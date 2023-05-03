Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:25:29 2023-05-02 am EDT
0.7900 EUR   -1.25%
01:16pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : May 3- VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. informs about the announcement of the terms and conditions of the notes
PU
01:06pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Informação Privilegiada
PU
01:06pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sg : S, S.A. informs about the announcement of the terms and conditions of the notes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Informação Privilegiada

05/03/2023 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Informação Privilegiada

03 May 2023 18:50 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SA

Source

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

VAA VISTA ALEGRE

ISIN

PTVAA0AM0019

Symbol

VAF

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 17:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
01:16pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : May 3- VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. informs abou..
PU
01:06pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Informação Privilegiada
PU
01:06pVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sg : S, S.A. informs about the announcement of the terms and con..
PU
05/02Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Prestação de contas anuais - ESEF
PU
05/02Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Prestação de contas anuais
PU
04/06Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : April 5- Income Statement 2022
PU
04/05Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sg : S, S.A. informs about Income Statement 2022
PU
04/05Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Material Information
PU
04/05Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : Informação Privilegiada
PU
04/05Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 141 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2022 1,50 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net Debt 2022 71,5 M 79,0 M 79,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 79,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 132 M 145 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 472
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,79 €
Average target price 1,31 €
Spread / Average Target 65,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Non-Executive Director
Nuno Maria P. de M. Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mário Godinho de Matos Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA-7.06%147
HANGZHOU GREATSTAR INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD1.37%3 277
YANTAI EDDIE PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.13.94%2 067
FISKARS OYJ ABP0.65%1 389
ZHANG XIAOQUAN INC.-11.17%313
CHURCHILL CHINA PLC19.15%192
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer