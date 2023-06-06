VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : June 5 - VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informs about Composition of the Corporate Bodies

In compliance with the provisions of paragraph a) of Article 3 of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008 and other applicable regulations, it is hereby reported that at the General Meeting held today, pursuant to Item Sixth of the respective Agenda, it was decided to elect the following members to the Board of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors, the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Board to hold office during the 2023 term of office, as well as the Chartered Accountant Firm to hold office during the 2023/2024 biennium:
Board of the General Meeting
Chairman:
Luís Manuel Gonçalves Marques Mendes
Secretary:
Marta Sofia Cunha Albuquerque Santos Temudo
Board of Directors
Chairman:
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques (1)
Vice-Chairmen:
Paulo Jorge Lourenço Pires (2)
Nuno Miguel Ferreira Assunção Barra (2)
Teodorico Figueiredo Pais (2)
Members:
Alexandra da Conceição Lopes (2)
Carlos Alberto Sá Garcia da Costa (2)
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa (2)
Cristina Isabel Sousa Lopes
Fernando Daniel Leocádio Campos Nunes
Maria Isabel Couto Fernandes
Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz
Celine Abecassis Moedas
Mário Godinho de Matos
Luís Miguel Poiares Pessoa Maduro
President of the Executive Committee following the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted today.
Member of the Executive Committee following the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted today.
Fiscal Board
Chairman:
Nelson Luís da Silva Braga Moinhos
Members:
Carlos Fernando Calhau Trigacheiro
Marisa do Rosário Lopes da Silva Monteiro
Substitute:
Joaquim Alexandre de Oliveira e Silva
Remuneration Committee
Chairman:
Visabeira Indústria SGPS, S.A., represented by Carlos Manuel Mafra
Valverde
Members:
Grupo Visabeira, S.A., represented by Paulo Alexandre Rodrigues
Ferraz
Cerutil-Cerâmicas Utilitárias, S.A., represented by Márcio Gabriel
Pina Pereira
Chartered Certified Accountant
Delloitte & Associados, SROC S.A.
In accordance with the provisions of article 3(b) of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, shall be informed that the Board of Directors has decided, on this date, to appoint Marta Sofia Cunha Albuquerque Santos Temudo as Company Secretary and Bernardo Miguel Carrilho da Silva Malha as Secretary Substitute.
