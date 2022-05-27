VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Material information
Material information
Company Name
VAA VISTA ALEGRE
ISN
PTVAA0AM0019
Market
Euronext
Symbol
VAF
Source
VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Sales 2022
130 M
139 M
139 M
Net income 2022
5,00 M
5,36 M
5,36 M
Net Debt 2022
75,0 M
80,4 M
80,4 M
P/E ratio 2022
28,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
141 M
151 M
151 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,66x
EV / Sales 2023
1,42x
Nbr of Employees
2 549
Free-Float
14,4%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,84 €
Average target price
1,44 €
Spread / Average Target
70,8%
