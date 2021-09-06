Log in
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Material information

09/06/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
Material information
06 Sep 2021 19:35 CEST

Company Name

VAA VISTA ALEGRE

ISN

PTVAA0AM0019

Market

Euronext

Symbol

VAF

VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA, informs about July and August Turnover

comunicadovaavnago21en.pdf

Source

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 17:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 5,93 M 5,93 M
Net Debt 2021 87,0 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 166 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 460
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,99 €
Average target price 1,45 €
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Non-Executive Director
Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mário Godinho de Matos Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA6.45%197
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-28.85%75 080
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-2.64%27 477
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION25.14%14 163
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.70.58%13 382
RATIONAL AG23.97%12 755