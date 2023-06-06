VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Financial information - Quarterly
Financial information - Quarterly
Issuer
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SA
Source
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA
Company Name
VAA VISTA ALEGRE
Disclaimer
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 17:08:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Sales 2022
141 M
151 M
151 M
Net income 2022
1,50 M
1,60 M
1,60 M
Net Debt 2022
71,5 M
76,4 M
76,4 M
P/E ratio 2022
75,5x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
127 M
136 M
135 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,40x
EV / Sales 2023
1,31x
Nbr of Employees
2 472
Free-Float
14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,76 €
Average target price
1,31 €
Spread / Average Target
72,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.