VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : General Meeting of 5 June 2023
Disclaimer
VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 20:48:33 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Sales 2022
141 M
153 M
153 M
Net income 2022
1,50 M
1,63 M
1,63 M
Net Debt 2022
71,5 M
77,6 M
77,6 M
P/E ratio 2022
81,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
136 M
147 M
147 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,47x
EV / Sales 2023
1,38x
Nbr of Employees
2 472
Free-Float
14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,81 €
Average target price
1,31 €
Spread / Average Target
61,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.