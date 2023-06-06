Advanced search
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:26 2023-06-06 am EDT
0.8000 EUR   +5.96%
01:11pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : 1st Quarter Report 2023
PU
01:09pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Financial information - Quarterly
PU
06:02aVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : June 5 - VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informs about Composition of the Corporate Bodies
PU
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Financial information - Quarterly

06/06/2023 | 01:09pm EDT
Financial information - Quarterly

06 Jun 2023 19:04 CEST

Issuer

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SA

Source

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

VAA VISTA ALEGRE

ISIN

PTVAA0AM0019

Symbol

VAF

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 17:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 141 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2022 1,50 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net Debt 2022 71,5 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 127 M 136 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 472
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,76 €
Average target price 1,31 €
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Nuno Maria P. de M. Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mário Godinho de Matos Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Alexandra da Conceição Lopes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA-11.18%136
HANGZHOU GREATSTAR INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD-6.06%2 997
YANTAI EDDIE PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.15.01%2 029
FISKARS OYJ ABP-4.94%1 266
ZHANG XIAOQUAN INC.-5.98%314
CHURCHILL CHINA PLC17.02%188
