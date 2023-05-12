Advanced search
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:26:03 2023-05-12 am EDT
0.8100 EUR    0.00%
04:49pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : General Meeting of 5 June 2023
PU
01:57pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Convocatórias
PU
01:57pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Convocatórias
PU
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : General Meeting of 5 June 2023

05/12/2023 | 04:49pm EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 20:48:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 141 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 1,50 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
Net Debt 2022 71,5 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 81,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 136 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 472
Free-Float 14,4%
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,81 €
Average target price 1,31 €
Spread / Average Target 61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Non-Executive Director
Nuno Maria P. de M. Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mário Godinho de Matos Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA-4.71%148
HANGZHOU GREATSTAR INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD-5.74%3 093
YANTAI EDDIE PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.13.14%2 042
FISKARS OYJ ABP2.34%1 389
ZHANG XIAOQUAN INC.-8.48%314
CHURCHILL CHINA PLC32.77%215
