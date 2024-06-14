CRISTIANO RONALDO INVESTS IN VISTA ALEGRE AND
BORDALLO PINHEIRO
Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Vista Alegre brand
Ílhavo, June 2024 - Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players ever in the history of world football, and the best known and most admired Portuguese personality in the world, acquired today, through CR7, S.A. in strategic alignment with Grupo Visabeira, 10% of the capital of Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS and agreed to acquire, in an operation to be carried out in the next few days, 30% of the capital of Vista Alegre Spain. The parties also agreed on the joint creation in equal parts of a new company in the Middle East & Asia, with the aim of promoting the growth of the Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro brands in those regions.
This collaboration between the two will speed up the process of global brand expansion in the prestige/luxury segment in various international markets, both in retail and premium hospitality.
Cristiano Ronaldo emphasized that "Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro are brands that I have always had great admiration for and am a regular customer of. The chance to support Vista Alegre's globalization strategy as a luxury lifestyle brand is a source of pride for me as a Portuguese. Together we will do everything within our means to promote this national icon of excellence and place it among the world's top brands."
Fernando Campos Nunes, founder and shareholder of Grupo Visabeira, which owns Grupo Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, made a point of stressing at the signing of the deal: "It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Cristiano Ronaldo as our investor, and this moment represents the union of two of the most important and unanimously recognized Portuguese brands. Cristiano Ronaldo is an inseparable part of Portugal. He manages to take the name of our country to the most remote places on earth, with an image of hard work, dedication, friendliness and a lot of talent. He is truly a global brand. What's more, he's extremely proud of his country and everyone looks up to him. So too are Vista Alegre and Bordallo Pinheiro.
That's why coordinating the efforts of Portugal's most international brands can only be good for everyone: Cristiano Ronaldo, Vista Alegre and Portugal."
This investment comes at a time when the brand, founded in 1824, is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a number of activities in Portugal and in foreign markets, including exhibitions, publications, the launch of pieces with national and international artists and designers and a variety of events.
Vista Alegre's connection to football goes back a long way, as the Pinto Basto family played a key role in introducing it to Portugal, with the founder's great-grandchildren bringing the first football to Portugal in 1886 and organizing the first official match on the 22nd of January 1889, which took place on the grounds of the current Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon.
About Vista Alegre
The porcelain factory Vista Alegre was established in 1824, in Ílhavo, Aveiro. Over the years, the brand has always been closely associated with Portugal's history and cultural life, acquiring a unique international reputation. In 2001, Grupo Vista Alegre (porcelain, faïence and stoneware) merged with Grupo Atlantis (high quality handmade crystal and glass), creating one of the largest tableware and giftware groups in Europe: Grupo Vista Alegre Atlantis. In 2009, Grupo Vista Alegre Atlantis became part of the Grupo Visabeira company, following a public takeover bid of Vista Alegre Atlantis shares.
Every year the design of this Portuguese porcelain, crystal and glass brand draws the attention of the most prestigious international design awards, which are the German Design Awards, LIT (Light in Theory), Good Design Chicago, Innovative Interiors, European product Design Awards, IF, German Innovation Awards, Architecture Master prize, German brand awards, among many others, in countries such as Germany, the United States and Italy. The brand thus boasts a considerable number of awards in its history.
Contemporary design artists within the painting, sculpture, architecture, and literature areas as well as other art forms, have lent their talent to many creations of the brand. Siza Vieira, Joana Vasconcelos, Patrick Norguet, Ross Lovegrove, Marcel Wanders, Jaime Hayon, Malangatana, Sempé, Brunno Jahara, Sam Baron, the French brand Christian Lacroix and the insignia Oscar de la Renta are some of the artists and designers who have associated their name with Vista Alegre. Vista Alegre services are officially used by the Portuguese President, the White House as well as several Royal Houses, as well as several celebrities all across the world. Vista Alegre also supplies official tableware for several embassies all across the world, namely Brazil, Spain, and Morocco, as well as for national and foreign public or private institutions.
In 2023, the consolidated Vista Alegre Group totaled 129.6 million euros in sales and the foreign market represents around 70% of its turnover, with Germany, France, Spain and Italy in Europe and the USA and Brazil being the most important countries in terms of foreign market performance.
