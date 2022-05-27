Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAF   PTVAA0AM0019

VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA

(VAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05/27 07:28:20 am EDT
0.8800 EUR   +4.76%
01:58pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Material information
PU
03/30VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : March 30 - Income Statement 2021
PU
03/30VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : informs about Income Statement 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS : Material information

05/27/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Material information
Subscribe

27 May 2022 19:11 CEST

Company Name

VAA VISTA ALEGRE

ISN

PTVAA0AM0019

Market

Euronext

Symbol

VAF

Source

VAA - VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

VAA - Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 17:57:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
01:58pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Material information
PU
03/30VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : March 30 - Income Statement 2021
PU
03/30VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : informs about Income Statement 2021
PU
03/30VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Nova página
PU
03/30Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
01/10VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Material information
PU
01/10VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : informs about December Turnover
PU
2021VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : 3rd Quarter Report 2021
PU
2021VAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : Quarterly financial information
PU
2021VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA : 3rd quarter report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 130 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 5,00 M 5,36 M 5,36 M
Net Debt 2022 75,0 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 141 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 549
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Duration : Period :
VAA-Vista Alegre Atlantis, SGPS, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,84 €
Average target price 1,44 €
Spread / Average Target 70,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nuno Miguel Rodrigues Terras Marques Independent Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Non-Executive Director
Nuno Maria Pinto de Magalhães Fernandes Thomaz Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mário Godinho de Matos Independent Non-Executive Director
Alda Alexandra Abrantes Costa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAA-VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS, SGPS, SA-23.64%151
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-28.03%54 862
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-15.96%32 808
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-14.85%26 079
WHIRLPOOL-25.91%10 058
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-6.78%8 770