 20,065 970 12,791 163,871 Current assets 38,176 3,285 8,645 5,946 10,798 0 13,261 80,111 Total Assets 89,178 17,791 31,442 47,686 30,863 970 26,052 243,981 Operating liabilities 11,345 2,826 13,731 12,158 3,727 0 2,130 45,917 Other liabilities 70,316 11,951 16,771 9,823 14,822 156 1,432 125,272 Total liabilities 81,661 14,776 30,502 21,982 18,550 156 3,562 171,189 Segment assets mainly include tangible fixed assets, intangible assets, inventories, accounts receivable and cash and cash equivalents. Segment liabilities correspond to operating liabilities and exclude provisions and deferred taxes that are not easily allocated to the business. Deferred tax liabilities related to the revaluation of factories and real estate were allocated by business, as were loans. 3.2- Information by geographical area The four segments of the Gruop's industrial (non-real estate) business components operate in three broad geographical areas, despite being managed worldwide. The breakdown of turnover by geographic segment on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 is as follows: 13/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) January to September 2020 Porcelain and Stoneware Stoneware Crystal Total Geographical area related products Earthenware oven to Tableware and tableware glass Portugal 7,619 2,529 698 566 1,968 13,379 France 667 184 9,043 4,229 4,082 18,206 Netherlands 185 184 9,056 3,007 74 12,505 Italy 135 111 774 4,242 8 5,270 Spain 2,473 387 14 3,681 407 6,962 Germany 570 71 2,828 1,133 17 4,619 USA 1,015 372 192 0 267 1,845 United Kingdom 193 339 49 558 657 1,797 Brazil 839 28 110 0 20 997 Sweden 131 355 1 591 9 1,086 Rest of Europe 3,079 608 1,091 356 239 5,373 Other countries 1,524 421 1,578 0 262 3,785 Total 18,429 5,589 25,433 18,362 8,012 75,825 January to September 2019 Porcelain and Stoneware Stoneware Crystal Geographical area Earthenware and related products oven to Tableware glass Total tableware Portugal 14,551 3,198 615 519 2,986 21,870 France 570 261 1,432 4,187 4,582 11,032 Netherlands 7,828 140 1,349 1,491 88 10,895 Italy 2,510 113 3,309 4,016 26 9,974 Spain 3,128 296 290 2,972 449 7,135 Germany 219 49 2,870 2,580 25 5,744 USA 1,080 310 737 0 244 2,370 United Kingdom 381 211 166 994 481 2,234 Brazil 1,448 121 271 0 97 1,936 Sweden 1 388 9 1,192 7 1,597 Rest of Europe 1,219 414 1,441 604 208 3,885 Other countries 2,631 527 1,653 186 520 5,517 Total 35,565 6,030 14,141 18,741 9,713 84,189 Total assets by geographical area: Total liabilities by geographical area: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Portugal 228,815 199,411 Portugal 152,856 145,724 Rest of Europe 5,006 7,095 Rest of Europe 6,643 8,673 Other countries 3,689 6,351 Other countries 7,718 8,170 237,510 212,857 167,216 162,568 14/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 4. Financial instruments by class Financial instruments were classified as follows: Amount in the Notes Consolidated Financial Position 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Financial assets Available-for-sale financial assets Financial investments 8 682 682 Loans and receivables Accounts receivable and others 12 20,296 21,727 State and other public entities 18 3,497 2,152 Cash and cash equivalents 7,366 14,462 Total 31,841 39,022 Financial liabilities Loans obtained Interest-bearing bank loans at variable interest rates 15 69,679 61,166 Unpaid loans (subsidies) 15 17,403 16,685 Operating loans 15 12,078 20,490 Lease liability 9 7,121 7,532 Accounts payable Suppliers 16 18,577 23,965 State and other public entities 18 2,591 1,902 Other creditors 16 7,855 5,063 Investors 16 1,334 3,697 Advances to customers 16 224 231 Total 136,862 140,731 The financial assets available for sale were measured at the cost of investing in unlisted companies, and whose fair value cannot be reliably measured. The Board of Directors believes that the amount by which these assets are reflected is lower than the respective realization value. 5. Tangible fixed assets During the nine-month period ending on the 30th of September 2020 and the year ended on the 31st of December 2019, the changes in the gross value of tangible fixed assets, as well as in the related accumulated amortization and impairment losses, were as follows: 15/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Lands and Transport equipment Office Other Cultural and basic assets tools Assets in progress Total buildings heritage equipment equipment utensils Financial year 2020 Initial net amount 69,421 56,155 62 1,308 9,901 5,845 142,691 Additions 694 741 18 89 1,702 0 3,244 Sales and write-offs (net amount) 0 -93 -1 0 0 0 -93 Impairments 0 112 0 0 0 0 112 Transfer 276 4,544 34 337 -5,390 0 -200 Depreciation of the financial year -1,970 -4,674 -42 -374 0 0 -7,060 Final net amount September 2020 68,421 56,785 71 1,359 6,212 5,845 138,693 Lands and Transport equipment Office Other Cultural and basic assets tools Assets in progress Total buildings equipment heritage equipment utensils Financial year 2019 Initial net amount 60,667 28,338 176 1,803 30,470 5,845 127,299 Additions 3,899 11,928 34 24 7,122 0 23,008 Sales and write-offs (net amount) 0 -13 -1 0 0 0 -14 Impairments 0 -632 0 0 0 0 -632 Revaluation 1,189 0 0 0 0 0 1,189 Transfer 6,312 21,286 2 1 -27,691 0 -89 Depreciation of the financial year -2,646 -4,752 -150 -521 0 0 -8,069 Final net amount December 2019 69,421 56,155 62 1,308 9,901 5,845 142,691 The amounts of property, plant and equipment increases on the 30th September 2020 are mainly related to the acquisition and installation of forming equipment to respond to a contract signed with a world-renowned brand (VAA, SA); and also related to the investment resulting from the New Shaping Stoneware project (Cerutil), still in progress. During the nine-months ending on the 30th September 2020, the amount of increases in tangible fixed assets includes approximately 396 thousand euros related to the capitalization of expenses ("Works for the company itself"), associated with internal development project which relate to the investments described above. These expenses mainly relate to the internal personnel expenses of the Group that were involved in the development of the projects. 6. Intangible Assets During the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and the financial year ended on the 31st December 2019, changes in the gross value of intangible assets, as well as in the respective amortizations and accumulated impairment losses, were as follows: 16/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Change Project Software Other intangible Total management development programs assets Financial year 2020 Initial net amount 166 977 19 222 1,384 Increases 0 0 0 20 20 Transfer 0 0 200 0 200 Amortization of the financial year 0 -121 -36 -96 -253 Final net amount September 2020 166 856 183 145 1,351 Change Project Software Other intangible Total management development programs assets Financial year 2019 Initial net amount 166 1,138 26 301 1,631 Amount 0 0 9 51 60 Changes to the perimeter 0 0 0 0 0 Amortization of the financial year 0 -161 -18 -217 -396 Final net amount December 2019 166 977 19 222 1,384 7. Investment properties These are real estate (land and buildings) not used in the ordinary course of the Group's business, and are for sale either in their current state or after a valuation process. However, part of this real estate generates rent and therefore, taking into account the Group's activity, these assets can also be considered as Investment Properties. As a reference to the 30th September 2020, the Group decided not to request the independent evaluators to update the valuations carried out by reference to the 31st December 2019, since there were no circumstances that materially altered said valuations. The amounts recognised in the income statement for September 2020 and 2019 related to income from investment properties were as follows, in thousands of euros: 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Real estate rents 2 1 17/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 8. Financial investments The heading "Financial investments" consists of residual investments in companies for which the Group has no control or significant influence and have been classified as available-for-sale financial investments. Available-for-sale financial investments were measured at cost as they are investments in unlisted companies, whose fair value cannot be measured reliably. The detail on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 of this heading is as follows: Financial investments 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Capital Criativo - SCR, S.A. 500 500 Imerys Ceramics Portugal, SA 58 58 VAA-Empreendimentos Turísticos, SA 45 45 Fundação Visabeira - Instit..Solid. Social 36 36 Lusitánia Gás SA 20 20 Centro Tecnológico da Cerâmica e do Vidro 6 6 Duofil Lda 0 0 Other participations 17 17 682 682 9. Use Rights and Operating Leases (IFRS 16) Changes in the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 in the amount of use rights, as well as in the respective accumulated amortizations and impairment losses, were as follows: Buildings and other constructions Gross asset Opening balance on 1st January 2020 7,546 Renewal / new contracts of the exercise 1,249 Final balance 8,796 Accumulated amortization and impairment losses Depreciations in the financial year 1,976 Final balance 1,976 Net asset value at 30th September 2020 6,820 18/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Changes in the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 in the amount of lease liabilities was as follows: Buildings and other constructions Liabilities Opening balance 7,532 New contracts of the exercise 1,249 Payments made in the financial year -1,923 Financial cost of the year 248 Final balance on 30th September 2020 7,121 At the balance sheet date, non-current lease liabilities matured as follows: Value in debt 30/09/2020 Until 12 months 2,527 From 12 to 24 months 1,448 From 24 to 36 months 1,368 ≥ 36 months 1,778 Total 7,121 10. Income Tax Current tax during the nine-month period ending on the 30th of September 2020 and the year ended on the 31st of December 2019 is recorded as an account payable to the company Grupo Visabeira, S.A., in accordance with the Special Regime for the Taxation of Groups of Companies. On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, the detail and changes of deferred tax assets and liabilities, according to the temporary differences that originated them, is as follows: 19/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Temporary differences Base Assets Liabilities Net effect Impact P&L Dr/(Cr) Balance on the 31st December 2019 Revaluation of tangible fixed assets / Fair value invest. properties Investment 41,084 0 9,244 Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets 632 161 Retirement benefits - Benefit plan managed by the Grupo 970 260 42 Adjustments and other provisions not fiscally accepted 12,198 2,745 0 Reportable tax losses - Spain 3,403 851 0 Reportable tax losses - Mozambique 15 7 3 Tax credit 0 1,615 0 Cancellation of intra-group transactions 1,102 248 0 5,887 9,289 Changes of the net information of the financial year Revaluation of tangible fixed assets / Fair value invest. properties Investment -46 -10 10 -10 Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets 0 0 Retirement benefits - Benefit plan managed by the Grupo 0 0 Adjustments and other provisions not fiscally accepted -1,169 -263 -263 263 Reportable tax losses - Spain 0 0 Reportable tax losses - Mozambique 0 0 Tax credit 0 0 Balance on the 30th September 2020 -263 -10 -253 253 Revaluation of tangible fixed assets / Fair value invest. properties Investment 41,039 0 9,234 Impairment of depreciable tangible fixed assets 632 161 Retirement benefits - Benefit plan managed by the Grupo 970 260 42 Adjustments and other provisions not fiscally accepted 11,029 2,482 0 Reportable tax losses - Spain 3,403 851 0 Reportable tax losses - Mozambique 15 7 3 Tax credit 0 1,615 0 Cancellation of intra-group transactions 1,102 248 0 5,624 9,278 0 Impact on the Income Statement - Income tax 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Current tax 849 -871 Deferred tax -253 -366 596 -1,237 11. Inventories The detail of inventories, with reference to the 30th September 2020 and to the 31st December 2019, is as follows: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Adjustments Gross asset Impairments Net Gross Impairments Net Movement Movement Asset Asset Asset 2020 2019 Goods 1,467 -908 559 1,604 -758 846 -150 225 Raw material 6,358 -1,644 4,714 6,081 -1,644 4,438 0 67 Products under manufacture 6,096 0 6,096 5,449 0 5,449 0 0 Finished and intermediate products 44,501 -8,368 36,132 39,746 -8,708 31,038 340 -633 58,421 -10,920 47,501 52,880 -11,110 41,770 190 -341 The amounts of impairment and reversal of impairment losses are recognized in the consolidated statement of profit and loss, respectively, under "Cost of goods sold and materials consumed" and "Change in production", depending on whether these are goods/ raw materials or products. 20/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 12. Accounts receivable and others On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, this heading was as follows: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Customers 14,983 17,374 Other debtors 5,313 4,354 20,296 21,727 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Accounts receivable from customers and other debtors 23,761 24,890 Less: impairment of accounts receivable -3,465 -3,163 Accounts receivable from customers and other debtors-net 20,296 21,727 Other debtors 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Advances from suppliers 62 64 Expenses to be recognized (deferred costs) 2,313 1,977 Pensions Fund 187 187 Other debtors 2,410 349 Other debtors - Grupo Visabeira companies (Note 26) 341 1,776 5,313 4,354 The amount of "Expenses to be recognized" corresponds to invoices received during the first nine months of 2020, but which refer to expenses incurred after that date, as well as maintenance and replacement material for the manufacturing areas and equipment, which is recognized as an expense taking into account its consumption/ use. 13. Share capital, treasury shares, issue premiums and other equity The total authorized number of common shares is 167.650.060 book-entry shares with a nominal value of 0.80 euros per share. All issued shares are paid for. No of shares Common shares Common share Treasury shares Treasury shares (thousands) Turnover Premium Turnover Premium Total On the 31st December 2018 and 2009 145,040 29,008 0 -1 -1 29,006 On the 30th June 2010 145,040 11,603 0 -1 -1 11,601 On the 31st December 2016 1,156,348 92,508 0 -1 -1 92,506 On the 31st December 2017 1,524,091 121,927 22,065 -1 -1 143,990 On the 31st December 2018 152,409 121,927 24,280 -1 -1 146,206 On the 31st December 2019 167,650 134,120 24,280 -1 -1 158,398 On the 30th of June 2020 167,650 134,120 24,232 -1 -1 158,350 21/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the Company owned 110 treasury shares, valued at a price of 0.80 euros each. The premium paid per share was 1.687 euros. The total amount paid for share acquisition was 1,854 euros and this was deducted from equity. Additionally, as of 30th September 2020 supplementary payments were made by the shareholder Visabeira Indústria, SGPS, S.A. in the amount of 38,181,653.20 euros. These supplementary payments are reimbursable while this operation reduces its own Company capital to a value lower than the sum of the social capital and its legal reserve. 14. Reserves and retained earnings The changes on reserves and retained earnings headings were as follows: Retained Revaluation Other of land and Total results Reserves buildings Balance on the 1st January 2019 -195,715 37,056 18,720 -139,938 Result of the previous year 7,276 0 0 7,276 Amounts that will be reclassified later in results Other comprehensive income for the financial year 667 0 0 667 Balance on the 31st December 2019 -187,772 37,056 18,720 -131,994 Result of the previous year 7,226 0 0 7,226 Amounts that will be reclassified later in results Other comprehensive income for the financial year -296 0 0 -296 Balance on the 30th September 2020 -180,841 37,056 18,720 -125,064 15. Loans obtained Debts to credit institutions and shareholder loans were as follows on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019: 22/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Non-Current Liabilities Bank loans 60,959 54,407 Unpaid loans / subsidies 15,827 13,815 Financial leases 105 147 76,891 68,370 Non-Current Liabilities Operating loans 12,078 20,490 Financial leases 118 144 Unpaid loans / subsidies 1,576 2,869 Bank loans 8,497 6,467 22,269 29,971 99,160 98,341 The main guarantees and conditions of the agreement with the banks are described below. Moreover, the maturity schedule of bank loans and loans from other entities can be summarized as follows: Entity Typology Amount in 2020 2021 2022 >= 2023 debt Various Commercial paper 0 0 0 0 0 Various Current account 2,083 2,083 0 0 0 Various Mutual / Loans / Bond 67,372 5,015 5,026 3,752 53,579 Bank loans 69,455 7,098 5,026 3,752 53,579 Various Confirming loans 3,603 3,603 0 0 0 Various Funding "Express Bill" 1,124 1,124 0 0 0 Various Discount on export shipments 6,306 6,306 0 0 0 Various Factoring 1,045 1,045 0 0 0 Operating loans 12,078 12,078 0 0 0 FRME * Other loans 449 0 449 0 0 FIEAE ** Other loans 1,200 0 0 0 1,200 AICEP *** Repayable subsidies 15,754 15 1,381 1,439 12,920 Unpaid loans / subsidies 17,403 15 1,829 1,439 14,120 Financial leases 223 39 93 48 44 Overall Total Overall Total 99,160 19,230 6,949 5,238 67,744 *FRME - Fundo para a Revitalização e Modernização do tecido Empresarial, SGPS, S.A. **FIEAE - Fundo Imobiliário Especial de Apoio às Empresas ***AICEP - Agência para o Investimento e Comércio Externo de Portugal 23/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 16. Accounts payable and other debts On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, the heading "Accounts payable and other debts" was as follows: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Suppliers 18,577 23,965 Creditors and accrued expenses 22,556 21,960 41,133 45,925 The breakdown of "Suppliers" heading on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 is as follows: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Current account suppliers 18,328 23,823 Suppliers invoices receivable and checking 249 127 Suppliers' securities payable 0 15 18,577 23,965 The heading "Creditors and accrued expenses" is broken down as follows: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Accrued expenses 10,937 10,955 Related parties - Grupo Visabeira (RETGS) (Note 26) 2,206 2,014 Investors 1,334 3,697 Other creditors 7,855 5,063 Advances to customers 224 231 22,556 21,960 The heading "Other Creditors" includes 7.3 million euros related to confirming commercial debt and operating payments to export (4.1 million euros on the 31st December 2019). The heading "Accrued expenses" on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 are broken down as follows: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Personnel costs 7,414 6,576 Interest payable 2,924 3,764 Natural gas 1 1 Rappel 155 186 Electricity 29 29 Others 414 398 10,937 10,955 24/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 17. Provisions 17.1 Provisions The information related to provisions, regarding the periods to 30th September 2020 and the 31st December 2019, can be summarised as follows: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Initial balance on the 01st January 238 369 Changes to the perimeter 0 -61 Provision for other risks and charges 0 -70 Taxes 0 -70 Final balance 238 238 17.2 Provision for pensions Grupo VAA has several defined benefit pension plans in place, some under the responsibility of Fundos de Pensões specially created and managed by the actuary company (Futuro - Sociedade Gestora de Fundos de Pensões, S.A.) and others under the responsibility of the Group itself ("Plano de benefícios definido - sem Fundo"). Under the responsibility of Futuro- Sociedade Gestora de Fundos de Pensões, S.A. are two funds: One ("Ex-Atlantis"), called Adesão Coletiva Atlantis , has an indeterminate duration. All employees of Vista Alegre Atlantis, SA, from Ex - Atlantis - Cristais de Alcobaça, S.A, working for the Subsidiary until the 31 st December 2013, and who meet the requirements of eligibility provided for in the Pension Plan, which is to say all participants who are 65 years old, and who have worked at least ten years for the subsidiary, are entitled to a supplementary old-age pension calculated in accordance with the Pension Plan. This fund is financed by the Viva Pension Fund. Other ("Former Vista Alegre" and "Vista Alegre Grupo"), called the Fundo de Pensões Grupo Vista Alegre , also of indefinite duration, which includes the employees of Vista Alegre Atlantis SA, from the former Fábrica de Porcelana da Vista Alegre, S.A. and from Vista Alegre Grupo-Vista Alegre Participações S.A. who have signed an individual employment agreement before the 20 th December 1976 and that are covered by the Collective Agreement for the Ceramic Industry. The Grupo Vista Alegre fund is financed by the Grupo Vista Alegre Pension Fund. 25/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 18. State and other public entities On the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, the breakdown of the heading "State and other public entities" was as follows: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Income tax 0 267 0 605 Withholding of income tax 0 255 0 295 Taxes on commercial transactions* 3,497 1,322 2,152 169 Social security contributions 0 748 0 833 3,497 2,591 2,152 1,902 * VAT, ICMS, PIS, COFINS and IPI. 19. Subsidies The main information on the investment subsidies allocated to the Group on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 is as follows: Amortization 31/12/2019 Reinforcement (Note 23) 30/09/2020 Medium and long-term investment subsidies 6,768 264 -446 6,586 Stoneware Tableware Project (Ria Stone) 4,182 80 -370 3,892 Porcelain Project (Vista Alegre, S.A.) 865 165 -74 956 CerexCor & CristalLux Project (Vista Alegre S.A.) 1,013 0 0 1,013 Cerutil Project (Cerutil) 177 19 -3 192 Bordalo Pinheiro Project (Bordalo Pinheiro) 532 0 0 532 6,768 264 -446 6,586 The total balance as of 30th September 2020, refers to the benefit that the companies consider given that they enjoy financing free of any interest, taxes or expenses in the form of reimbursable subsidies financed by the European Union. This benefit will be reflected over the entire period until the completion of their repayment plan. 26/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 20. Revenue During the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019, the categories of revenue recognised include revenue from: 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Sales of goods 75,461 83,806 Services provided 364 383 75,825 84,189 21. Personnel costs Expenses with personnel for the nine-month period ending on the 30th of September 2020 and 2019 may be analysed as follows: 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Salaries and other personnel costs 23,886 24,823 Salaries and other short-term benefits of the Management 558 475 Retirement pensions 0 5 Expenses with salaries 4,679 5,338 Total 29,123 30,642 The liabilities with pension and retirement plans are explained in Note 17. On the 30th September 2020 and 2019, the number of employees working for the Grouo (considering the division they work for) may be analysed as follows: Number of employees at the end of September 2020 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Cerutil - Cerâmicas Utilitárias, SA 315 250 Faianças Artísticas Bordalo Pinheiro, SA 298 289 VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS 14 12 Vista Alegre Atlantis, SA 1,489 1,552 Vista Alegre France, SAS 5 6 VA - Vista Alegre España, SA 53 53 VAA Brasil - Comércio, Importação e Exportação SA 11 11 Vista Alegre Atlantis USA 2 2 Vista Alegre Atlantis Moçambique, Lda 3 5 Ria Stone Fábrica de Louça de Mesa em Grés, SA 274 234 2,464 2,414 27/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) Average number of employees per company 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Cerutil - Cerâmicas Utilitárias, SA 396 243 Faianças Artísticas Bordalo Pinheiro, SA 308 278 VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS 13 12 Vista Alegre Atlantis, SA 1,522 1,549 Vista Alegre France, SAS 5 7 VA - Vista Alegre España, SA 53 53 VAA Brasil - Comércio, Importação e Exportação SA 11 11 Vista Alegre Atlantis USA 2 2 Vista Alegre Atlantis Moçambique, Lda 4 5 Ria Stone Fábrica de Louça de Mesa em Grés, SA 256 217 2,570 2,377 22. Services provided On the 30th September 2020 and 2019, this heading was as follows: 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Electricity 2,768 2,681 Specialized works 1,919 2,459 Subcontracts 1,358 1,716 Freight transport 1,419 1,856 Conservation and repair 1,361 1,443 Advertising and marketing 1,089 1,224 Travels and stays 525 654 Cleaning, hygiene and comfort 444 394 Insurance 456 358 Surveillance and safety 393 325 Commissions 307 311 Fuels, water and other fluids 253 314 Royalties 166 229 Tools and utensils for fast wear 241 190 Fees 120 161 Communication 227 165 Rents 138 521 Others 272 237 13,454 15,238 For the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020, the heading "Rents and leases" includes the impact of the application of IFRS 16 standard that became effective on the 1st January 2019, and the amount of the third quarter of 2020 is 1.9 million euros, derived from the estimated future income and accounted for under amortisation. 28/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 23. Other operating income and expenses Other operating income and expenses for the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 may be analysed as follows: 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Costs Income Costs Income Costs and income relating to previous years 143 0 0 0 Fines and penalties/Contract benefits 1 0 1 0 Gains and losses with immobilization- reductions/disposal 0 27 0 22 Heath insurances - HR 0 33 0 30 Other subsidies 0 1,092 0 0 Commissions without charges at the stores (cards) 2 0 492 0 Offers/ samples stocks 275 0 212 0 Taxes 160 0 133 0 Currency exchanges differences 0 -1 0 106 Up front discounts 33 1 35 0 Offering 0 0 0 900 Subsidies for operating and training 0 1,130 0 246 Investment subsidies (Note 19) 0 446 0 920 Sale of chips/waste, scrap, moulds and freight 0 262 0 702 Interest and similar 0 0 95 0 Other operating expenses and profit 100 119 156 118 713 3,110 1,123 3,045 The heading "Other subsidies" concerns extraordinary support in light of the reduction of economic activity in 2020 to date. 24. Financial result The financial results for the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019 were as follows: 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Interest with loans and overdrafts -3,507 -2,772 Interest with operating loans -426 -580 Interests IFRS 16 -248 0 Financial income - interests 196 11 -3,986 -3,341 29/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 25. Commitments Commitment towards investments Commitments towards investments contracted but not yet incurred on the 30th September 2020 amount to 360 million euros, and regard the amounts already under contract relating to fixed asset orders, but only materialized over the following 12 months. 26. Balances and Transactions with related parties The entities that, on the 30th September 2020, had a qualifying share in Grupo Vista Alegre were: Structure of the Share Capital Shares Shareholder No of shares % of voting rights Grupo Visabeira, SA (1) Directly (its own portfolio) 5,548,417 3.31% Through Visabeira Indústria, SGPS, SA 137,965,920 82.29% Total attributable to Grupo Visabeira, SA 143,514,337 85.60% Caixa Geral de Depósitos, SA 4,188,830 2.50% Free Float 19,946,783 11.90% Sub-totals 167,649,950 100.00% Treasury shares 110 0.00% Total shares Vista Alegre Atlantis 167,650,060 100.00% The majority shareholder of VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS, S.A., VISABEIRA INDÚSTRIA, SGPS, S.A., is totally owned by Grupo Visabeira, S.A., whose majority shareholder, NCFGEST, S.A., possesses 99.45%, being this last company totally owned by the individual partner Fernando Campos Nunes. The following transactions were carried out with parties related to the level of remuneration: 30/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Salaries and other short-term benefits of the Management 558 475 Retirement pensions with former administrators 0 5 558 481 The remunerations previously described are all of a fixed nature, occurring during the nine-month period ending on the 30th September 2020 and 2019. The outstanding balances on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019, with related parties are almost exclusively derived from funding obtained from the VISABEIRA, CGD and BCP Groups. The balances of assets and liabilities of related parties on the 30th September 2020 and on the 31st December 2019 are as follows: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Assets Grupo CGD - Demand deposits 2,272 2,317 Grupo Visabeira - Other Debtors 341 222 2,613 2,540 Liabilities Grupo CGD Operating loans 3,123 4,017 Bank loans 0 147 3,123 4,164 Grupo Visabeira Suppliers and other creditors 1,629 1,776 Related parties - RETGS (Note 16) 2,206 2,014 3,835 3,790 Transactions with related parties on the 30th September 2020 and 2019: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Purchases to Sales to Purchases to Sales to related related related related parties parties parties parties (COSTS) (INCOME) (COSTS) (INCOME) Grupo CGD 268 0 817 0 GRUPO VISABEIRA 915 110 3,078 1,355 31/33 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (January to September 2020) 27. Subsequent events There are no events subsequent to the date of the financial statements that influence the reading and interpretation of these consolidated financial statements. 28. Companies included in the consolidation On the 30th September 2020, the Companies which are part of Grupo VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis and are part of the respective consolidated by the integral method are as follows: Percentage of holding Companies Head office 30/09/2020 Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Ílhavo Parent company Bordalgest, SA Lisbon 100.00% Cerexport - Cerâmica de exportação, SA Ílhavo 100.00% Cerutil - Cerâmicas Utilitárias, SA Sátão 100.00% Faianças Artísticas Bordalo Pinheiro, SA Caldas da Rainha 86.14% Faianças da Capôa - Indústria Cerâmica, SA Ílhavo 100.00% Mexicova, SA Mexico City 100.00% Ria Stone Fábrica de Louça de Mesa em Grés, SA Ílhavo 100.00% Shree Sharda Vista Alegre Private Limited Delhi 50.00% VA - Vista Alegre España, SA Madrid 100.00% VAA Brasil - Comércio, Importação e Exportação, SA S. Paulo 89.93% VAA I.I. - Sociedade Imobiliária, SA Ílhavo 100.00% Vista Alegre Atlantis Moçambique, Lda Maputo 99.00% Vista Alegre Atlantis UK LTD London 100.00% Vista Alegre Atlantis, SA Ílhavo 100.00% Vista Alegre France, SAS Paris 100.00% Vista Alegre USA Corporation New York 100.00% Ílhavo, 27th November 2020 32/33 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 17:46:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA 12:47p VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : 3rd Quarter Report 2020 PU 09/07 VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Informação privilegiada PU 09/03 VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Informação confidencial PU 08/31 VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Contas Semestrais PU 06/30 VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA : Proxy Statments CO 06/30 VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA : Half-year report CO 03/31 VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA : 1st quarter report CO 02/03 VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Informação Privilegiada PU 2019 VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA : Annual Report CO 2019 VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Informação Privilegiada PU