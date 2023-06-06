Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA
  News
  Summary
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  07:33:34 2023-06-05 am EDT
0.7550 EUR   -0.66%
06:02aVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : June 5 - VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informs about Composition of the Corporate Bodies
PU
06:02aVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : June 5 - VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informs about Rendering of accounts
PU
05:54aVaa Vista Alegre Atlantis Sgps : June 5 - VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informs about Resolutions of the General Meeting
PU
VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : June 5 - VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA informs about Composition of the Corporate Bodies

06/06/2023 | 06:02am EDT
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Lugar da Vista Alegre

District: Aveiro, Municipality: Ílhavo

Parish: Ílhavo (São Salvador)

3830 292 ILHAVO

Registered with the C.R.C. [Commercial Registry] of Ílhavo Share Capital: 134,120,048.00 Euros

NIPC [Legal Person No.] and Registry No: 500.978.654

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RELEASE

Composition of the Corporate Bodies

In compliance with the provisions of paragraph a) of Article 3 of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008 and other applicable regulations, it is hereby reported that at the General Meeting held today, pursuant to Item Sixth of the respective Agenda, it was decided to elect the following members to the Board of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors, the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Board to hold office during the 2023 term of office, as well as the Chartered Accountant Firm to hold office during the 2023/2024 biennium:

Board of the General Meeting

Chairman:

Luís Manuel Gonçalves Marques Mendes

Secretary:

Marta Sofia Cunha Albuquerque Santos Temudo

Board of Directors

Chairman:

Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques (1)

Vice-Chairmen:

Paulo Jorge Lourenço Pires (2)

Nuno Miguel Ferreira Assunção Barra (2)

Teodorico Figueiredo Pais (2)

Members:

Alexandra da Conceição Lopes (2)

Carlos Alberto Sá Garcia da Costa (2)

Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa (2)

Cristina Isabel Sousa Lopes

Fernando Daniel Leocádio Campos Nunes

Maria Isabel Couto Fernandes

Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz

Celine Abecassis Moedas

Mário Godinho de Matos

Luís Miguel Poiares Pessoa Maduro

  1. President of the Executive Committee following the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted today.
  2. Member of the Executive Committee following the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted today.

Fiscal Board

Chairman:

Nelson Luís da Silva Braga Moinhos

Members:

Carlos Fernando Calhau Trigacheiro

Marisa do Rosário Lopes da Silva Monteiro

Substitute:

Joaquim Alexandre de Oliveira e Silva

Remuneration Committee

Chairman:

Visabeira Indústria SGPS, S.A., represented by Carlos Manuel Mafra

Valverde

Members:

Grupo Visabeira, S.A., represented by Paulo Alexandre Rodrigues

Ferraz

Cerutil-Cerâmicas Utilitárias, S.A., represented by Márcio Gabriel

Pina Pereira

Chartered Certified Accountant

Delloitte & Associados, SROC S.A.

In accordance with the provisions of article 3(b) of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, shall be informed that the Board of Directors has decided, on this date, to appoint Marta Sofia Cunha Albuquerque Santos Temudo as Company Secretary and Bernardo Miguel Carrilho da Silva Malha as Secretary Substitute.

Ílhavo, 5th of June 2023

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS, S.A.

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 10:01:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 141 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2022 1,50 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
Net Debt 2022 71,5 M 76,6 M 76,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 127 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 472
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,76 €
Average target price 1,31 €
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Nuno Maria P. de M. Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mário Godinho de Matos Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Alexandra da Conceição Lopes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA-11.18%136
HANGZHOU GREATSTAR INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD-6.06%2 997
YANTAI EDDIE PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.15.01%2 029
FISKARS OYJ ABP-4.94%1 266
ZHANG XIAOQUAN INC.-5.98%314
CHURCHILL CHINA PLC17.02%188
